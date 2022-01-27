Calendar says the spring turkey season on the horizon

If you have put away your bow or shotgun, it’s time to get them back out and practice a bit. Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting season dates have been set and are just about a month away. The archery begins March 25 and runs until May 31. The regular shotgun season begins April 19 and also runs until May 31. The Special Youth Shotgun season is April 9-15.

The Special Youth Shotgun season that begins April 9 is extremely unique thing in the world of hunting. I know of no other state that offers a deal like this. First all, there is no such thing as too young to hunt turkeys in Nebraska. There is no minimum age, so if you have kid that can safely hold and shoot a bow or shotgun, they can hunt with you this spring. The regulations require that any shotgun hunter under the age of 12 be accompanied by a person age 19 or older who has a valid Nebraska hunting permit. The permit only costs $8 and is good for resident and non-resident youth. That means you can get your kids or grandkids back here to hunt and not have a huge bill to pay.

This spring turkey hunters may purchase up to three permits. These permits allow you to hunt statewide. Hunters may take one “bearded” bird (there are bearded hens out there) per permit.

You will also need a valid habitat stamp unless you are a resident hunter under age 16. All non-resident hunters require a habitat stamp.

Longbows, recurves and compound bows are legal to use with a 40-pound or greater draw weight. Archery hunters need to look at the regulations. There are some particulars regarding the type of broadhead you can use. Crossbows can use used if you have a permanent physical impairment that prevents you from using a traditional bow. You must have a physician’s statement on file with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be authorized to use a crossbow.

One interesting question I received from an older hunter recently was whether a 20 gauge would be effective on turkeys. Any gauge, .410 to 10 gauge, with a shot size 2 to 7½ only is legal. I’ve hunted turkeys with every gauge except 16 and 28 gauge, but they would certainly be capable. I just acquired an over/under 28 gauge, so that oversight may be rectified this spring!

I’ve used a 20 gauge on a number of turkey hunts. It has plenty of power but does not have the recoil that a 12 or 10 gauge does, and that is a good thing as you get older!

You can’t use slugs for turkey…slugs are illegal and too big. It is kind of a bummer because I have both 12 and 20 gauge shotguns with fully rifled barrels. I’m intrigued by the challenge of shooting a turkey at 100 to 150 yards, and I know both guns are capable of deer hunting accuracy at those distances. However, I’m not sure how much of a turkey would be salvageable after it was hit with a slug?

Once you determine what gauge of shotgun you will be using it is time to practice, practice, practice. The first thing you need to determine is where your shotgun shoots and how it patterns at various distances. You would be surprised at the variances you find in different models of shotguns. Also, practice with different chokes/loads to determine the tightest shot column for your gun. My favorite adage is that more shot on target is more lethal than bigger shot on target!

One more thing, it is also against the law (and not very safe) to have a loaded shotgun (magazine included) in a vehicle while on a public road.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Before sunrise, it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey sitting in a tree.

And when you do get your bird, to legally transport it from the field, you will need to keep the head, beard or one leg naturally attached to the carcass until the turkey is delivered to a commercial processing facility or the hunter’s home. Any bearded female turkey taken during the spring season must have the beard naturally attached to the carcass until the time it is cooked. If the permit holder is not with the turkey, the cancelled permit must be attached to the carcass of the turkey.

Good luck to all the turkey hunters out there. Have a fun and safe hunt this spring.

