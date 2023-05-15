The Beatrice race community was not alone in welcoming back wing sprint cars to Beatrice Speedway as Mother Nature provided a perfect night for racing.

The storms that wreaked havoc in Southeast Nebraska stayed east of Beatrice and sunshine graced the track. Temperatures were in the low 80’s as race fans filtered into the grandstand. A large and enthusiastic crowd filled the grandstand excited for a night of racing action.

A solid car count of 91 cars including 19 wing sprint cars were on hand for a night of racing. Following the playing of the National Anthem, the first Sport Modified heat rolled onto the racing surface.

Fairbury driver Lee Horky quickly moved from the back of the pack to take the lead and then held on for the win. The second heat played out the same as another Fairbury driver, Andrew Whitmore was able to separate himself from the field to take the win.

In the third heat, Byron driver Kash Wenske jumped out to a solid lead but a caution tightened the pack giving Crete driver Brandon Spanjer the opportunity to take the lead at the halfway point and secure the win. In the final heat, the racing was tight as cars battled for position. There was lots of contact, but all drivers were able to hang on. Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan. was able to pull away for the win.

The B qualifier feature was hampered by several caution flags, but Beatrice driver Drake Bohlmeyer showed he was the car to beat overcoming the cautions to take the win and move on to the A main Feature.

The feature, which was the last race of the evening, proved worth the wait. A starting grid of 22 cars made up the field. Beatrice driver Steve Swarthout took an early lead and was the car to beat. At the halfway point, Spanjer began to challenge as he got to Swarthout’s bumper.

A caution flag with six laps to go tightened the field allowing Beatrice drivers Lance Borgman and Rick Rohr to join the challenge for the win. Contact between Borgman and Spanjer ended with Borgman departing to the pits and Spanjer to the back of the pack.

An amazing two car battle ensued between Rohr and Swarthout. The two battled side by side exchanging the lead. On the final lap, Rohr powered out of corner four and took the win by a bumper.

As Rohr pulled into victory lane he was greeted by an excited crew and group of fans.

“This just goes to prove you are never too old," Rohr said. "I had an argument with my crew chief about the car setup, so he’s the winner. The setup allowed me to race to the top, middle and bottom. If anyone thinks they are too old, I just proved them wrong.”

After a six year absence, the sprint cars were on the speedway ready to race. The crowd sensed excitement and gave the drivers an enthusiastic welcome. A class that is known for its often wild and ferocious wrecks wasted no time in living up to the reputation.

Heat one rolled onto the track and following the drop of the green flag, caution was displayed due to the poor start of the heat. As the cars went down the backstretch, Lincoln driver Monty Ferriera contacted another car sending him high into the air, flipping and barrel rolling. He quickly emerged from the car uninjured, but his car was a total loss.

Beatrice native Adam Gullion shot out front and took the heat. In the second heat, Lincoln driver Stu Snyder jumped out front, but on lap four, Eagle driver Tyler Drueke spun. Drivers were able to avoid a possible near disaster and Snyder then held on for the win. In the final heat, Trevor Grossenbacher was able to jump out front and was never challenged.

The backdrop of active lightning in the east was second to the thunder and electricity on the track as the sprints rolled out for the feature event. Eighteen cars made up the field for the 25-lap feature.

Lincoln driver Jason Danley took the lead and stormed out front establishing him as the car to beat. Leading lap after lap, he started knocking down lap cars, but the lap cars proved to be his downfall as Zach Blurton of Quinter, Kan. started to close in to challenge and take the lead with four to go. A green to checkered feature was halted by red flag conditions as Grossenbacher left the surface going over the retaining wall in corner two. Blurton then was able to hold on and take the feature win.

“I have had a strong start to the year with three wins," Blurton said. "This was really cool and fun. Sometime lap cars are your best friends, which was the case tonight. My haul to get here is six and a half hours, but I am glad the sprint cars are back at Beatrice. I’m looking forward to coming back."

Race promoter Tommy Denton voiced that he felt overall the night went well.

“This was the first time with the sprints and there were a few hiccups, but nothing we can’t fix," Denton said. "I am really looking forward to the next time they race here.”

