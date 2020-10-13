Beatrice Speedway set to host Octoberfest

Beatrice Speedway is set to host one last event in 2020.

Octoberfest is scheduled for this weekend. There will be racing shows on both Friday and Saturday night.

After hosting this event in September for several years, officials at Beatrice Speedway decided to change it back to October.

"We've done it in September in recent years due to some scheduling with NASCAR, but we saw a decline in our car counts," said track chairman Derek Fralin. "I think we lost of a lot of the wow factor of being one of the last races of the year, so we're moving it back to October."

Fralin said he's already seen a difference in the excitement level with the change to Ocotber.

"The weather forecast is really helping us and we are expecting a high car count," Fralin said. "This is also the second year in which we are running the IMCA Late Models, which is a big draw because they don't run very often in the Midwest or in Nebraska."

The Beatrice area saw storms on Sunday night, but Fralin said it shouldn't cause any problems for Octoberfest.