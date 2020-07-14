Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 8 +7 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 15 +13 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
3 6 +3 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
4 9 +5 Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X
5 11 +6 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
6 13 +7 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
7 12 +5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
8 17 +9 James Love Superior, NE 55
9 (DNF) 10 +1 Rj Maas Wilber, NE 88K
10 (DNF) 7 -3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
11 (DNF) 2 -9 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
12 (DNF) 4 -8 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
13 (DNF) 14 +1 Brock Ackerman Beatrice, NE 19
14 (DNF) 5 -9 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
15 (DNF) 16 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
16 (DNF) 3 -13 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
17 (DNF) 1 -16 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
2 8 +6 Rj Maas Wilber, NE 88K
3 5 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
4 6 +2 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
5 2 -3 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
6 3 -3 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
7 9 +2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
8 7 -1 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
9 1 -8 James Love Superior, NE 55
Heat 2
1 4 +3 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
2 5 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
3 6 +3 Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X
4 3 -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
5 1 -4 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
7 7 - Brock Ackerman Beatrice, NE 19
8 8 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 6 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
2 9 +7 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
3 8 +5 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
4 5 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
5 10 +5 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
6 7 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
7 1 -6 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
8 3 -5 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
9 4 -5 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
10 13 +3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
11 15 +4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
12 17 +5 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
13 16 +3 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
14 18 +4 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
15 2 -13 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
16 12 -4 Spencer Galaway York, NE 35
17 (DNF) 14 -3 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
18 (DNF) 11 -7 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11
DNS - - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
Heat 1
1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 3 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
4 6 +2 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11
5 2 -3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
6 1 -5 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
DNS - - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
Heat 2
1 1 - Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
2 4 +2 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
3 6 +3 Spencer Galaway York, NE 35
4 3 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
5 5 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
6 (DNF) 2 -4 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
Heat 3
1 3 +2 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
2 4 +2 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 5 +2 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
4 2 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
5 6 +1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
6 1 -5 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 10 +9 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 9 +7 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
3 3 - Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
4 12 +8 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
5 11 +6 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
6 2 -4 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
7 8 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
8 13 +5 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
9 19 +10 Justin Svoboda David City, NE 16J
10 1 -9 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
11 7 -4 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
12 16 +4 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
13 15 +2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
14 5 -9 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
15 14 -1 Brian Baker Bakersfield, CA 11B
16 6 -10 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
17 17 - Alex Deeke Waverly, NE 35
18 22 +4 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
19 23 +4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
20 21 +1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
21 18 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
22 25 +3 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
23 (DNF) 4 -19 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
24 (DNF) 24 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
25 (DNF) 20 -5 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
Heat 1
1 1 - Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
2 5 +3 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
3 6 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
4 4 - Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
5 9 +4 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
6 8 +2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
7 3 -4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
8 7 -1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
9 2 -7 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 1 -1 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
3 4 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
4 5 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
5 2 -3 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
6 7 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
7 8 +1 Justin Svoboda David City, NE 16J
8 3 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 2 - Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
3 4 +1 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
4 3 -1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
5 6 +1 Brian Baker Bakersfield, CA 11B
6 7 +1 Alex Deeke Waverly, NE 35
7 1 -6 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
8 8 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 5 +4 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 9 +7 Casey Woken Norton, KS 35JW
3 6 +3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
4 4 - John Meyer Odell, NE 29
5 7 +2 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15
6 8 +2 Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15
7 3 -4 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
8 2 -6 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
10 (DNF) 10 - Allen Zimmerman Central City, NE 83Z
DNS - - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
2 1 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
3 6 +3 Allen Zimmerman Central City, NE 83Z
4 3 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
5 5 - Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15
6 (DNF) 2 -4 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
Heat 2
1 3 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 5 +3 Casey Woken Norton, KS 35JW
3 2 -1 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
4 4 - Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15
5 (DNF) 1 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 9 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 8 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
3 11 +8 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
4 1 -3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
5 10 +5 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
6 2 -4 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
7 21 +14 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M
8 16 +8 Dan Nelson Homesville, NE 30X
9 19 +10 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
10 6 -4 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
11 12 +1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
12 15 +3 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H
13 3 -10 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
14 7 -7 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
15 20 +5 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
16 14 -2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
17 17 - Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D
18 4 -14 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
19 22 +3 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z
20 13 -7 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75
21 18 -3 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
22 23 +1 Travis Patterson Lincoln, NE 17K
23 5 -18 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
Heat 1
1 1 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
2 6 +4 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
3 2 -1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
4 3 -1 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
5 5 - Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75
6 8 +2 Dan Nelson Homesville, NE 30X
7 4 -3 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
8 7 -1 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z
Heat 2
1 5 +4 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
2 1 -1 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
4 7 +3 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
5 3 -2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
6 4 -2 Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D
7 2 -5 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 3 +1 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
3 4 +1 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
4 2 -2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
5 7 +2 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H
6 (DNF) 1 -5 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
7 (DNF) 6 -1 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M
DNS - - Travis Patterson Lincoln, NE 17K
