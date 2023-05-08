Opening night at Beatrice Speedway was full of interesting storylines.

The blend of some old and some new combined for an engaging night. The old grandstand has two new features. First, a shiny new ATM for fan convenience.

Also, an impressive new banner hangs over the entrance to the track commemorating the speedway drivers who have captured IMCA National Championships.

Those champions include Johnny Saathoff in the Modified class in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999; Jordan Grabouski in the Modified class in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and Stock Car champ in 2019; Tyler Frye in the 2015 Hobby Stock class and Dillion Richard in the Sport Compacts in 2017 and in the Hobby Stocks in 2022.

It was the first regular season night for new Race Promoter Tommy Denton and Race Director Keil Mick following a successful one-night Spring Nationals.

New track co-announcer Arron Bales made his debut in his new role at the track. His impressive resume includes a five-year current stint as track announcer at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury. He also was the track announcer for the United Rebel Sprint Car series that toured the Midwest in 2020-2021. He has also announced at numerous tracks in Kansas.

Bales voiced his relationship with Denton, who also is promoter at Jefferson County as key to his involvement at Beatrice.

"I am excited and can’t wait to get started here," Bales said. "I’ve always wanted to announce here.”

Many familiar race fans were on hand sitting in their regular seats ready for the night’s action. Many young fans were excited to be at the track waving their checkered flags. The Women for Racing (WFR) were involved in their storied 50/50 raffle and kid’s trophy give away. And of course, the concession stand was pumping out baskets of gizzards.

As the cars rolled on to the track, the welcome roar of racing engines filled the air. Track announcer Brian Cook’s standard salute to Service Members and community providers preceded the playing of the National Anthem.

A hazy sky and warm mid 70-degree temperatures set the background for the 84 participants on hand. Flagman Travis Murry's drop of the green flag at 7:30 p.m.

First on the track was the Stock Cars. In the first heat, Jordan Grabouski took the lead from the outside pole position and was never challenged. The second heat was stockpiled with Beatrice drivers. Jesse Vanlaningham jumped out to an early lead, but Lance Borgman and Kyle Vanover soon began to apply pressure. With three laps to go, contact occurred between Borgman and Vanover, causing a yellow sending both to the back of the field. The caution allowed Dillion Richards to challenge, but Vanlaningham was able to hold on for the win.

The action in the feature was all eyes on teammates Richards and Grabouski. Starting on the front row, the two engaged in a heated battle often challenging each other and trading spots in the lead. Both Speedway and National Champions did not give an inch. with eight laps to go Grabouski, finally muscled the lead away, but then bobbles and Richards takes advantage, retaking the lead and refusing to surrender the win.

“It felt really good to beat him (Grabouski)," Richards said. "I will take a win against him any day. Jordan got by me, but I drove in deep and was able to take it (the lead) back and then I knew I would be all right. I just can’t thank the guy enough to be where we are now."

Grabouski was complimentary of Richards after the race.

“That Dillion Richards is a good little racer," Grabouski quipped. "He never made a mistake. I made a mistake and let him back by me. I’m so proud of what he is doing. He really deserves the chance and opportunity to be part of this team.”

The Sport Modifieds were up next. In the first heat, Lukas Pohlmann of Aurora dominated the early going but a caution flag allowed for Crete driver Brandon Spanjer to mount a challenge. The two were side by side coming out of corner four, but Spanjer took the checkered flag. In the second heat, Lance Borgman was too tough for the rest of the field. In the third heat, Drake Bohlymeyer shot to an early lead and never looked back.

The class had 27 participants allowing the top six in each heat to transfer to the main feature, but allowing the opportunity for six more to transfer from a B feature. Adam Vrbka of Eagle dominated a race that featured tough racing for the remaining qualifying spots.

The A main Feature was marred by numerous wrecks and yellow flags.

Denton joked after the race; “I saw the full moon come out from behind the clouds and then trouble started.”

After several restarts, the field began to spread out and at about the halfway point, Milford drive Devyn Peterson was in the lead position but Bohlmeyer and Fairbury driver Lee Horky were in hot pursuit of Peterson, but to no avail as Peterson took the win.

Peterson, who started racing go karts at age five, stated that he moved into driving a sport mod when he was 14. He's now 21.

