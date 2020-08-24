Beatrice Speedway wraps up regular season

The Beatrice Speedway wrapped up its abbreviated regular season Friday night.
Jordan Grabouski picked up the win in the Modified A Feature and in doing so, he claimed the regular season points championship for the modified division.
In the Sports Mods A Feature, Lance Borgman picked up the win. He also won the track championship in the Sports Mod division.
Kyle Vanover was once again victorious in the Stock Car A Feature, but Eric Bartels claimed the points championship.
In the Hobby Stock A Feature, Roy Armstrong picked up the A Feature win while Dillon Richards claimed the points championship in the division.
In the Sports Compacts A Feature, Nick Lindblad won Friday night while Drake Bohlmeyer won the points championship.
Sport Compacts
Kaden Murray took the lead on the front stretch with Ronda Mewes, Nathan Wahlstrom and Kaylee Diekman right behind. Wahlstrom took the second spot and Diekman took the third spot.
On lap two, Nick Lindblad took the fourth spot and Josh Black took the fifth spot. On lap four, Wahlstrom took the lead on the front stretch and Black took the third spot on the back stretch. On the next lap, Lindblad got around Diekman and Black to take the third spot.
He then got around Murray for the second spot. Wahlstrom and Lindblad battled for the next couple of laps and on lap eight, coming out of turn four, Lindblad took the lead. Drake Bohlmeyer had worked his way up through the pack and took the third spot from Murray. Diekman also got around Murray. Lindblad held off Wahlstrom for the win.
Stock Cars
Jeff Ingersoll and Matt Fralin led them out of turn four with Gary Laflin, John Meyer, Colton Miller, Kyle Vanover and Eric Bartels right behind. Vanover made his way through the pack and took the lead coming out of turn four with Bartels right behind.
Vanover took the second spot. Benji Legg followed Vanover and Bartels and he took the fourth spot while Legg took the third spot. On lap ten, the caution came out for Ingersoll when he spun in turn one. Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Legg and Fralin right behind.
With five laps to go, the caution came out for Laflin and Kenny Ziegler when they spun. Vanover led them out of turn four with Bartels, Legg, Fralin and Colton Miller behind and Miller got around Fralin to take the fourth spot. Vanover built up a nice lead and got the win.
Sport Mods
Dane Martindale and Mike Sherwood led them out of turn four with Randy Fox, Mark Saathoff, Gary Saathoff and Andrew Whitmore right behind. Martindale and Sherwood battled for the lead and Martindale took the lead with Sherwood in the second spot, Fox in the third spot and Rick Rohr and Lance Borgman working their way up through the pack to take the fourth and fifth spot.
On lap two, the caution came out for Zach Nitsch when he went up on the wall in turn one and comes back down on the track and collected Shawn Hein. Martindale led them out of turn four with Sherwood, Fox, Rohr and Borgman right behind. Rohr took the lead on the front stretch and Borgman took the second spot on the back stretch.
The caution came out for Sherwood when he spun in turn three and collected Mark Saathoff and Mary Lenz. Rohr led them out of turn four with Borgman, Tyler Nerud, Martindale, Andrew Whitmore and Martindale right behind. Four laps later, Borgman took the lead but the caution came out for Tyler Harding and Kevin Harding when they spun in turn one.
Rohr led them out of turn four with Borgman, Nerud, Whitmore and Martindale right behind. Borgman took the lead coming out of turn four. Rohr and Nerud battled for the second spot and with nine laps to go, Nerud took the second spot. Borgman built up about a half track lead and got the win.
Hobby Stock
Neil Pella and Adam Wasserman led them out of turn one with Jeff Watts, Jake Harms and Ryan Gillian behind. Pella quickly took the lead with Watts and Wasserman behind. The caution quickly came out as Gilland spun in turn four. Pella and Wasserman led them out of turn four and Pella quickly took the lead again with Watts and Harms behind.
The caution quickly came out again as Chad Borgman and John Martinez got together and spun. Pella and Wassermann led them out of turn four with Pella taking the lead and Watts and Harms behind. Taylor Huss got through the pack and battled with Harms for the fourth spot.
Harms and Huss got around Watts to take the third spot and then got around Wasserman for the second spot. On the next lap, Huss battled with Pella for the lead and two laps later, coming out of turn four, Huss took the lead with Harms taking the second spot.
On the next lap, Huss, Harms and Pella all battled for the lead and Pella took the lead with Harms in the second spot and Huss in the third spot. Wasserman was in the fourth spot and Roy Armstrong was in the fifth spot. Going into turn three, Wasserman got loose, spun and collected Watts, but no caution came out.
Pella still led with Harms, Huss and Armstrong behind. On the next lap, coming out of turn four, Harms took the lead and on the next lap the caution came out for Wassermann when he spun in turn four. Harms led them out of turn four with Pella, Huss and Armstrong behind.
Huss quickly took the second spot while Armstrong, Pella and Brendon Stigge battled for the third spot. Armstrong claimed the third spot. Dillon Richards had made his way up through the pack and with eight laps to go, Richards got around Stigge to claim the fifth spot.
On the next lap, Richards took the fourth spot. On lap six Armstrong got around Huss and Harms to take the lead, but the caution came out for Wasserman, which puts Harms back in the lead. Harms led them out of turn four with Armstrong, Huss, Richards, and Pella behind.
Coming back out of turn four, Armstrong took the lead on the front stretch and Richards took the third spot from Huss on the back stretch. With three laps to go, Richards took the second spot and Stigge took the third spot, but Huss took the third spot back.
With two laps to go, the caution came out for Cody Green when he spun in turn one. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Richards, Huss, Stigge and Harms right behind. Armstrong was able to build up a couple car length lead and got the win.
Mods
Brandon Spanjer and Bob Zoubek led them out of turn four with Jared Hoefelman, Johnny Saathoff, Trey Duensing and Jaxon Saathoff right behind. Spanjer quickly took the lead with Johnny Saathoff taking the second spot, but the caution quickly comes out for Duensing in turn three.
Aaron Pella, William Nusser, Robert Shepard and Brandon Verbeek all got together in turn one. Spanjer led them out of turn four with Johnny Saathoff and Hoefelman right behind. Hoefelman took the lead on the front stretch, but the caution came out for Verbeek when he spun in turn four.
Hoefelman led them out of turn four with Spanjer, Johnny Saathoff and Jaxon Saathoff right behind. The caution quickly came out when Anthony Roth spun in turn four and collected, Zoubek, Duensing, and Pella. Hoefelman led them out of turn four with Spanjer, Johnny Saathoff right behind.
Saathoff took the second spot while Jordan Grabouski, Spanjer and Roth all battled for the third spot. Grabouski and Roth got around Spanjer and they battled for the third spot.
On lap ten, Grabouski took the third spot and two laps later, Grabouski took the second spot. With four laps to go, Grabouski took the lead coming out of turn four and with two laps to go, the caution came out for Verbeek when he spun in turn four. Grabouski led them out of turn with Hoefelman, Johnny Saathoff, and Roth behind. Grabouski hoeld them off for the win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!