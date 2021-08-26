August is the time of the sturgeon moon

If you have been outside any of the last few nights, you have probably noticed the full moon. This moon reached its zenith early last Sunday morning. This August moon was known by several Native American nations that lived in the Great Lake Region as the Sturgeon Moon.
This is when the lake sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught at the end of summer. This was very important for the native peoples because the sturgeon provided a lot of protein that the tribes could dry and save back for leaner winter months.
The sturgeon is a prehistoric-looking fish that traces back some 175 million years. It is often referred to as a living fossils. Lake sturgeon have no scales but are covered by five rows of bony scutes on the back and sides. Lake sturgeon feed by using their protruding mouth to suction up bottom dwelling organisms like crayfish and other crustaceans as well as insect larvae and small fish.
The lake sturgeon of the Great Lakes is the longest lived fish species and in its environment and has been documented to live up to 100 years. They can grow to over 8 feet in length and weigh up to 300 pounds.
You can see why that put a lot of meat into the larder of native tribes. Before the white man came to this region of North American, sturgeon was a sustainable fishery because they were harvested mainly in later summer. The rest of the year they simply lived out their lives.
However, once their meat and eggs…caviar… became prized, commercial fishing began. Between 1879 and 1900, the Great Lakes commercial sturgeon fishery brought in an average of four million pounds of sturgeon per year.
As you might imagine, catch rates like this were destructive and when tied with environmental pollution and the construction of dams and other flood control measures on rivers leading to the Great Lakes, sturgeon populations dramatically dropped. An estimated seven million fish were harvested during this period.
Due to the sturgeon’s biology, overfishing impacts them far more that other species. First, male lake sturgeon only reaches sexual maturity at 15-20 years of age, and spawn on average of every other year. Females reach sexual maturity at about 20-25 years of age, they spawn on average every three to four years.
The reproduction rate is low and slow. They have become rare. Think about walleye…they reach sexual maturity in 3-4 years and spawn annually it is easy to see why sturgeon populations rebuild slowly..
Before overharvesting was recognized, millions of sturgeon would migrate up various streams that flowed into the Great Lakes, usually the stream where they were spawned. They would congregate by the hundreds of thousands in their spawning grounds. Today a spawning run might see only 200 sturgeon. It is estimated that only one-percent or so of the original number of sturgeons still exist.
It was this time of the year, back in 2018, I got a chance to fish the Columbia River for the largest member of the sturgeon family, the white sturgeon. The white sturgeon is the largest freshwater fish in North America. The Columbia River, in Washington and Oregon, the Snake, lower Salmon, and Kootenai rivers of Idaho are some top waters for this fish in the United States.
The white sturgeon is omnivorous and well-adapted to living on the bottom of big rivers. They feed on shad, salmon, steelhead, pacific lamprey, freshwater mussels and dead organic matter. In their deep and dark world, they find their food with the help of barbels, extremely sensitive whiskers similar to that of catfish.
Their mouths are positioned under the head to vacuum up whatever food they find. They can grow to enormous sizes. There are accounts of huge sturgeon having to be hauled from the water with teams of horses in the early 1800’s when the Pacific Northwest was being settled. Fish in the 1100 to 1200-pound range are possible yet today.
My guide anchored in a deep hole in the river a couple of miles below Bonneville Dam. He rigged up a large dead shad, about four pounds on a 7/0 Gamakatsu hook, set the drag and lowered it into the river.
I sat back and waited while the 1-pound weightstook the bait down 75 feet to the bottom of the river. I kept an eye on the rod with the big shad. I’m a believer in the adage that big baits catch big fish! The rod with the big bait had a hit and I jumped up to grab it.
“Let the fish take it,” the guide said. The reel clicked and fed out line. “Now…set the hook!”
I snapped the rod back and felt a lot of resistance on the line. I began to feel the fish move and telegraph impulses up the line. The fish was on! For the next hour and 25 minutes I had the rod bent over in a very satisfying “U” shape and kept pressure the fish.
Sturgeon are known to breech and come completely out of the water. About 20 minutes into the fight the fish launched almost completely out of the water and parallel to the boat maybe seventy yards away. The size of the fish stopped all conversation in the boat.
The guide yelled told me to hang on, that this was a trophy fish. I got the fish up to where I could see it a couple times, but each time it dived back into the depths and stripped off 150-200 feet of line. After nearly an hour and a half of pulling one another back and forth, the fish surfaced for the last time about 70 yards out from the boat.
I eventually brought the sturgeon alongside the boat. My guide marked it for length and we got a measurement on the fish’s girth. The sturgeon was 11-feet, 6-inches long and had a girth of about 70 inches. It was strictly catch-and-release fishing.
Sturgeon this big are not taken out of the water. As soon as the measurements and a couple pictures were taken, the guide cut the line and we watched the fish swish its tail and glide back into the depths. The guide had a chart that estimated the weight of the fish. He estimated it to weigh 825 to 830 pounds.