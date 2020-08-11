Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 6 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
2 4 +2 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
3 8 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
5 5 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
6 2 -4 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
7 3 -4 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
8 10 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
9 1 -8 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
10 12 +2 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
11 (DNF) 9 -2 Alexis Richards Beatrice, NE 23R
DNS - -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
Heat 1
1 5 +4 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
2 4 +2 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
3 1 -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
4 3 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
5 6 +1 Alexis Richards Beatrice, NE 23R
6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
Heat 2
1 5 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 3 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
3 4 +1 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
4 2 -2 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
5 6 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
6 (DNF) 1 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 1 - Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
2 3 +1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
3 9 +6 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
4 10 +6 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
5 11 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
6 6 - Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
7 7 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
8 12 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
9 8 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
10 14 +4 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
11 16 +5 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
12 15 +3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
13 19 +6 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
14 4 -10 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
15 18 +3 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
16 (DNF) 2 -14 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
17 (DNF) 5 -12 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
18 (DNF) 17 -1 Jeff Oehm Eagle, NE 83J
19 (DNF) 13 -6 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 4 +1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
4 3 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
6 7 +1 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
7 6 -1 Jeff Oehm Eagle, NE 83J
Heat 2
1 1 - Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
2 2 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
3 4 +1 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
4 3 -1 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
5 6 +1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
DNS - -1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 3 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
4 1 -3 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
5 2 -3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
6 6 - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 6 +5 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
2 10 +8 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
3 11 +8 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
4 9 +5 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
5 1 -4 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
6 8 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
7 5 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
8 4 -4 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
9 2 -7 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
10 7 -3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
11 16 +5 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
12 14 +2 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
13 13 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
14 21 +7 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
15 18 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
16 19 +3 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36
17 15 -2 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
18 17 -1 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
19 23 +4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
20 24 +4 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
21 (DNF) 3 -18 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
22 (DNF) 22 - Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K
23 (DNF) 12 -11 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
24 (DNF) 20 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
Heat 1
1 7 +6 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
2 6 +4 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
3 8 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
4 5 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
5 3 -2 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
6 4 -2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
7 1 -6 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36
8 2 -6 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
Heat 2
1 5 +4 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
2 7 +5 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
3 4 +1 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
4 6 +2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
5 2 -3 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
6 3 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
7 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
8 8 - Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
2 7 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
3 6 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
4 4 - Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
5 1 -4 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
6 3 -3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
7 8 +1 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
8 2 -6 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 4 +3 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 5 +2 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
4 11 +7 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
5 10 +5 Colton Miller Topeka, KS 74C
6 3 -3 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1
7 7 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
8 6 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
10 (DNF) 9 -1 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
11 (DNF) 2 -9 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1
2 5 +3 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 1 -2 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
4 6 +2 Colton Miller Topeka, KS 74C
5 4 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
6 (DNF) 3 -3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
8/Powered by MyRacePass 07/2020 10:32PM CST
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 3 +1 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
3 4 +1 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
4 (DNF) 5 +1 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
5 (DNF) 1 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 3 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
2 6 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
3 7 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
4 4 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 9 +4 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H
6 5 -1 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
7 12 +5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
8 8 - Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
9 1 -8 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
10 10 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
11 15 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
12 14 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
13 (DNF) 11 -2 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
14 (DNF) 2 -12 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
DNS - -2 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
2 4 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
4 5 +1 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 7 +2 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
6 1 -5 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
7 3 -4 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
Heat 2
1 8 +7 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
2 7 +5 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H
3 6 +3 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
4 2 -2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
5 5 - Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
6 4 -2 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
7 1 -6 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
8 3 -5 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!