Beatrice Speedway hosts Octoberfest

The Fall Nationals at Beatrice Speedway felt anything like Fall as unusually warm temperatures were enjoyed by fans and racers alike.

A solid crowd was on hand for the Friday night event. 152 participants from five states in six classes made up the racing field. The National Anthem kicked off the evening including Track Announcer’s Brian Cook’s recognition of the veterans and military personnel in attendance.

Flo Racing was on hand to televise the pay per view event. Women for Racing (WFR)were on hand for the 50/50 raffle to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. The winner received $557.50 but returned the money to support the cause.

The racing surface was in ideal condition throughout the evening. First out on the track were the Sport Modifieds. In the first heat, it was a battle of the 97’s as the 97J Columbus driver David Johnson outlasted the 97 of Beatrice driver Mark Saathoff.

In the second heat, Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan. jumped to the front and outclassed the field. In the third, Beatrice driver Lance Borgman won by a bumper at the checkered flag.

The fourth heat saw a battle between Rick Rohr of Beatrice and Boone Evans of Bullard, Texas. Evans got loose in corner two giving Rohr the opening to take the lead and the win. In the final heat, Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong held off a late charge by Brandon Spanjer of Crete for the victory.

The class had two B features with Trevor Noonan of Dorchester, Mason Richards of Denton, Andrew Whitmore of Fairbury and Travis Runcie of Beatrice securing transfer position for the A main event.

Twenty-four cars made up the field for the main event. Past speedway champions Adam Armstrong of Beatrice and Lee Horky of Fairbury made up the starting row. On the second lap, Byron driver Kash Wenske was battling for position going down the front stretch. He made contact, which sent him barreling into the turn one outside retaining wall, prompting a reg flag condition. Wenske was uninjured but unable to continue. Armstrong then took control of the race and went on to take the checkered and the victory.

Up next were the Sport Compacts. In the first heat, there was a tight racing but Beatrice driver Nathan Wahlstrom took the victory. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Drake Bohlmeyer took the lead and won by a straightaway. Beatrice driver Coleton Williamson stormed from the back to take the win in the final heat.

Eighteen cars started the feature event. The race featured side-by-side racing throughout the field. Brandon Carmichael of Blue Springs took the lead with five laps to go only to encounter trouble as Jacob Cude spun, leaving Carmichael no options but to T-bone him, sending both drivers to the pits. That gave Drake Bohlmeyer the opportunity he needed to take the win.

The Modified Lites, making their first appearance at the national, had 16 entries participating in the event. In the first heat, Dalton Bell of Hoisington, Kan. held off Austin gray of Story City, Iowa to win by a nose at the checkered flag.

In the second heat, Justin Kinderknecht of Salina, Kan. won by almost a straightaway. The feature was filled with spin outs and yellow flags. Kinderknecht again was dominant as he was never challenged for the lead and walked away from the field.

The hobby stock first heat rolled onto the track and Fairbury driver Taylor Huss showed a strong car to take the win. In the second heat, a tight four car battle took place with Tyler Smith of Sioux City, Iowa coming out the winner. In the third heat, Kenny Roberts of Lincoln and Adam Wasserman of Fairbury battled side by side with Roberts winning by a bumper at the flag. In the final heat, Nick Ronnebaum of Onaga, Kan. took the lead and never looked back.

Four drivers led by B feature winner Neil Adams of Adams transferred into the A main feature. The feature race began with exciting side by side and 3-4 abreast racing throughout the field. Mike Hansen of Weeping water was able to establish a lead but at the halfway point, Huss began to apply pressure.

The field divided with some drivers taking to the high side and others using the inside lane. With seven laps to go, Huss took the lead but a four-car battle ensued as Beatrice veteran driver Roy Armstrong and Ronnebaum joined in the fray. Huss was able to hold the lead and take home the win.

The Stock Car Class took the track and the action took place in the first heat as Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover battled Travis Hatcher of Honey Creek, Iowa for the lead. Vanover got loose and slammed hard into corner four wall. Hatcher went on to take the win. In the second heat Boone Evans of Bullard, Texas went green to checkered for the win. Holmesville driver Dan Nelson was able to hold off the competition for the win in the final heat

Vanover was able to return to action and win the B feature and transfer into the A main. The main event saw 23 cars make the lineup. Pole setter Jesse Sobbing of Malvern, Iowa took an early lead despite several caution flags. A caution with five laps to go tightened the field. A four-car battle then took place as Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski joined Nelson and a hard charging Vanover to challenge. Sobbing was able to stave off the challenge and secure the win.

The IMCA Modifieds were ready to take the track. Grabouski shot out for an early lead in the first heat and was not challenged. Shane Hiatt of Rising City won the second heat and Dorchester driver Bob Zoubek held off a challenge by Beatrice driver Jaxson Saathoff for the win.

