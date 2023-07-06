Have you ever caught a fish and when you got it to the surface its eyes were bulging, and its stomach was sticking out of its mouth? If so, that fish was experiencing a condition known as barotrauma. To learn more about this condition I went to an expert, Daryl Bauer, senior fisheries biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Well, the good thing is that is does not happen all that often in Nebraska,” said Bauer. “You generally have to be fishing in water 30-feet or deeper to see this condition and we don’t have that many lakes where that can occur.”

“It is caused by bringing up a fish too fast from deeper water. The pressure inside the fish cannot equalize fast enough between the organs inside the fish and outside water pressure,” Bauer said. “The swim bladder of the fish, the organ that helps the fish maintain buoyancy and proper balance in the water, expands as you bring up the fish and can get big enough to push the stomach of the fish out of its mouth.”

For example, if you catch a fish 60 feet down and bring it to the surface, the size of the swim bladder can be three to four time the size at the surface as it was at the depth you caught it. Other internal organs in the fish can’t compress enough to compensate for this and the swim bladder tends to push the stomach out the way and it comes out the mouth of the fish. The internal pressure can also cause the eyes to bulge, cause hemorrhaging of the heart and other internal organs.

“If you try to release a fish with this condition it often can not swim back down to where it was. It might try to swim down and you may loose sight of it, but it will probably come back up because the swim bladder is too big and the fish is too buoyant,” Bauer continued. “The fish will continue to do this until it’s exhausted and just stays on the surface. It is not long before an eagle or osprey sees the fish and grabs it, or the fish just dies on the surface.”

Species like largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, walleye and yellow perch, are more susceptible to barotrauma than others. Trout, salmon, northern pike and catfish have a duct that connects their swim bladder to their stomach, allowing them to ‘burp’ air to decompress their swim bladder as they are brought up from the depths.

There is a technique known as ‘fizzing or venting’ a fish. It requires the angler to puncture the fish’s swim bladder with a sharp object, like a hypodermic needle, to release excess gas and deflate it. I know this is practiced by a lot of anglers, but Bauer cautions that the longer-term effects of this have not been well studied and it is not known what the rate of fish mortality might be. There is also the possibility of introducing bacteria from the outside world into the fish when attempting the fizzing technique. You may solve the immediate problem, but a bacterial infection may eventually kill the fish.

I have only seen barotrauma effects while fishing in Nebraska a couple of times, but when I was growing up, my Dad loved to fish out in the Gulf of Mexico. We often fished in waters that were several hundred feet deep. It was not uncommon to see symptoms of barotrauma when you got a fish to the surface. My Dad had a device we would use if we planned to release the fish. It looked like a pyramid sinker that had an inverted barbless hook sticking out of the peak of the pyramid. An eye was brazed on the top of the hook.

We would push the barbless hook through the lower jaw of the fish, clip the line from our fishing rod to the eye on top of the descending device and drop the fish back to the bottom. When you felt the weight hit the bottom you simply snapped up on your rod and it pulled the barbless hook out of the fish’s mouth. The fish would swim away and you’d reel in the descending device and bait up a hook again.

Now there have been studies done on these kinds of descending devices and the results have been very positive. In some studies the fish exhibiting barotrauma was tagged, attached to a descending device, and sent back down. The tagged fish was then caught again by another angler days or up to a year later, indicating it survived getting back to the depth at which it was caught.

While a descending device may not be the ‘cure all’ for dealing with barotrauma, it does seem to help reduce fish mortality. It may be something to consider if you experience this phenomenon more than once or twice a year. You can search for descending devises on the Internet. You’ll find a number of different models and a range of prices.

Good luck with the rest of your fishing this summer!