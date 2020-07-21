You are the owner of this article.
Beatrice Speedway full results
Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 10 +8 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

3 8 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

4 3 -1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

5 5 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

6 7 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

7 6 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

8 1 -7 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

9 4 -5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

10 2 -8 James Love Superior, NE 55

11 (DNF) 12 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

12 (DNF) 13 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

DNS - -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

2 2 - Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

3 4 +1 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

5 5 - Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

6 3 -3 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

7 1 -6 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 5 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

3 3 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

4 4 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

5 2 -3 James Love Superior, NE 55

6 1 -5 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 9 +8 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

2 10 +8 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

3 6 +3 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

4 5 +1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

5 12 +7 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

6 8 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

7 3 -4 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

8 4 -4 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

9 11 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

10 14 +4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

11 19 +8 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

12 15 +3 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X

13 13 - Ben Becher Lincoln, NE B4

14 1 -13 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

15 18 +3 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

16 17 +1 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

17 (DNF) 16 -1 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

18 (DNF) 2 -16 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

19 (DNF) 7 -12 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

Heat 1

1 5 +4 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

2 6 +4 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

3 4 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

4 3 -1 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

5 7 +2 Ben Becher Lincoln, NE B4

6 2 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

7 1 -6 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

2 5 +3 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

3 4 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

4 3 -1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

5 1 -4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

6 6 - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 3 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

4 2 -2 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

5 6 +1 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X

6 1 -5 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 11 +10 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 10 +8 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

3 1 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

4 4 - Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

5 2 -3 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

6 8 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

7 9 +2 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

8 6 -2 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

9 16 +7 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

10 5 -5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

11 12 +1 Steffen Oakes Lincoln, NE 17

12 21 +9 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

13 22 +9 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

14 3 -11 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

15 18 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

16 19 +3 KC Mullin Manhattan, KS 22

17 14 -3 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

18 15 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

19 20 +1 Anthony Oakes Lincoln, NE 26

20 23 +3 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

21 17 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

22 (DNF) 7 -15 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

23 (DNF) 13 -10 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

2 3 +1 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

3 6 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

4 5 +1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

5 1 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

6 8 +2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

7 (DNF) 7 - KC Mullin Manhattan, KS 22

DNS - -4 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 4 +2 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

3 5 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

4 7 +3 Steffen Oakes Lincoln, NE 17

5 3 -2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

6 1 -5 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

7 8 +1 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

8 (DNF) 2 -6 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

Heat 3

1 6 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 4 +2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

3 5 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

4 3 -1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

5 1 -4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

6 2 -4 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

7 7 - Anthony Oakes Lincoln, NE 26

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 1 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 4 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 5 +2 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64

4 3 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

5 2 -3 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15

6 6 - Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15

7 (DNF) 8 +1 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

8 (DNF) 7 -1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

DNS - - Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 9 +6 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64

4 7 +3 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

5 6 +1 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15

6 5 -1 Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15

7 4 -3 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

8 (DNF) 3 -5 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 7 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

2 9 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

3 4 +1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

4 8 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

5 5 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

6 6 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

7 11 +4 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

8 10 +2 Zachary Madrid Phoenix, AZ 5M

9 12 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

10 2 -8 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

11 3 -8 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

12 16 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

13 15 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

14 (DNF) 14 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

15 (DNF) 1 -14 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

DNS - -3 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

Heat 1

1 8 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

2 7 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

3 3 - Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

4 6 +2 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 5 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

6 4 -2 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

7 2 -5 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

Heat 2

1 1 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

2 7 +5 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

3 2 -1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

4 4 - Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

5 8 +3 Zachary Madrid Phoenix, AZ 5M

6 6 - Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

7 5 -2 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

8 3 -5 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

