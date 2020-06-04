Be on the lookout for wildlife babies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is that time of year again. It happens every spring. Wildlife experts caution us to not assume a young animal you find in the woods or on the edge of your yard has been abandoned. Don’t pick them up and bring them home, no matter how cute they are, and some of them are very cute. The chances are that they are not orphaned or in trouble.

May through July is the period in which a lot of wildlife give birth to their young. Just because you find a young creature by itself, it is probably not a crisis. Now there are exceptions, if you find a doe that has been hit and killed by a vehicle, and a couple fawns are in the area, that is a problem.

In Nature, the mother animal will often leave their babies alone for extended periods of time. The mother needs to eat and fend for itself and many adult animals move off and try to attract your attention away from the young; it is part of their survival strategy. They will return for their offspring when they feel it is safe. So, if you find that baby animal, look at it, take a picture if you’d like, but leave they area promptly.

Fawns are a great example of a young wild animal you may find alone. Its protective coloration is natural camouflage. Its instincts tell it to lay motionless to avoid detection from predators and people.