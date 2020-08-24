Beatrice Speedway wraps up regular season

On lap two, the caution came out for Zach Nitsch when he went up on the wall in turn one and comes back down on the track and collected Shawn Hein. Martindale led them out of turn four with Sherwood, Fox, Rohr and Borgman right behind. Rohr took the lead on the front stretch and Borgman took the second spot on the back stretch.

The caution came out for Sherwood when he spun in turn three and collected Mark Saathoff and Mary Lenz. Rohr led them out of turn four with Borgman, Tyler Nerud, Martindale, Andrew Whitmore and Martindale right behind. Four laps later, Borgman took the lead but the caution came out for Tyler Harding and Kevin Harding when they spun in turn one.

Rohr led them out of turn four with Borgman, Nerud, Whitmore and Martindale right behind. Borgman took the lead coming out of turn four. Rohr and Nerud battled for the second spot and with nine laps to go, Nerud took the second spot. Borgman built up about a half track lead and got the win.

Hobby Stock

Neil Pella and Adam Wasserman led them out of turn one with Jeff Watts, Jake Harms and Ryan Gillian behind. Pella quickly took the lead with Watts and Wasserman behind. The caution quickly came out as Gilland spun in turn four. Pella and Wasserman led them out of turn four and Pella quickly took the lead again with Watts and Harms behind.