“It is awesome to get a win at Beatrice," Peterson said. "It is great to add to the trophy case.”

Peterson, a regular at I-80 speedway, said that since the closure of that track, he plans on racing Beatrice and “some big money races.”

The Sport Compacts first heat featured some tight early battles for the lead. Dylan Crannel was able to hold off Blue Springs driver Brandon Carmichael for the win. In the second heat, single file racing took place early with Zach Bohlmeyer out front, but Kaden Murray put on the heat and the two came out of corner four side by side. Bohlmeyer took the win by a nose. The final heat saw Coleton Williamson make no doubt about who was the car to beat cruising for the win.

The feature event Cranell lead the early laps, but Williamson keep the lead in his sight. On lap five, five cars were in contention battling for position. At the halfway point, a caution flag came out for a four car pile-up in corner four. On the restart, another three-car pileup took place. Four cars then separated themselves from the pack. A two-car battle then took place between Richards and Bohlmeyer as they raced side by side to the checkered flag with Richards escaping with the win.

"I started 7th so I didn’t think I would be able to get around Coleton or Dylan," Richards said. 'I just sat back and watched what everyone was doing. I just tried to find the fast lane before everyone else or before it went away. It was a really good race, and I just held my line.”

In the Hobby Stock first heat, Zach Olmstead of Overton held off a late challenge by Roy Armstrong for the win. In the second heat, loaded with Fairbury drivers, it was Brandon Stigge that was able to take the win from Taylor Huss. The Fairbury dominance continued in the feature event. It was fellow Fairbury driver Adan Wasserman taking the win followed by Huss and Stigge.

“It was nice to start out front," Wasserman said. "I will take a front row win anytime. It was great to get another win right after my Spring National win.”

In regards to beating out fellow Fairbury drivers, Wasserman stated: “It is always fun to race those guys. We all go over to each other race shops “

In the Modified class first heat, Grabouski bolted to a early lead and never looked back, but a hectic battle between three cars saw Jaxon Saathoff win the battle for second. The second heat was more of the same as Johnny Saathoff dominated the race but again, a three-car battle took place for the second spot with Marysville, Kan. driver taking the runner up spot.

In the feature event, Dorchester drive Bob Zoubek took an early lead but was soon challenged by Byron driver Trey Duensing. Mired in traffic, Grabouski was struggling. After two caution flags, Grabouski was ready to challenge. He eventually grabbed the lead and took the win.

“I got stuck in traffic early, but it was a great racetrack," Grabouski said. I could race high, low and in the middle. Trey didn’t need that yellow to come out, but I am happy for my team. The new car has been a rocket.”

Denton stated that opening night was a success.

“Awesome night, we had great races and I have nothing to complain about," Denton said. "I only expect the track to get better each week.”

Racing resumes next Friday night with the first appearance of the Racesaver Sprint cars along with the Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Stock Cars and Modifieds.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 60iv Anthony Roth 4) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 5) 5s Bob Zoubek 6) 16 Austin Svoboda 7) 4j Jordy Nelson 8) 18w Cole Wayman 9) 40 Shawn Harker 10) 96j Johnny Saathoff SportMod 1) 5d Devyn Peterson 2) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 3) 7 Lee Horky 4) 4 David Trauernicht 5) 76 Lance Borgman 6) 74 Rick Rohr 7) 96 Gary Saathoff 8) 18m Mason Richards 9) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 10) 12 Lukas Pohlmann Stock Car 1) 24r Dillon Richards 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 64 Dusty Blake 4) 76 Lance Borgman 5) 34 Max Harder 6) 84 Benji Legg 7) 19 Kyle Vanover 8) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 9) 4w Jaret Wood 10) 7 Matt Fralin Hobby Stock 1) 41 Adam Wasserman 2) 3 Taylor Huss 3) 69 Brendon Stigge 4) 3n Neil Pella 5) 98z Zach Olmstead 6) 00j John Martinez 7) 12 Michael Wade 8) 66 Jeff Watts 9) 2 Ian Roschewski 10) 52 Tobey Vanlaningham Sport Compact 1) 12 Kaylee Richards 2) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 84j Jackson Black 5) 92c Dylan Crannel 6) 12c Brandon Carmichael 7) 3 Jordan Bender 8) 7r Nick Riesland 9) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 10) 76 Hallie Borgman