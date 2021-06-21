Beatrice Speedway gets races in ahead of storm

A hot humid night was the feature at the beginning of the third week of racing at Beatrice Speedway, but by the end of the night the competition had to out run a pending thunderstorm.
Speedway officials were able to get in a full show with no delays. Eighty-three cars and an impressive crowd were on hand for the nights events. Women for Racing were once again on hand to present several youth with trophies and one lucky fan won $305 in the 50/50 raffle.
The night began with Track Announcer Brian Cook’s traditional salute to the veterans in attendance and the National Anthem set the stage for a night of racing.
Joining Cook for the first time at the track was News Channel Nebraska Reporter Jake Bartecki. He will be joining Cook announcing the action as well as doing Victory Lane interviews.
Point standings prior to the night’s racing show had Johnny Saathoff (Beatrice) leading the IMCA Modifieds by one point over Jordan Grabouski (Beatrice). Brandon Spanjer of Crete led the Sport Modifieds by four points over Lee Horky of Fairbury. In the stock car class, Grabouski led Kyle Vanover (Beatrice) by a single point. In the hobby stocks, Brendon Stigge of Fairbury had a three point advantage over Roy Armstrong (Beatrice) and Drake Bohlmeyer had a three point lead over Kaylee Dekman of Wymore in the sport compact class.
In the first heat of the stock car class, Matt Fralin and Gary Laflin battled for the early lead but a hard charging Kyle Vanover took the lead and got the win. In the second heat, Grabouski jumped out front and held on to beat out Cade Richards of Lincoln for the win.
Ten cars started the feature, which saw a first lap battle with five abreast racing coming out of turn four.. On lap four Vanover took the lead and on the following lap, Grabouski shot into second but was unable to match Vanover who cruised to the checkered flag
The sport modified class saw tight racing throughout the night. In the first heat, Beatrice driver Gary Saathoff and Trevor Baker of Roca battled for several laps. After taking the white flag, Baker was able to out-muscle Saathoff for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice drivers Lance Borgman and Mark Saathoff in tight competition, but Borgman was able to take the win. The third heat was dominated by Beatrice Driver Benji Legg.
The A main feature saw a field of 23 cars take the green flag with tight racing causing the yellow flag on lap three. A rash of cautions then followed, but each time Legg was able to dart to the lead and by the half way point, he had an unsurmountable lead over Borgman and fellow Beatrice driver Rich Rohr.
The sports compact again saw the Bohlmeyer brothers, Zach and Drake of Beatrice, being tough on the competition. In the first heat, Zach held off Rhonda Mewes of Blue Springs for the win. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Coleton Williamson took the win. In the feature race, the brothers proved too much for Williamson as Zach took the win with Drake close behind.
In the hobby stock first heat, Dillion Richards of Beatrice beat out Beatrice driver Ryan Roschewski for the win. The second heat saw a battle of cars with the number 3 on the side as Fairbury’s Taylor Huss was able to hold off the 3N of Neil Pella of Adams. The third heat saw a battle of the 6’s as the 6r machine of Roy Armstrong took the win over the 6J of Jacob Harms of Beatrice.
The feature race took a back seat to the impending thunder storm. Flashes of lightning and the rumble of thunder began to cause concern for the 19 drivers who started the race.
Blue Rapids, KS driver David Murk took the early lead but a pile up in turn four caused a lengthy delay with several cars receiving substantial damage. Murk again took the lead with tight racing ensuing until lap 11 when Richards was able to complete the pass. He was followed by Armstrong and Huss at the checkered flag.
The first modified heat saw a strong performance by Johnny Saathoff, who stormed past the field in corner two and stretched his lead all the way to the checkered flag. The second heat saw Shane Hiatt of Rising City take the win in a tight battle with Bob Zoubek of Dorchester.
The feature race appeared in jeopardy as lightning and thunder dominated the sky. Hiatt took the early lead with Grabouski and Kyle Oberding of Seneca, KS battling for the second spot. On lap seven, Grabouski took the lead and Saathoff began maneuvering through the field.
Saathoff grabbed second at the white flag, but Grabouski was able to hold on for the win. As the checkered flag dropped so did the rain. Fans, crews and track officials quickly dispersed as thunder, lightning and rain overcame the fairgrounds.
Racing resume next Friday night at the speedway with hot laps at 7:00 and racing at 7:30.
For full results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun