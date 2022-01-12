BNFF girls team beats Hastings

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams traveled to Hastings on Tuesday and the girls team was able to pick up a win.

The girls team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools, defeated Hastings 111-73 while the boys team fell 102-74.

BNFF Coach Dina Scheele said the team struggled through tired muscles and loss of endurance after not being able to swim in their home pool due to a construction mishap at the YMCA.

"The team was out of the pool for three days last week," Scheele said. "Even though it was only a few days, we felt the swimmers looked tired and sluggish. Many of our swimmers and divers were a bit disappointed with the results. We hope that they will be able to work through this the rest of the week and the next few meets will have better results."

First place finishes include the girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Avery Baumann as well as the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Josiah Miller.

Other first place finishes include Ian Scheele in the 200 IM and 100-backstroke; Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly; Lilly Davis in six dives; Delaney Biesecker in the 100-butterfly; Laci Havlat in the 500-freestyle and Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100-backstroke.

Second place finishes include the girls 200-medley relay team of Linnea Edeal, Jessica Craft, Elise Van Cleave and Brooke Given; the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Katie Malina, Delaney Biesecker and Jaedyn Baxa; the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Avery Baumann, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laci Havlat and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Kade Snyder and Isaiah Jacobsen.

Individual second place finishes include Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 IM; Ava Snyder in six dives; Avery Baumann in the 100-freestyle; Erica Kroeker in the 500-freestyle; Kade Snyder in the 500-freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100-backstroke and Reed Mueller in the 100-breastroke.

Personal best swims for BNFF include Elise Van Cleave in the 200-freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 50-freestyle, 100-backstroke and 200-freestyle; Brooke Given in the 100-butterfly; Reed Mueller in the 100-freestyle; Kade Snydere in the 500-freestyle; Ian Scheel in the 100-freestyle and Lily Davis in six dives.

Scheele also noted that in a previous meet last Tuesday, sophomore Ava Snyder broke the school record in the one-meter six dives competition at Brownell Talbot.

The dual against Hastings is the beginning of a busy week in which the BNFF teams will compete in five competitions in seven days and they are all on the road. Their next competition is a triangular with South Sioux City and Omaha Skutt in South Sioux City on Thursday.

"We are just trying to stay healthy," Scheele said. "We still have many of our swimmers and divers who are working toward qualifying for the state competition or bettering their personal best times."

