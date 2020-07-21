Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 10 +8 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
3 8 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
4 3 -1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
5 5 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
6 7 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
7 6 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
8 1 -7 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
9 4 -5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
10 2 -8 James Love Superior, NE 55
11 (DNF) 12 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
12 (DNF) 13 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
DNS - -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
2 2 - Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
3 4 +1 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
5 5 - Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
6 3 -3 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
7 1 -6 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 5 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
3 3 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
4 4 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
5 2 -3 James Love Superior, NE 55
6 1 -5 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 9 +8 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
2 10 +8 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
3 6 +3 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
4 5 +1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
5 12 +7 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
6 8 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
7 3 -4 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
8 4 -4 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
9 11 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
10 14 +4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
11 19 +8 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
12 15 +3 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X
13 13 - Ben Becher Lincoln, NE B4
14 1 -13 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
15 18 +3 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
16 17 +1 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
17 (DNF) 16 -1 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
18 (DNF) 2 -16 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
19 (DNF) 7 -12 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
Heat 1
1 5 +4 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
2 6 +4 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
3 4 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
4 3 -1 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
5 7 +2 Ben Becher Lincoln, NE B4
6 2 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
7 1 -6 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
2 5 +3 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
3 4 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
4 3 -1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
5 1 -4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
6 6 - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 3 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
4 2 -2 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
5 6 +1 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X
6 1 -5 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 11 +10 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 10 +8 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
3 1 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
4 4 - Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
5 2 -3 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
6 8 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
7 9 +2 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
8 6 -2 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
9 16 +7 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
10 5 -5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
11 12 +1 Steffen Oakes Lincoln, NE 17
12 21 +9 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
13 22 +9 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
14 3 -11 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
15 18 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
16 19 +3 KC Mullin Manhattan, KS 22
17 14 -3 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
18 15 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
19 20 +1 Anthony Oakes Lincoln, NE 26
20 23 +3 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
21 17 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
22 (DNF) 7 -15 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
23 (DNF) 13 -10 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
2 3 +1 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
3 6 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
4 5 +1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
5 1 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
6 8 +2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
7 (DNF) 7 - KC Mullin Manhattan, KS 22
DNS - -4 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 4 +2 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
3 5 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
4 7 +3 Steffen Oakes Lincoln, NE 17
5 3 -2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
6 1 -5 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
7 8 +1 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
8 (DNF) 2 -6 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
Heat 3
1 6 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 4 +2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
3 5 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
4 3 -1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
5 1 -4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
6 2 -4 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
7 7 - Anthony Oakes Lincoln, NE 26
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 1 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 4 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 5 +2 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64
4 3 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
5 2 -3 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15
6 6 - Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15
7 (DNF) 8 +1 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
8 (DNF) 7 -1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
DNS - - Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 9 +6 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64
4 7 +3 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
5 6 +1 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15
6 5 -1 Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15
7 4 -3 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
8 (DNF) 3 -5 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 7 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
2 9 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
3 4 +1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
4 8 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
5 5 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
6 6 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
7 11 +4 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
8 10 +2 Zachary Madrid Phoenix, AZ 5M
9 12 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
10 2 -8 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
11 3 -8 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
12 16 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
13 15 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
14 (DNF) 14 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
15 (DNF) 1 -14 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
DNS - -3 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
Heat 1
1 8 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 7 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
3 3 - Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
4 6 +2 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 5 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
6 4 -2 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
7 2 -5 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
Heat 2
1 1 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
2 7 +5 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
3 2 -1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
4 4 - Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
5 8 +3 Zachary Madrid Phoenix, AZ 5M
6 6 - Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
7 5 -2 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
8 3 -5 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
