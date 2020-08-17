Beatrice natives sweep A Features

Beatrice natives swept all five features Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.
It was a big night for the Borgman family. Lance Borgman claimed the checkered flag in the Sports Mods A Feature while Chad Borgman was victorious in the Hobby Stock A Feature.
In the Modified A Feature, Jordan Grabouski was able to pull away from the pack for the win while Kyle Vanover once again claimed the Stock Car A Feature.
In the Compact A Feature, Drake Bohlmeyer came away with the win.
It was the second to last night of regular season racing at Beatrice Speedway. The abbreviated season will wrap up next Friday night.
Compacts
Kaden Murray and Joshua Young led them out of turn four and Murray quickly took the lead with Young, Josh Black and Drake Bohlmeyer right behind. On lap two, Young, Black and Bohlmeyer battled for the second spot and on the next lap, Bohlmeyer took the second spot.
On the next lap, on the backstretch, he took the lead from Murray. Black got around Murray for the second spot and for the next several laps, Murray and Young battled for the third spot. Nathan Lindblad and Justin Brown were right behind. It stayed in that order the next several laps as Murray and Young battled for the third spot.
With six laps to go, Lindblad got around both of them for the third spot and on the last lap, Young got around Murray and Kaylee Diekman got around Murray for the fifth spot. Bohlmeyer had built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Stock Car
Jesse Perez and Matt Fralin led them out of turn four and Fralin quickly took the lead with Tyler Phelps Eric Bartels, Kyle Vanover and Benji Legg right behind. Fralin and Phelps battled for the lead for the next couple of laps and Phelps took the lead on lap two while Bartels took the second spot and Vanover took the third spot. Fralin was in the fourth spot.
On lap six, Fralin got a little high going into turn four but got it under control. The caution still came out. Phelps led them out of turn four with Bartels, Vanover, Fralin and Legg right behind. On the next lap, coming out of turn four, Vanover took the lead and Bartels took the second spot on the back stretch.
On lap nine, Phelps got a little loose and Legg got around for the third spot. With seven laps left, the caution came out for Perez when he spun in turn two. Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Legg and Phelps behind. On the next lap, the caution came out again for Perez when he spun in turn four.
Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Legg and Phelps behind. With four laps to go, Phelps had car problems and Shane Stutzman took the fourth spot. Vanover built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Sport Mods
Dane Martindale and Shawn Hein led them out of turn four with Mike Sherwood, Mark Saathoff, Andrew Whitmore, Gary Saathoff, Trevor Baker and Adam Armstrong right behind. Martindale took the lead and the caution quickly came out for Keven Harding and Davis Sherwood when they got together and spun in turn three.
Martindale led them out of turn four with Hein, Whitmore, M. Saathoff, G. Saathoff Armstrong and Lance Borgman. Borgman quickly made his way through the pack and took the second spot coming out of turn four. Borgman took the lead on the front stretch.
On the next lap, the caution came out for McClain Reed when he spun in turn three. Borgman led them out of turn four with Whitmore, Armstrong and G. Saathoff right behind. Armstrong took the second spot on the backstretch. Tyler Nerud making his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot. On lap seven, the caution came out for M. Saathoff when he spun in turn four.
Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong, Nerud, Devyn Peterson and Trevor Baker right behind. Nerud took the third spot and on the next lap, the caution came out for Mike Sherwood. Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong, Nerud, Peterson and Baker all right behind. On lap 10, Rohr took the fourth spot on the backstretch.
On the next lap, Rohr got a little high and Nerud and Baker went underneath of him and Nerud took the fourth spot. On lap seven, Baker and Peterson battled for the fourth spot and Peterson took the fourth spot on the backstretch. With three laps to go, the caution came out for Martindale when he spun.
Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong Nerud, Peterson and Baker all right behind. On the last lap, coming out of turn four, Armstrong and Borgman battled for the lead and Borgman went to the low side coming out of turn four. Armstrong took the high side and Borgman went up the track and they got together. He got loose and made contact.
Borgman got it under control and kept going. When they made contact, Armstrong’s car broke, which caused him to spin in turn one and the caution came out. Borgman led them out of turn four with Nerud, Peterson and Baker behind. Peterson took the second spot. Borgman held them off and got the win.
Hobby Stock
Neil Pella and Jeff Watts led them out of turn four with Jake Harms, Adam Wasserman and Ryan Roschewski behind. Watts took the lead on the front stretch and Pella was in the second spot and Harms took the third spot. Wasserman took the fourth spot.
Coming back out of turn four, Pella took the lead with Watt in the second spot and Chad Borgman made his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot coming out of turn four. Pella and Watts battled for the lead with Harms and Borgman behind and on the backstretch, it was three wide with Borgman, Pella and Watts all battling for the lead.
Borgman took the lead, Watts took the second spot followed by Pella and Harms. On lap three, the caution came out for Ian Roschewski. Borgman led them out of turn for with Watts, Pella, Harms, Armstrong and R. Roschewski right behind. Armstrong made his way through the pack and took the second spot coming out of turn four. Harms, Pella and Dillon Richards were three wide on the back stretch and Richards took the third spot.
On the next lap, the caution came out for Kile Casteel as when he spun in turn four. Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong, Richards and Watts behind. Jesse VanLaningham got around Richards and battled with Watts for the third spot and on the next lap, Vanlaningham took the third spot. On lap seven, Richards took the fourth spot.
It stayed in that order until there was six laps left and Taylor Huss made his way up through the pack and took the fifth spot. With two laps left, the caution came out for I. Roschewski. Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong, VanLaningham, Richards and Huss right behind him.
Armstrong took the second spot. On the last lap, on the backstretch Armstrong, VanLaningham, Richards and Huss go four wide for the second spot and Armstrong took the second spot with VanLaningham in the third spot.
Armstrong and VanLaningham got hooked together and Huss got around them to claim the second spot. Armstrong and VanLaningham crossed the finish line hooked together for third and fourth. Borgman got the win.
Mods
Brandon Spanjer and Bob Zoubek led them out of turn four and as they was coming out of turn four, Spanjer spun in front of the entire field and the caution came out. He didn’t collect anyone, but since the caution was for him, he had to go to the back of the pack, which moved Josh Blumer to the pole.
Blumer and Zoubek led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff, Trey Duensing and Jaxon Saathoff right behind. Blumer quickly took the lead with Johnny Saathoff right behind. Blumer and Johnny Saathoff battled for the lead for the next couple of laps and on lap two, Johnny Saathoff took the lead.
Jordy Nelson and Jordan Grabouski made their way up through the pack and Nelson took the second spot and Grabouski took the third spot. Anthony Roth was in the fourth spot. On the next lap, the caution came out for Roth when he spun in turn three which put Shane Hiatt in the fourth spot.
Saathoff led them out of turn four with Nelson, Grabouski and Hiatt right behind. Grabouski took the second spot on the front stretch and coming out of turn four, Grabouski took the lead. On the next lap, the caution came out for Brandon Verbeek when he spun in turn two.
Grabouski led them out of turn four with Nelson, Johnny Saathoff and Hiatt all behind. With nine laps to go, Jaxon Saathoff took the fourth spot and on the next lap, Hiatt got around Jaxon Saathoff to take the fourth spot.
With two laps to go, Hiatt got around Johnny Saathoff for the third spot and Roth had made his way up through the pack and with two laps to go, Roth took the fourth spot. Grabouski had built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!