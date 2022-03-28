Beatrice Speedway hosts Dirt Crown Series

The Nebraska Dirt Crown Series was showcased at Beatrice Speedway on Saturday evening.

The series, originally scheduled for a four-day four track event, encountered cancellations due to weather conditions. Events that failed to take place included Thursday night at US 30 Speedway in Columbus and the Friday night event at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Race Co-Promoter Robby Marsh said that he was pleased with the night.

“For March in Nebraska, I thought the night went well," Marsh said. “It was good to see the local guys win some races and also for some of the out-of-state guys to win as well. The car count was decent, and we had a good night of racing.

Marsh also said he wanted to thank the Gage County Fair board for their support in working with the Dirt Crown series.

The Saturday night Beatrice event provided a solid night of racing for the series. 136 cars from six states were on hand for the night of IMCA racing. A modest crowd braved the cool evening as temperatures were in the low 50’s at the start of racing.

The featured IMCA Stock Car class had 36 drivers on hand to compete for the $2,000 prize main feature. The class was first up and rolled on to the track for the first set of heat races. In the first heat Benji Legg of Beatrice battled Jesse Sobbing of Malvern, Iowa in the early stages of the race but Sobbing was able to hold off a hard charge from Belleville Kan. driver Tyler Frye for the win.

In the second heat, Troy Jerovetz of Iowa Falls, Iowa built an early lead and was never challenged. The third heat saw Boone, Iowa veteran driver John Logue outlast Edgar driver Jed Williams for the win. The final heat of the class saw Beatrice driver Matt Fralin start on the pole and then hold on for the checkered flag.

The class had two last chance qualifiers and then the main feature. Kyle Vanover of Beatrice won the first qualifier and Holmesville driver Dan Nelson made his way into the main feature with a win in the second.

Twenty cars came out for the 20 lap A main feature. Legg, who last week rolled his car several times during the Sunday afternoon Spring Nationals, led the field from the pole position. Legg dominated the race, building leads after each caution flag to secure the win. Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski finished second with Buck Schafroth of Orient, Iowa coming in third.

The Sport Modifieds were up next with 41 cars in competition. The first heat was full of action as Eagle driver Adam Vrbka took the early lead, but last year's speedway champion Lee Horky of Fairbury quickly shot into the second spot. Horky was unable to take the lead from Vrbka. The second heat’s action took place on the final lap as contact took place between Tyler Watts of Beloit Kan. and Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong, who made a run at the lead but was not abler to overtake Watts.

The third heat saw tight battles throughout the field, but Milford driver Devyn Watts held off the field for the win. In the final heat, Beatrice driver Steve Swarthout, who last week had a horrific roll at the track, jumped out front and never looked back. In the last chance qualifiers, Matt Andrews of Malcolm and Beatrice driver Rick Rohr took victories to move to the A main feature.

Swarthout sat on the pole for the A main feature. He took advantage and jumped out front, building comfortable leads despite several yellow flags. David Johnson of Columbus flipped his car several times in dramatic fashion as he entered corner one, but emerged without injury. With seven laps to go, Armstrong began to close in on Swarthout. With three laps to go, Armstrong got under Swarthout coming out of corner four and took the lead and held on for the win.

The Sport Compacts class had only 12 cars on hand and local drivers dominated the night. In the first heat, Beatrice Driver Kaden Murray took the win and fellow Beatrice driver Zack Bohlmeyer won the second heat. The two battle intensely during the A main feature with Murray challenging Bohlmeyer, but at the end it was Bohlmeyer taking the win and Kaylee Richards was able to make a pass and take second place.

Twenty-nine IMCA Modifieds were set to battle for the chance to get a spot in the $2,500 prize A main feature. In the first heat, it was Travis Hagen of Winston, N.D. holding off two former IMCA National Champion Beatrice drivers Johnny Saathoff and Grabouski.

In the second heat, it was Dan Roedl of Beaver Damn, Wis. taking the win over Sobbing. In the third heat, Trey Duensing of Byron won a tight battle with Clay Money of Penokee Kan. for the win. In the first Modified qualifier, Logue took the win with Justin Gregg of Hastings making the feature with his win.

In the A main feature, 20 cars took the track for the 25-lap race. Boone, Iowa driver Jake McBirnie slid into pole position as Money was unable to make the field. McBirnie wasted no time into building a comfortable lead. Hagen and Saathoff battled hard for the second spot and in dramatic fashion, Saathoff was able to slide pass Hagen for the second spot.

The Hobby Stock class featured 18 entries. In the first heat, Beatrice driver Dillion Richards jumped out front and was never challenged. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong take an early lead, but Zach Olmstead of Overton was able to make the pass and take the win.

In the A main feature, all 18 cars were able to take the track for the 16-lap feature. Multiple yellow flags slowed the race due to several single cars spin outs. Nick Ronnebaum of Onaga Kan. displayed a strong car to dominate the race, building a straightaway lead over Kevin Betzen of David City and Olmsgtead.

The series will move to Deshler Speedway for a Sunday afternoon show before appearances at several tracks before the October finale at I-80 Speedway. A series point champion will be crowned with a $15,000 reward. Marsh encouraged fans to follow the series on Facebook at nebraska’sdirtcrown@facebook.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.