Marysville, Kan. driver Josh Blumer took the early lead in the feature event. On lap seven he began to get into lap traffic, but a caution flag realigned the field. On the restart, Blummer was challenged by Colton Osborn of Cozad when contact occurred sending Blummer into the corner two outside retaining wall.

Osborn was penalized but elected to retire to the pit area. Byron driver Trey Duensing inherited the lead, but Grabouski was right there looking for a win. Another caution flag set up a second restart and Grabouski bolted to the lead and took the checkered flag for the win.

The second day began early with the WFR hosting breakfast to start the day. Carla Walters of the WFR said the turnout for the breakfast was really great and that they "sold out of biscuits and gravy.” Later in the evening, the WFR 50/50 raffle winner received $450.

Warm Summer-like temperatures again made for a perfect night of racing. The racing surface was again smooth and held up well throughout the evening. A good turn out of fans were in attendance and 154 cars were on hand for the second night of racing.

The sport modifieds again rolled out first to start the night. Brandon Spranjer built a good lead but with three laps to go, the yellow flag was displayed. Lee Horky mounted a challenge, but Spanjer proved to be to strong. In the second heat, in a battle of Beatrice drivers, Rick Rohr was able to outlast Lance Borgman.

In the third heat, it was Adam Armstrong that took the win. The fourth heat saw tight racing throughout the field, but North Platte driver Joseph Cooper pulled away from the field for the victory. In the final heat, a four-car battle emerged with three abreast racing, but Malcolm driver Matt Andrews pulled away to take the win. B feature winners were Taylor Metz and Junction City driver Don Morris.

In the A main event, a full field of 24 cars started the feature. On lap five, a three-car spin in corner two brought out the first caution. Andrews was able to move out front to take a lead but with seven laps to go, another caution was displayed, this time for a five-car spin. Andrews held strong and was not challenged as he took home the win.

The sport compacts were up next and in the first heat, Mike Vogt took an early lead but a four-car battle took place with Beatrice driver Josh Black pulling out front to take the win. In the second heat, Coleton Williamson grabbed the lead, but Tyler Thompson of Sioux City began to close in and on the final lap, emerged out of corner four to take the lead and the win. In the third heat, another two-car battle took place as Jacob Schwab held off the challenge of Brandon Carmichael.

The A main began and ended as a family affair. Carmichael was joined on the front row by his sister Kaylee Richards. The duo battled for several laps before Carmichael began to build a lead. With nine laps to go, a yellow flag tightened the field. On the restart, contact began at the flag stand and ended with several cars hitting the front stretch wall and the corner one retaining wall, ending Richard’s night.

Carmichael again began strong but with six laps to go, he suffered mechanical failure and was not able to finish the race. The Bohlmeyer brothers Zach and Drake then were at the front of the field. In an amazing last two laps, the brothers held off Williamson and Thompson. The brothers battled side by side on the final lap with Drake taking the checkered flag and winning both main features of the weekend.

In the hobby stock first heat, Beatrice driver John Martinez grabbed the lead and the win. Tristian Grape of Columbus won the second heat. In the third heat, Fairbury driver Taylor Huss and Adam Wasserman battled side by side with Wasserman holding on for the win. Carter Davis of Hinton, Iowa won the B feature and transferred into the A main event.

The A feature started out with a smooth start with Taylor Huss taking the lead. Seven laps into the feature Kyle Gannon of Lincoln slammed into the front stretch wall bringing out the first caution flag. Then, with 11 laps to go, several cars made contact bringing out the yellow flag for debris on the track.

Huss took control of the race, winning both features of the weekend.

“This feels great," Huss said. "I never thought I would be able to win both nights."

The stock cars were up next with Dusty Blake winning the first heat. In the second heat, Benji Legg survived a hard charging Jordan Grabouski for the win. The third heat saw an amazing three-car battle with Dan Nelson, Lance Borgman and Jesse Sobbing trading positions. Sobbing tried diving to the bottom in corner four, but Nelson held on for the win. Matt Boucher of Murdock won the B feature.

In the A main event, three laps into the race, Borgman grabbed the lead but Dusty Blake was hanging tough in the second-place spot. Jesse Sobbing and Kyle Vanover made moves to make it a a four-car battle for the win. Going into corners three and four, the cars battled but it was Blake that emerged for the win and Vanover taking the second-place spot.

“I just waited my turn," Blake said afterward. "I have not won here since 2004. It is so great to get a win at such a prestigious track and in a special show. “

Justin Kinderknecht continued his dominance in the Modified lite class, taking the win in the first heat. Ames, Iowa driver Randy Bryan took the second heat. In the feature event, Kinderknecht took the lead on lap 11 and never looked back, winning both features of the weekend.

