Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A perfect early summer evening night set up for a special kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend. A southern breeze and temperatures in the mid 70’s welcomed a solid crowd to the Beatrice Speedway grandstand.

The evening began with the Beatrice American Legion Post 27 Color Guard presenting the colors. Missy Marlatt of Beatrice performed an inspiring rendition of the National Anthem as the flag was raised.

The racing surface proved to be a challenge throughout the night for track officials and the 88 race participants. A 0.75 inches of rain the prior evening was an obstacle in the track preparation. Extra time was needed to try to roll the track prior to the start of hot laps.

Throughout the hot laps and into the heat races, extra time was given to try to work the surface. Pack trucks were brought out at intermission to continue efforts to improve track conditions.

In the Sport Modified first heat, Shawn Hein took the lead but at the halfway point, Gary Saathoff began to apply pressure. Hein was able to hold on for the win. In the second heat, Kyle Ord of Red Cloud took the early lead, but Dave Trauernicht closed in to make it a two-car battle. A late caution kept Ord out front before Trauernicht was able to power out front for the win.

In the third heat, Nick Snyder grabbed an early lead, but Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan. proved too strong and got the win. The B feature took place before intermission with six cars transferring into the main feature led by Milford driver Devyn Peterson leading the way with the win.

The Sport Modified feature was the final event of the evening. Lance Borgman was able to establish himself as the car to beat as he quickly grabbed the lead. In a feature marred by numerous cautions, Borgman was able hold the lead after each restart.

“I knew I had to jump out to the lead as I knew passing was going to be tough," Borgman said. "The restarts were the biggest challenge. I had to just keep trying to distance myself from the second-place driver.”

The current point leaders are Peterson, followed by Lee Horky and Rick Rohr.

In the Sport Compacts, Kaden Murray built a lead the first heat but, but Coleton Williamson tracked him down to battle and take the win. The second heat featured a four-car battle with side-by-side racing, but Zach Bohlmeyer emerged for the victory. In the final heat, 14-year-old Carson Black lead the race from green to checkered.

The main feature saw an extra incentive as the Corner Bar of Odell kicked in $100 to the winner. Murray grabbed the lead from his pole position. Red flag conditions took place on lap five as cars tangled on the back stretch when Black ended up rolling and landing upside down. He emerged without injury from his car.

Murray continued to lead the race, but Williamson began to challenge. The two battled side by side but Williamson grabbed the win.

“It all starts with the hard work during the week and the time in the shop," Williamson said. "I just ran my wheels off tonight.”

Williamson currently leads the point standings. Kaylee Richards is in second and Bohlmeyer is in third.

In the Stock car class, Gary Laflin took the lead with tight racing taking place behind him. At the halfway point, the caution came out and opened the door for Max Harder to roar our front and secure the win. In the second heat, Kyle Vanover made it known he was the man to beat as he stormed out front and was never challenged.

In the feature event, Vanover again was dominant. He built up a straightaway lead before a caution on lap eight tightened the field. Vanover maintained his lead despite a late charge by Dillion Richards.

“Well, I have kind of sucked all year, so I started up front," Vanover said. "I got a good jump after the caution and was able to hold off Richards.”

Richards leads the point standing followed by Dusty Blake and Vanover.

In the Hobby Stock first heat, Roy Armstrong jumped to an early lead but had mechanical failure and exited the track. In the second heat, Dorchester driver Michael Wade grabbed the win. In the final heat, Adams Driver of Neil Pella took the lead and was challenged by Ryan Gilland of Sterling. Pella got high in corner four allowing Gilland to take the lead and the win.

In the feature, the first three laps featured side by side racing with two and three abreast racing. Wade was able to separate from the field before suffering a flat tire.

At the halfway point, there was a tight five car battle taking place. John Martinez grabbed the front spot, but Fairbury drivers Taylor Huss and Brendon Stigge were set to challenge. Huss on the outside and Stigge down lo -- the two sandwiched Martinez trying to take the lead. Huss was able to grab the lead but contact between him and Martinez got Huss loose, spinning and collecting several other cars.

That left Martinez and Stigge to battling for the win. Stigge pounded on the bumper of Martinez before diving to the bottom of the track to take the lead and the win.

“It was a helluva race from the start," Stigge said. "I usually don’t like racing the bottom, but it worked all night for me.”

Stigge leads the point standings followed by Huss and Martinez.

In the IMCA Modifieds, the first heat saw tight racing with positions changed throughout the field. Bob Zoubek of Dorchester and Seneca, Kan. driver Kyle Oberding battled before being joined Greenwood driver Dylan Sillman. Orberding got loose, opening the door for Sillman to take the win. In the second heat, Johnny Saathoff made several aggressive moves early to take the lead and the victory.

The feature race saw intense and aggressive actions on the track. Drivers battling the track while trying to gain positions, saw dramatic moves throughout the field.

Oberding and Zoubek again were battling each other for the front spot. At the halfway point, the caution came out setting up a couple of wild laps following the restart with hard racing with drivers battling zig zagging down the front stretch.

Sillman took the lead and the checkered flag.

“It was a really physically demanding track, but I was able to come out first," Sillman said. "It was a lot of fun."

Trey Duensing leads the point standings followed Jaxson Saathoff and Anthony Roth.

Racing at Beatrice Speedway will resume Friday night.

A Feature Results Modified 1) 35d Dylan Sillman 2) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 3) 5s Bob Zoubek 4) 16 Austin Svoboda 5) 3 Trey Duensing 6) 1z Norm Ziegnebien 7) 75 Kyle Olberding 8) 96j Johnny Saathof 9) 4j Jordy Nelson 10) 50s Kale Smith SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 22 Matt Andrews 3) 5d Devyn Peterson 4) 30 Taylor Metz 5) 7 Lee Horky 6) 96 Gary Saathoff 7) 97 Mark Saathoff 8) 44 McLain Reed 9) 18m Mason Reed 10) w2 Kash Wenske Stock Car 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 30 Dillon Richards 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 64 Dusty Blake 5) 50 Scott Smith 6) 6w Jaret Wood 7) 84 Benji Legg 8) 34 Max Harder 9) 9 Gary Laflin 10) 7 Matt Fralin Hobby Stock 1) 69 Brendon Stige 2) 00j John Martinez 3) 20 Chad Borgman 4) 19h Colin Hein 5) 46 Ryan Gilland 6) 66 Jeff Watts 7) 8 Travis Blythe 8) 3 Taylor Huss 9) 3n Neil Pella 10) 41 Adam Wasserman Sport Compact 1) 00 Coleton Williamson 2) 9k Kaden Murray 3) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 4) 12 Kaylee Richards 5) 92c Dylan Crannell 6) 22w Cody Wilbur 7) 76 Hallie Borgman 8) 6t9 Anthony Simants 9) 90 Michael Recker 10) 23h Keeley Hoyt