Beatrice Speedway gets races in ahead of storm

In the first heat of the stock car class, Matt Fralin and Gary Laflin battled for the early lead but a hard charging Kyle Vanover took the lead and got the win. In the second heat, Grabouski jumped out front and held on to beat out Cade Richards of Lincoln for the win.

Ten cars started the feature, which saw a first lap battle with five abreast racing coming out of turn four.. On lap four Vanover took the lead and on the following lap, Grabouski shot into second but was unable to match Vanover who cruised to the checkered flag

The sport modified class saw tight racing throughout the night. In the first heat, Beatrice driver Gary Saathoff and Trevor Baker of Roca battled for several laps. After taking the white flag, Baker was able to out-muscle Saathoff for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice drivers Lance Borgman and Mark Saathoff in tight competition, but Borgman was able to take the win. The third heat was dominated by Beatrice Driver Benji Legg.

The A main feature saw a field of 23 cars take the green flag with tight racing causing the yellow flag on lap three. A rash of cautions then followed, but each time Legg was able to dart to the lead and by the half way point, he had an unsurmountable lead over Borgman and fellow Beatrice driver Rich Rohr.