Bluegills are a good bet for spring angling fun

Another sign of spring that I look for is bluegill spawning. The time of year and the water temperature make it just about right for that to happen. I spent a little time last weekend looking for bluegill spawning beds in area waters.

Bluegill are one of the most popular sport fish in Nebraska. You can find them in just about every body of water in the state. Finding a spot to catch a few is generally not a problem

For sheer fun and a good time fishing, bluegills are a good bet. Using a simple bobber, small hook and a worm for these feisty little fish is fun and exciting. Bluegill are a very good way to start out a young angler.

You don’t need to be very elaborate with your tackle either. Anything from cane poles to high tech graphite rod and reel combos can catch bluegill. An inexpensive spinning rod outfit will work just fine. If you are starting from scratch, you can outfit yourself with all new equipment and get into bluegill fishing for about $25. Garage sales are another option and you can get everything you need for $10 or less.

I have just as much fun fishing for bluegill as I do for anything else, maybe more. Bluegills don’t get real big when compared to the standards set by other fish species in the state, but they certainly make up for their size in fighting ability. On a lightweight spinning outfit or fly rod, a ½ pound bluegill can feel like a 10 pound bass pulling at the other end of your line.

I have discovered that bluegill and lightweight tackle makes catching bluegill a lot more fun. In recent years, one of my favorite ways to catch bluegill is to use my long ultralite jigging poles. It is simply hard for me to have more fun at something and still be legal…or moral.

As I stated earlier, bluegills are a great way for a beginner to learn about fishing. Kids don’t care if they are catching bluegills or barracuda, just as long as they are catching something! I have introduced many people to fishing by letting them tangle will a batch of few bluegills, and I have never had anyone say they didn’t have fun doing it.

For a relaxing afternoon, I prefer to use the smallest bobber I can to float the bait, which is often just a piece of nightcrawler. A small hook size is also required, because bluegills don’t have that big of a mouth. They have to be able to get their mouth around the bait and hook to be caught.

I suspend the bait 12-16 inches below the bobber, and cast it out near something that offers cover or shade for fish. Submerged rocks, trees and brush or a weed bed is prime bluegill habitat. If there are fish in the area, it won’t take them long to find the bait.

Bluegills like to strike from underneath the bait and inhale it is a single gulp. A light flick of the wrist is all it takes to set the hook. The battle is on and so is the fun.

Using a fly rod to catch bluegill is another great way to have fun. If you are just learning how to use fly fishing equipment, then bluegill offer an excellent way to do your homework.

Bluegills don’t care if you have a perfect backcast, or if your elbow ends up at the correct angle on your follow through. They’re hungry, and as long as you get something interesting near them, they will investigate.

A small bug-looking lure or little popper is dynamite bluegill bait. I use a couple of lures that resemble tiny spiders and catch bluegill by the buckets. I also tie patterns that look like either red or black ants. Bluegills love these. It is almost a shame to have so much fun.

If you are looking for a great way to spend a nice spring afternoon, try fishing for bluegill. The action can be fast and furious, and you will enjoy it. It is also a great way to spend some time with kids or grandkids. I guarantee it is a great way to make memories.

Have a great time outdoors!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.