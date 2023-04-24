The 30th annual IMCS Spring Nationals took place in an abbreviated one-night show Friday evening at Beatrice Speedway.

After being postponed twice by weather, Mother Nature still had a grip on the event. Green flag temperatures in the mind 40’s and a brisk wind made the event feel more like Fall Nationals.

There were 115 race cars were on hand for the event as well as a group of hearty race fans. In their first ever broadcast, Dirt Crown TV was on hand to cover the event. The streaming service will cover all the Summer Dirt Crown races.

Beatrice native and Eagle Raceway announcer James Roland voiced excitement for the upcoming season at Beatrice Speedway.

“I think Tommy (New Race Promoter Tommy Denton) is going to bring some new blood to the speedway," Roland said. "I grew up in the golden age of Beatrice Speedway and it is great seeing it starting to come back."

Roland will be on hand for all four of the scheduled Race Saver Sprint car events.

“The class features a lot of great drivers and attracts a lot of fans," Roland said. "It will be great addition to the Speedway.”

Track announcer Bryan Cook began the event with his salute to veterans, current service members and first responders followed by the playing of the National Anthem. It was then finally time to race. The track crew of Billy Buss and Brian Walters provided and smooth and fast racing surface which held up throughout the night.

Prior to the start of the races, when asked about the expectations for the event, new race track director Keil Mick joked: “Ask me at the end of the night.”

The first Sport Modified heat rolled onto the track filled with track regular heavy hitters. Washington, Kan. driver and Beatrice driver Rick Rohr jumped out to the lead. They were joined by Beatrice drivers Lance Borgam and David Trauernicht in a four-car battle, but Metz was able to hold on for the win.

In the second heat, Red Cloud driver Kyle Ord made quick work by taking the lead and was never challenged. The final heat saw Malcolm driver Matt Andrews build an early lead, but Adam Armstrong roared from the back of the pack to challenge. Side by side at the white flag the two continued to battle, but Armstrong proved to tough and took the win.

Armstrong started the main event on the pole. The first several laps featured tight racing throughout the field, but Armstrong wasted no time in showing he was the dominant car. Following a late race caution, Andrew mounted a brief challenge, but it was Armstrong taking the win. It was Armstrong's first nationals win in the sport modifieds.

“I just want to say I am very thankful for Tommy and the Beatrice crew for making this happen," Armstrong said. "Their efforts really mean a lot. I had to come from the back to win the heat, so I knew I had a good car. Sitting on the pole for the feature I felt like a sitting duck but I was confident I knew the fastest way around the track” .

The Sport Compacts featured three heats with Beatrice driver Nathan Whalstrom coming from the back of the pack to win the first heat. The second featured a tight race between Wymore driver Kaylee Richards in a tight battle with Joe Bender of Beatrice early, but Richards was able to pull away for the victory. In the third heat, Crete driver Jacob Schwab and Beatrice driver Coleton Williamson battled for the lead. On the final lap, Williamson took the lead for the final time and the victory.

In the feature, 18 cars made up the field with Schwab and Bender on the front row. It was Richards and Blue Springs drive Brandon Carmichael jumping out front and battling for the lead. After a caution on lap six, Williamson joined the battle. Carmichael got crooked allowing Williamson to take the second spot and mount a challenge for the win. Richards was able to outlast the side-by-side racing to take the checkered flag and win.

Kaylee said as a defending track champion, it is nice to start the year off with a win.

“It was fun racing against my brother and I saw Coleton peeking to the inside, so it was fun racing," Richards said.

Richards said her goal is to repeat as track champion. She credited her husband Dillion Richards as a key as he was coaching her from the backstretch catwalk. This is her first Spring Nationals feature win, making it very special with her family so involved.

In the first heat of the Modifieds, Idaho Falls, Idaho driver Reed Payne led the majority of the heat, but Byron driver Trey Duensing took the lead with two laps to go and held on for the win. In the second hea,t fresh off his feature win at last year’s Fall Nationals, Jaxson Saathoff showed the field that he remembered the fast way around the track took the heat victory,

Starting from pole position in the A main event, the all-time leading feature winner of Spring Nationals Jordan Grabouski made no doubt he was the car to beat in the $1000 to win feature. Grabouski dominated the field for the feature win.

