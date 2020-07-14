You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beatrice Speedway full results
View Comments

Beatrice Speedway full results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 8 +7 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 15 +13 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

3 6 +3 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

4 9 +5 Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X

5 11 +6 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

6 13 +7 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

7 12 +5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

8 17 +9 James Love Superior, NE 55

9 (DNF) 10 +1 Rj Maas Wilber, NE 88K

10 (DNF) 7 -3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

11 (DNF) 2 -9 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

12 (DNF) 4 -8 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

13 (DNF) 14 +1 Brock Ackerman Beatrice, NE 19

14 (DNF) 5 -9 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

15 (DNF) 16 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

16 (DNF) 3 -13 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

17 (DNF) 1 -16 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

2 8 +6 Rj Maas Wilber, NE 88K

3 5 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

4 6 +2 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

5 2 -3 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

6 3 -3 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

7 9 +2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

8 7 -1 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

9 1 -8 James Love Superior, NE 55

Heat 2

1 4 +3 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

2 5 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

3 6 +3 Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X

4 3 -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

5 1 -4 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

7 7 - Brock Ackerman Beatrice, NE 19

8 8 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 6 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

2 9 +7 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

3 8 +5 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

4 5 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

5 10 +5 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

6 7 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

7 1 -6 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

8 3 -5 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

9 4 -5 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

10 13 +3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

11 15 +4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

12 17 +5 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

13 16 +3 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

14 18 +4 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

15 2 -13 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

16 12 -4 Spencer Galaway York, NE 35

17 (DNF) 14 -3 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

18 (DNF) 11 -7 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11

DNS - - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

Heat 1

1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

2 4 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 3 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

4 6 +2 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11

5 2 -3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

6 1 -5 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

DNS - - Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

Heat 2

1 1 - Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

2 4 +2 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

3 6 +3 Spencer Galaway York, NE 35

4 3 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

5 5 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

6 (DNF) 2 -4 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

Heat 3

1 3 +2 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

2 4 +2 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 5 +2 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

4 2 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

5 6 +1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

6 1 -5 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 10 +9 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 9 +7 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

3 3 - Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

4 12 +8 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

5 11 +6 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

6 2 -4 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

7 8 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

8 13 +5 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

9 19 +10 Justin Svoboda David City, NE 16J

10 1 -9 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

11 7 -4 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

12 16 +4 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

13 15 +2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

14 5 -9 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

15 14 -1 Brian Baker Bakersfield, CA 11B

16 6 -10 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

17 17 - Alex Deeke Waverly, NE 35

18 22 +4 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

19 23 +4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

20 21 +1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

21 18 -3 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

22 25 +3 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

23 (DNF) 4 -19 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

24 (DNF) 24 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

25 (DNF) 20 -5 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27Heat 1

Heat 1

1 1 - Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

2 5 +3 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

3 6 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

4 4 - Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

5 9 +4 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

6 8 +2 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

7 3 -4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

8 7 -1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

9 2 -7 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 1 -1 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

3 4 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

4 5 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

5 2 -3 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

6 7 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

7 8 +1 Justin Svoboda David City, NE 16J

8 3 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 2 - Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

3 4 +1 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

4 3 -1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

5 6 +1 Brian Baker Bakersfield, CA 11B

6 7 +1 Alex Deeke Waverly, NE 35

7 1 -6 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

8 8 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 5 +4 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 9 +7 Casey Woken Norton, KS 35JW

3 6 +3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

4 4 - John Meyer Odell, NE 29

5 7 +2 Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15

6 8 +2 Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15

7 3 -4 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

8 2 -6 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

9 (DNF) 1 -8 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

10 (DNF) 10 - Allen Zimmerman Central City, NE 83Z

DNS - - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

2 1 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

3 6 +3 Allen Zimmerman Central City, NE 83Z

4 3 -1 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

5 5 - Leif Weyer Centralia, KS 15

6 (DNF) 2 -4 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

Heat 2

1 3 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 5 +3 Casey Woken Norton, KS 35JW

3 2 -1 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

4 4 - Eric Weyer Centralia, KS C15

5 (DNF) 1 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23Results for: 7/10/20 - Beatrice Speedway - Beatrice, NE

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 9 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

2 8 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

3 11 +8 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

4 1 -3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

5 10 +5 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

6 2 -4 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

7 21 +14 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M

8 16 +8 Dan Nelson Homesville, NE 30X

9 19 +10 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

10 6 -4 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

11 12 +1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

12 15 +3 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H

13 3 -10 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

14 7 -7 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

15 20 +5 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

16 14 -2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

17 17 - Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D

18 4 -14 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

19 22 +3 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z

20 13 -7 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75

21 18 -3 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

22 23 +1 Travis Patterson Lincoln, NE 17K

23 5 -18 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XXHeat 1

Heat 1

1 1 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

2 6 +4 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

3 2 -1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

4 3 -1 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

5 5 - Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75

6 8 +2 Dan Nelson Homesville, NE 30X

7 4 -3 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

8 7 -1 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z

Heat 2

1 5 +4 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

2 1 -1 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

4 7 +3 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

5 3 -2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

6 4 -2 Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D

7 2 -5 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50SHeat 3

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

2 3 +1 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

3 4 +1 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

4 2 -2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

5 7 +2 Jared Hoefelman Columbus, NE 15H

6 (DNF) 1 -5 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

7 (DNF) 6 -1 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M

DNS - - Travis Patterson Lincoln, NE 17K

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Marathon participants in it for the long run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News