In the Modified class, Treu Duensing, Grabouski and Dave Pederson of Brady all easily won their heat races. The feature race proved to be special as Jaxson Saathoff, starting on the outside pole position, took an early lead. Overcoming lap traffic, Saathoff was able to build a half track lead.

Despite two late cautions flags, Saathoff went on to dominate the race and win the Fall National IMCA Modified main feature.

“This is one of the sweetest moments of my life," Saathoff said. "It is especially special winning at my home track at Beatrice Speedway. I didn’t let the yellow flags get into my head. I just kept focused.”

Saathoff was saluted and cheered by those in victory lane and fans as he moved through victory lane and the pit area.

Racing will take a break at the speedway until the Spring Nationals currently slated for March 9-11, 2023.

A Feature results Saturday Modified 1) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 2) 60iv Anthony Roth 3) 3 Trey Duensing 4) 30 Jordan Grabouski 5) 4p Dave Pederson 6) 2t Mike Tomlinson 7) 5t Marcus Tomlinson 8) 96j Johnny Saathoff 9) 75 Kyle Olberding 10) 81 Mike Densberger SportMod 1) 22 Matt Andrews 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 11j Joseph Cooper 4) 7 Lee Horky 5) 5t Tyler Nerud 6) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 7) 74 Rick Rohr 8) 6a Adam Armstrong 9) 27w Andrew Whitmore 10) 86j Jerod Weston Stock Car 1) 64 Dusty Blake 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 99 Jesse Sobbing 5) 3j Dan Nelson 6) 13h Travis Hatcher 7) 24r Dillon Richards 8) 77 Jed Williams 9) 84 Benji Legg 10) 5b Matt Boucher Hobby Stock 1) 3 Taylor Huss 2) 7n Nick Ronnebaum 3) 8 Travis Blythe 4) 41 Adam Wasserman 5) 2c David Carter 6) 14 Tristan Grape 7) 22t Tyler Smith 8) 00j John Martinez 9) 3n Neil Pella 10) 2k Kyle Schamp Sport Compact 1) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 2) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 15 Tyler Thompson 5) 442 Mike Vogt 6) 84 Josh Black 7) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 8) 89 Kaylee Richards 9) 05h Shaye Howe 10) 32r Michael Recker NML Mod Lite 1) 1jr Justin Kinderknecht 2) 4g Ben George 3) 47 Ed Griggs 4) 64 Randy Bryan 5) 22b Dalton Bell 6) 95 Brian Efkamp 7) 1r Rob Wagner 8) 34 Tyler Furrell 9) 3 Nathan Wolfe 10) 4d Doug Pollock Friday Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 96j Johnny Saathoff 4) 60iv Anthony Roth 5) 3w Cole Wayman 6) 71 Jeff James 7) 5s Bob Zoubek 8) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 9) 81 Mike Densberger 10) 21h Shane Hiatt SportMod 1) 6a Adam Armstrong 2) 22 Matt Andrews 3) 7 Lee Horky 4) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 5) 30 Taylor Metz 6) 74 Rick Rohr 7) 76 Lance Borgman 8) 5t Tyler Nerud 9) 97j David Johnson 10) 97 Mark Saathoff Stock Car 1) 99 Jesse Sobbing 2) 3j Dan Nelson 3) 19 Kyle Vanover 4) 7b Paul Burck 5) 30 Jordan Grabouski 6) 76 Lance Borgman 7) 64 Dusty Blake 8) 24r Dillon Richards 9) 4jr Boone Evans 10) 7 Matt Fralin Hobby Stock 1) 3 Taylor Huss 2) 7n Nick Ronnebaum 3) 6r Roy Armstrong 4) 94 Mike Hansen 5) 14 Tristan Grape 6) 2k Tyler Jackson 7) 00j John Martinez 8) 41 Adam Wasserman 9) 8x Travis Blythe 10) 2c David Carter Sport Compact 1) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 2) 89 Kaylee Richards 3) 442 Mike Vogt 4) 19j Jacob Schwab 5) 8a Anthony Clark 6) 00 Coleton Williamson 7) 84 Josh Black 8) 9k Kaden Murray 9) 05h Shaye Howe 10) 32r Michael Recker NML Mod Lite 1) 1jr Justin Kinderknecht 2) 3 Nathan Wolfe 3) 64 Randy Bryan 4) 22b Dalton Bell 5) 48g Austin Gray 6) 47 Ed Griggs 7) 4d Doug Pollock 8) 1r Rob Wagner 9) 03 James Beebe 10) 11 Eric Chab