The Hobby Stock first heat was filled with track heavy hitters. Tight racing set up the battle for the lead between Beatrice driver John Martinez and Fairbury driver Brendon Stigge. The drivers took the white flag side by side, but Martinez proved too strong and took the win. In the second heat, the front four spots were filled with Iowa drivers, but Dorchester driver Michael Wade was having none of it, as he took the lead and never looked back.

In the feature event, side by side racing took place throughout the early laps but Martinez was quick to set the pace. A caution at the halfway point of the race set up a battle between Martinez, Stigge and Fairbury drivers Taylor Huss and Adam Wasserman.

Stigge got loose and dropped out of the pack. Martinez was out front, but then spun his car setting up a two car two lap battle between Huss and Wasserman. Wasserman was able to hold the lead position and secure the win.

In the featured Summer Dirt Crown Series class, 43 participants were on hand to battle for the $3000 to win feature. Only the top two finishers in the heat race automatically qualified for the feature. The other drivers would have to qualify through the B feature races.

In the first heat, Shane Stutzman checked out on the field and easily scored the win. The second heat saw Beatrice drivers Kyle Vanover and Grabouski roar to the front to battle Chelsea, Iowa driver Damon Murty. Vanover powered to the win followed by Murty, forcing Grabouski to one of the B feature qualifiers.

In the third heat, Holmesville driver Dan Nelson was never challenged and Wallace driver Kyle Clough took the second spot. In the fourth heat, Jamestown, Kan. driver Austin Carter secured his place in the feature by taking the win. The second qualifying spot was hotly contested, but Damon Murty of Chelsea, Owa secured his spot in the feature.

The final heat race was filled with tight racing and side by side action. Meadow Grove driver Justin Addison and Beatrice driver Jesse Vanlaningham exchanged blows before Vanlaningham spun with two laps to go. Audubon, Iowa driver Mike Albertsen took advantage to secure the win with Addison taking the final transfer position.

Two B Feature feature qualifiers gave 14 other competitors the opportunity to race for the $3000 feature win and $250 paycheck to make the feature. The first qualifier featured a father-son duo of Tim and Curt Drake on the front row. Son, Tim was able to take the win with Dad finishing in second.

The second qualifier featured two drivers that know each other well. Grabouski and Borgman, who have battled for feature wins and track championships, were pitted for a battle to get into the main feature. Grabouski grabbed an early lead and never looked back. Borgman was able to hold off a competitor for the second spot.

The A main feature was dominated by the Father-Son duo of Dallon and Damon Murty. Son, Dallon proved too tough for Dad as he took the victory. Nelson made a late charge but was not able to take a top spot finishing in third. Vanover finished in fourth and Grabouski rounded out the top five.

Denton voiced he thought things went “exceptionally well.

"The track was great," Denton said. "Everyone said how fast the track was. We need to tweek a few things before the season opener. I was amazed that we had over 300 fans considering the weather."

Mick was also happy with how the first night of racing went.

“Overall things went smooth," Mick said. "It was a learning experience and I am looking forward to the regular season."

Racing will resume at the Speedway with the season opener on Friday May 5th.

WFR car show rescheduled for Saturday

The IMCA Spring Nationals was not the only event affected by the weather.

The annual Women for Racing car show has been rescheduled for Saturday April 29th at the Indian Creek Mall. The best-looking cars in all five classes will be rewarded with car show plaques.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to -1 p.m. and the WFR will have a lunch of hot dogs, chips and a cookie available. WFR representative Melissa Snyder-Carlson encouraged fans to “Come out and support your favorite drivers.”

The WFR supports the local race community and other local charities through it fund raising activities including a 50/50 raffle on race nights. Friday evening proceeds benefited Suicide Awareness. In addition, the WFR regularly gives out kid’s trophies on race nights and hosts the annual Kid’s night at the track schedule this year for August 5th.