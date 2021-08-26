August is the time of the sturgeon moon

“Let the fish take it,” the guide said. The reel clicked and fed out line. “Now…set the hook!”

I snapped the rod back and felt a lot of resistance on the line. I began to feel the fish move and telegraph impulses up the line. The fish was on! For the next hour and 25 minutes I had the rod bent over in a very satisfying “U” shape and kept pressure the fish.

Sturgeon are known to breech and come completely out of the water. About 20 minutes into the fight the fish launched almost completely out of the water and parallel to the boat maybe seventy yards away. The size of the fish stopped all conversation in the boat.

The guide yelled told me to hang on, that this was a trophy fish. I got the fish up to where I could see it a couple times, but each time it dived back into the depths and stripped off 150-200 feet of line. After nearly an hour and a half of pulling one another back and forth, the fish surfaced for the last time about 70 yards out from the boat.

I eventually brought the sturgeon alongside the boat. My guide marked it for length and we got a measurement on the fish’s girth. The sturgeon was 11-feet, 6-inches long and had a girth of about 70 inches. It was strictly catch-and-release fishing.

Sturgeon this big are not taken out of the water. As soon as the measurements and a couple pictures were taken, the guide cut the line and we watched the fish swish its tail and glide back into the depths. The guide had a chart that estimated the weight of the fish. He estimated it to weigh 825 to 830 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.