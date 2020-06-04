Be on the lookout for wildlife babies

It is that time of year again. It happens every spring. Wildlife experts caution us to not assume a young animal you find in the woods or on the edge of your yard has been abandoned. Don’t pick them up and bring them home, no matter how cute they are, and some of them are very cute. The chances are that they are not orphaned or in trouble.
May through July is the period in which a lot of wildlife give birth to their young. Just because you find a young creature by itself, it is probably not a crisis. Now there are exceptions, if you find a doe that has been hit and killed by a vehicle, and a couple fawns are in the area, that is a problem.
In Nature, the mother animal will often leave their babies alone for extended periods of time. The mother needs to eat and fend for itself and many adult animals move off and try to attract your attention away from the young; it is part of their survival strategy. They will return for their offspring when they feel it is safe. So, if you find that baby animal, look at it, take a picture if you’d like, but leave they area promptly.
Fawns are a great example of a young wild animal you may find alone. Its protective coloration is natural camouflage. Its instincts tell it to lay motionless to avoid detection from predators and people.
Fawns need to nurse three to four times a day. They generally are not too far away from their mother for more than an hour at a time. When not nursing, the doe keeps her distance. An adult doe is far easier for a predator to see than a fawn, so their instinct tells them it is better to be away from the offspring.
Many people want to pick up the baby animal to pet and comfort it, but this can create problems, too. Did you know that many animals like fawns, have no scent when they are very young? It is another part of their survival strategy. It prevents predators from finding it by smell. However, as soon as you pick it up you impart your scent on it and make it vulnerable.
And if you do take the animal home you are probably in violation of the law. Most states have laws that prevent the average person keeping a wild animal as a pet. There are people who work with rescue/rehabilitation organizations who have special permits or licenses to keep wild animals.
While these people/groups are out there, they have very limited resources and cannot take in every baby animal that is found. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is in the same predicament. They are not equipped to be a rescue/rehabilitation outlet and they don’t have the money to direct to this kind of effort.
Overall, one of the best examples I have ever seen of people finding a whitetail fawn and doing the right thing occurred at Andersonville National Cemetery, in Georgia. Andersonville was one of the largest Confederate military prisons during the Civil War. During the 14 months the prison existed, more than 45,000 Union soldiers were confined here. Of these, almost 13,000 died. Today, Andersonville National Historic Site is a memorial to all American prisoners of war throughout the nation's history. Following the Memorial Day weekend, park maintenance staff picked up American flags left at the headstones by visitors.
“As a National Cemetery, we have over 20,000 graves,” said Jody Mays, Public Information Officer, with Andersonville National Cemetery. “A couple of our maintenance staff were cleaning up a section of the cemetery grounds when they noticed the fawn. Our Maintenance Superintendent, James Taylor, took the picture of the fawn. Everyone went and worked in other sections so the fawn was not disturbed. A couple of the maintenance staff saw the doe came back later that afternoon.”
A later inspection revealed that the fawn was gone, so all was well. The actions by the Andersonville maintenance staff was exactly the right thing to do! Thanks to Mr. Taylor for the very poignant photo that has gone viral on the Internet. Nice job, folks!
Cottontail rabbit babies are another animal often found this time of year. The mother makes a shallow nest in the ground for the babies and covers it with grass. In suburban areas, probably the biggest threat to young cottontails is a lawn mower. If you find a nest of baby rabbits, just avoid it for a while until they grow up and move off with their mother.
Birds are found on the ground this time of year. Sometimes a storm comes through and wind can dislodge a nest from tree limbs. I have found entire nests with eggs on the ground several times and successfully set it back in the tree from which it fell. I may have not get it back in the exact position it fell from, but the mother always seemed to find it and hatch the eggs.
Sometime you can find an individual bird on the ground. Fledglings can fly a little bit, probably enough to keep away from most predators, so I don’t worry about them as much. However, in the post-storm scenario, I have found chicks that don’t have all their feathers in, or on occasion with few feathers at all. These baby birds are truly helpless. In these cases I have put on gloves and scooped up the bird as gently as I could and set it back in the nest. You can usually find the nest from the sounds made by its siblings. I’ve never seen a case of a mother bird rejecting a chick I put back.
Opening Up
And a final note…according to a press release I got from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, parks are open and camping will be permitted again beginning today! Have a great weekend outdoors!
