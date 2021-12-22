Beatrice wrestlers fall to Bennington in battle of top 10 teams

In a battle of two of the state's top-rated wrestling teams in Class B, a short-handed Beatrice squad dropped a 51-24 decision to Bennington Tuesday night at the Beatrice High School O Zone.

The Orangemen were without the services of three standout wrestlers who were previous state qualifiers.

Beatrice currently has seven wrestlers with top ten rankings and Bennington sits with 8 ranked wrestlers.

The night began with two female matches. In the first match it was a pair of girls at 120 pounds as Aston Hofeling of Beatrice took on Janna Ramos Artiles of Bennington. At the end of the first period Hofeling trailed 4-2. In the second period she came back to even the score at 4-4 but in the third both girls battle hard but Artiles held on for a 6-5 win.

The second match featured Megan Powers of Beatrice and Selena McCrery of Bennington. McCrery made short work of the match securing a pin with 17 seconds left in the first period.

In the boys competition, Beatrice forfeited at 160 pounds. At 170, it was Blaine Boehmer pinning Beatrice wrestler Byron Ostdiek with 45 seconds left in the second period. Deegan Nelson had little trouble with Bennington’s Jacob Strader, winning by pin at the with 1:14 left in the first period.

Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson stated, “Deegan just does what he has done all year.”

At 195 the Badgers had to forfeit and that allowed Beatrice to tie the team score at 12-12.

At the 220-weight class Luke MacDonald of Bennington, the top rated wrestler in his class showed his talent as he scored a pin over Beatrice wrestler Brock Ostdiek.

The big guys then hit the mat in the heavyweight 285-pound class. It was the Orangeman’s Alex Maye defeating the Badger’s Joseph Matland with a 2-1 win.

In the 106 class the Badger’s second rated Cayden Coyle defeated the Orangemen’s Ian Roschewski with a pin at the 1-minute mark in the first period.

Up next Beatrice’s seventh rated Gavin Vanover took on Bennington’s Ben Bouaphakeo with a pin with 49 seconds left in the first period. At 120 Bennington’s top-rated Kael Lauridsen was able to handle Beatrice wrestler Tristan Reinke with a pin in the second period to push the Badger’s team lead to 30-21.

At 126 Bennington’s Connor Rironya had a 7-1 decision over Beatrice wrestler Bryce Karlin. At 132 it was the Badger’s Kyler Lauridsen defeating Colton Jelinek with a pin in the second period. At 138 Bennington’s Braxton Preacher defeated Collin Mangnall with a pin in with 51 seconds left in the third period.

Beatrice’s Brett Powers gave the fans and his teammates some encouragement in the last varsity boy’s match with a 6-2 decision over Bennington’s Hunter Anderson.

“Bennington is a great team," said Johnson after the loss. "Take nothing away from them but we had three semifinalist that were unable to compete tonight. They are very well coached, but I saw some good things out there tonight. I saw some kids battle tough, but we have some things to fix with ourselves."

The Orangemen and Lady Orange will take a break over the holiday before returning to action in a triangular on Dec. 30.

