Beatrice Speedway full results
Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 6 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

2 4 +2 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

3 8 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

5 5 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

6 2 -4 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

7 3 -4 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

8 10 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

9 1 -8 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

10 12 +2 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

11 (DNF) 9 -2 Alexis Richards Beatrice, NE 23R

DNS - -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

Heat 1

1 5 +4 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

2 4 +2 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

3 1 -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

4 3 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

5 6 +1 Alexis Richards Beatrice, NE 23R

6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

Heat 2

1 5 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 3 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

3 4 +1 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

4 2 -2 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

5 6 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

6 (DNF) 1 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 1 - Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

2 3 +1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

3 9 +6 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

4 10 +6 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

5 11 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

6 6 - Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

7 7 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

8 12 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

9 8 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

10 14 +4 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

11 16 +5 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

12 15 +3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

13 19 +6 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

14 4 -10 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

15 18 +3 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

16 (DNF) 2 -14 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

17 (DNF) 5 -12 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

18 (DNF) 17 -1 Jeff Oehm Eagle, NE 83J

19 (DNF) 13 -6 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 4 +1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

4 3 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

6 7 +1 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

7 6 -1 Jeff Oehm Eagle, NE 83J

Heat 2

1 1 - Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

2 2 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

3 4 +1 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

4 3 -1 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

5 6 +1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

DNS - -1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 3 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

4 1 -3 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

5 2 -3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

6 6 - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 6 +5 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

2 10 +8 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

3 11 +8 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

4 9 +5 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

5 1 -4 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

6 8 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

7 5 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

8 4 -4 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

9 2 -7 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

10 7 -3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

11 16 +5 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

12 14 +2 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

13 13 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

14 21 +7 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

15 18 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

16 19 +3 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36

17 15 -2 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

18 17 -1 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

19 23 +4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

20 24 +4 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

21 (DNF) 3 -18 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

22 (DNF) 22 - Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K

23 (DNF) 12 -11 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

24 (DNF) 20 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

Heat 1

1 7 +6 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

2 6 +4 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

3 8 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

4 5 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

5 3 -2 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

6 4 -2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

7 1 -6 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36

8 2 -6 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

Heat 2

1 5 +4 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

2 7 +5 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

3 4 +1 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

4 6 +2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

5 2 -3 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

6 3 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

7 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

8 8 - Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

2 7 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

3 6 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

4 4 - Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

5 1 -4 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

6 3 -3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

7 8 +1 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

8 2 -6 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 4 +3 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 5 +2 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

4 11 +7 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

5 10 +5 Colton Miller Topeka, KS 74C

6 3 -3 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1

7 7 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

8 6 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

10 (DNF) 9 -1 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

11 (DNF) 2 -9 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1

2 5 +3 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 1 -2 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

4 6 +2 Colton Miller Topeka, KS 74C

5 4 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

6 (DNF) 3 -3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

8/Powered by MyRacePass 07/2020 10:32PM CST

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 3 +1 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

3 4 +1 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

4 (DNF) 5 +1 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

5 (DNF) 1 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 3 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

2 6 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

3 7 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

4 4 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 9 +4 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H

6 5 -1 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

7 12 +5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

8 8 - Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

9 1 -8 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

10 10 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

11 15 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

12 14 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

13 (DNF) 11 -2 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

14 (DNF) 2 -12 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

DNS - -2 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

2 4 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

4 5 +1 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 7 +2 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

6 1 -5 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

7 3 -4 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

Heat 2

1 8 +7 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

2 7 +5 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H

3 6 +3 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

4 2 -2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

5 5 - Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

6 4 -2 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

7 1 -6 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

8 3 -5 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

