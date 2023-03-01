Drivers, crews and fans will have to wait an extra week to kick off the IMCA race season with the 30th Annual IMCS Spring Nationals at Beatrice Speedway.

The event was originally scheduled for March 10-11, but the weather forecast has forced the change.

“The extended weather forecast called for snow and cold all three days," said race promoter Tommy Denton. "We just decided it would benefit everyone to make an early decision and move it out a week."

In his first year in his new position, Denton thought it would be the right decision to accommodate everyone based on the weather. He voiced the times and scheduled events would stay the same and that the move would also fall after the Spring time change, providing more light and warmer temperatures.

Denton said that IMCA and Nebraska Dirt Crown Series were all supportive of the move. The event will kick off with practice on Thursday, March 16th with racing on both Friday and Saturday nights.