The Stock Car class was up next on the track. The first heat featured tight racing throughout the field, but Kyle Vanover was able to establish the lead. With two laps to go, Dillion Richards began to challenge. Vanover was able to hold tough for the win. In the second heat, Jordan Grabouski took a bold move into corner one at the start and let everyone else battle for positions as he was not challenged.

A full field of 15 cars made up the feature event. Pole sitter Gary Laflin appeared to experience mechanical trouble creating havoc, but the field avoided trouble. Jesse Vanlaningham was able to jump out front, but a caution on lap five allowed Jordan Grabouski to challenge and take the lead.

Vanlaningham continued to hold tough, staying within striking distance. Richards then joined the battle with four laps to go and they were side-by-side racing. Grabouski took the win and Richards edged out Vanlaningham for the second spot by a fender.

The first heat of the Hobby Stock class featured a lot of action. Roy Armstrong jumped out front but then bobbled giving Jeff Watts and Fairbury driver Brendon Stigge the opportunity to challenge. John Martinez joined the fray setting up a four-car battle, but it was Armstrong that held on for the win. In the second heat, Dorchester driver Michael Wade and Fairbury’s Taylor Huss engaged in an intense battle, but Swade took the win by a nose at the checkered flag.

The feature event followed up with great competition throughout the field. Armstrong again looked strong but possibly experienced some mechanical issues and dropped back. Fairbury drivers, Stigge, Huss and Adam Wasserman then battled for the lead.

Huss and Stigge went side by side, trading the lead, but Huss proved too strong coming out of corner four and taking the win.

“It was awesome racing against your best friend," Huss said. "Coming from the back and doing a slide job to beat your best friend was really cool and fun."

The Modified class first heat saw Marysville, Kan. driver Jordy Nelson dominate the race. The second heat featured an early battle between Byron driver Trey Duensing and David City driver Austin Svoboda. Duensing proved too tough as he took the win.

Fourteen cars took the surface for their main event with two and three abreast racing. Johnny Saathoff looked strong early, but Columbus driver Anthony Roth was able to place his car out front to take the win.

“My car was really good," Roth said. "It was a really fun track to race. At the end I just beat out the other guys."

One lucky fan at intermission won $453 in the Women for Racing 50/50 raffle. The WFR also handed out kid’s trophies and cash prizes. There will be no racing next week as the Speedway takes the week off for graduation. Racing will return for the Memorial Day weekend.

A Feature results RaceSaver Sprint 1) 2j Zach Blurton 2) 4x Jason Danley 3) 25 Gunnar Pike 4) 14 Joey Danley 5) 12 Tyler Dureke 6) 5 Stu Snyder 7) 91 Adam Gullion 8) 14g Gene Ackland 9) 14j Josh Riggins 10) 11 Toby Chapman Modified 1) 60iv Anthony Roth 2) 3 Trey Duensing 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 5) 96j Johnny Saathoff 6) 4j Jordy Nelson 7) 16 Austin Svoboda 8) 141 Matt Bonine 9) 5s Bob Zoubek 10) 81 Mike Densberger SportMod 1) 74 Rick Rohr 2) 23 Steve Swarthout 3) 5d Devyn Peterson 4) 30 Taylor Metz 5) 7 Lee Horky 6) 5t Tyler Nerud 7) w2 Kash Wenske 8) 22 Matt Andrews 9) 27w Andrew Whitmore 10) 12 Lukas Pohlmann Stock Car 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 24r Dillon Richards 3) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 4) 84 Benji Legg 5) 64 Dusty Blake 6) 19 Kyle Vanover 7) 76 Lance Borgman 8) 34 Max Harder 9) 7 Matt Fralin 10) 50 Scott Smith Hobby Stock 1) 3 Taylor Huss 2) 69 Brendon Stigge 3) 00j John Martinez 4) 12 Michael Wade 5) 46 Ryan Gilland 6) 8 Travis Blythe 7) 66 Jeff Watts 8) 6r Roy Armstrong 9) 2 Ian Roschewski 10) 69L Branden Lotspeich