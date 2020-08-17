Beatrice natives sweep A Features

Borgman led them out of turn four with Armstrong Nerud, Peterson and Baker all right behind. On the last lap, coming out of turn four, Armstrong and Borgman battled for the lead and Borgman went to the low side coming out of turn four. Armstrong took the high side and Borgman went up the track and they got together. He got loose and made contact.

Borgman got it under control and kept going. When they made contact, Armstrong’s car broke, which caused him to spin in turn one and the caution came out. Borgman led them out of turn four with Nerud, Peterson and Baker behind. Peterson took the second spot. Borgman held them off and got the win.

Hobby Stock

Neil Pella and Jeff Watts led them out of turn four with Jake Harms, Adam Wasserman and Ryan Roschewski behind. Watts took the lead on the front stretch and Pella was in the second spot and Harms took the third spot. Wasserman took the fourth spot.

Coming back out of turn four, Pella took the lead with Watt in the second spot and Chad Borgman made his way up through the pack and took the fourth spot coming out of turn four. Pella and Watts battled for the lead with Harms and Borgman behind and on the backstretch, it was three wide with Borgman, Pella and Watts all battling for the lead.