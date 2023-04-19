After being postponed twice due to the weather, Beatrice Speedway will finally celebrate its 30th Annual IMCA Spring Nationals.

Spring Nationals is set to have a one day-event this Friday night. All classes will be racing.

Spring Nationals started in 1993 by then Speedway Promoter Allen Langdale.

“We started thinking that we needed something to put Beatrice on the map.” Langdale said. "One of the first tasks at hand was to expand the track from quarter mile to three-eighths. If we were going to take Beatrice Speedway up a notch, we had to expand to really be competitive in the marketplace."

Eagle Raceway introduced the IMCA Modifieds to Nebraska. According to Langdale, the Modifieds primarily raced in Iowa.

“We moved to Friday nights to get the Modifieds started in Beatrice for our weekly race show," Langdale said. "A lot of people thought I was stupid for trying to race in Nebraska in March for the Spring Nationals. In talking with the Modified drivers, it made a lot of sense to go with the third week of March. It was before the IMCA regular season kicked off in April.”

The first Spring Nationals ended in a rain out. This year the weather has once again been a factor as the event has been postponed twice.

“We have encountered just about everything regarding the weather," Langdale said. "We have had snowstorms where we had bulldozers move the snow off the track."

The Spring Nationals kicked off continuous expansion and growth at the speedway. Langdale said that the catwalks on the back stretch were added as well as moving the pits from the infield to outside the back stretch.

Langdale said he felt that his efforts resulted into building the Modified class in Nebraska.

“I think we have helped all the tracks in Nebraska," Langdale said. "Cars from all over the United States and Canada came here to Beatrice. They knew the third week in March we were racing in Beatrice. It became a marquee racing event."

Langdale was track promoter from 1990-2004 culminating into his induction into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame in 2014.

Toby Kruse, Spring Nationals Promote,r began his involvement during the early years as a flagman and track announcer for the event under Langdale.

“I ‘ve been in the promoter role for about 12 years," Kruse said. “I want to bring a lot of race cars and fans from out of state to Beatrice. The Spring Nationals has put Beatrice on the racing map."

Kruse said that the newest addition to the Nationals in the inclusion of the Dirt Crown Summer Series featuring the IMCA stock cars, which will be competing this Friday night.

“This is maybe the most competitive class we have," Kruse said. "The added feature money will draw cars from all around to Beatrice. “

Kruse said that he is excited to welcome new Beatrice Speedway director Tommy Denton on board for the Nationals.

“Tommy is very passionate about racing and Beatrice Speedway," Kruse said. "I think he will bring some new energy and excitement to the track.”

Denton said he was a little nervous going into my first Spring Nationals with the weather.

"My goal going forward is to really get the community back involved because of the impact it has on racing and the community," Denton said.

Sprint car racing will be featured on four regular season race nights this year. Denton said that that if everything goes well, he would like to se the sprint cars added to one night of the nationals.

“I’m just excited to be involved in one of the oldest and great racing events in dirt track racing," Denton said.

Rob Marsh of the Dirt Crown series voiced excitement for the second-year involvement in the Nationals.

“It’s the crown jewel," Marsh said. "There is no better way to kick off our season. Last year was our inaugural season at the Nationals and it propelled us to an excellent season. We are very excited to be part of the 30th annual Spring Nationals. We are very lucky.”

A key contributor to the Spring Nationals from the onset has been the Women for Racing (WFR). Each night of the Nationals, the WFR holds a 50/50 fund raising raffle. This year, one night will benefit the WFR and the other for Suicide Prevention.

The WFR also makes the night of a lucky young race fan by presenting a kid’s trophy. For the crews, drivers, and fans, they host a breakfast on the Saturday of the Nationals from 9 a.m.-noon. For their tremendous contributions to racing, the WFR was elected to the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame in 2021.

No stranger to the Spring Nations is Beatrice’s own Johnny Saathoff. The four-time IMCA Modified National Champion has captured seven Modified feature wins at the nationals.

Saathoff first raced in the Nationals in 1996 and has not missed participating in 27 years, but his best memory was in 2000 when weather moved the race to Sunday.

"I won the feature and was in Lincoln early the next morning for the birth of my daughter Sierra," Saathoff said.

Saathoff said that the Nationals has had a huge impact on the speedway and his own racing business.

“It has been instrumental in promoting Jet Racing," Saathoff said. "Our business benefits from selling cars, parts, fuel and racing equipment during the weekend.”

Saathoff voiced how the Nationals has a positive impact on the community.

“Several hundred cars come to town, and they spend money," Saathoff said. "Almost every local business benefits. Guys want to race against the best. That's why they come from all over to race here.”

Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski is the winningest driver of the Nationals with 14 Modified wins and two stock car victories. The influence of the Nationals began early for Grabouski.

“It became a way of life," Grabouski said. "First sitting in the grandstands as a kid, I thought man I really want to win this. Then later helping Jet (Saathoff) until I was able to race. I knew this was something I really wanted to part of.”

When asked about factors to his success at Spring Nationals, Grabouski said “Having fast race cars" was key, but also having home track advantage.

"I think guys that race here weekly have an advantage," he said. "They know the track, especially early in the year. We start the year with our Super Bowl, kind of like the Daytona 500."

Grabouski said the Nationals has had a “huge” impact on his career.

“A win with so many cars here just start the year off with so much momentum," he said. "I really hope the weather straightens as so we can race and get this in so everyone benefits.”

This year is not the first time weather or other circumstances has effected Spring Nationals.

2008-Show moved to Friday night cancelled due to snow.

2009-Friday show moved to Saturday due to power outage

2010-Saturday show rained out

2014-Saturday cancelled due to snow

2019-Cancelled due to snow

2020-Cancelled due to Covid

2021-Friday show moved to Saturday-Saturday show cancelled due to weather

2022-Friday show to Saturday and Saturday show moved to Sunday

2023-Original date cancelled was well as make-up date.

Recent Spring Nationals Feature Winners

3/19/22

Modified: Jordon Grabouski Stock Car: Jordon Grabouski Sport Mod: Lee Horky Hobby Stock: Dillon Richards Compact: Devin Schmidt

3/20/22

Modified: Jeff James Stock Car: Kyle Vanover Sport Mod: Izac Mallicoat, Hobby Stock: Nick Ronnebaun Compact: Zach Bohlmeyer

3/20/21

Modified: Jordon Grabouski Stock Car: Jordan Grabouski Sport Mod: Cole Wayman Hobby Stock: Zach Olmstead Compact: Jacob Schwab

3/21/21 Canceled