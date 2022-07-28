Camp grilling can make for an easy meal

Although it has been hot, summertime is generally the high point of the year for most outdoor cooks. Whether it in the backyard on the patio or camped out on a nice lake somewhere, food cooked in the outdoors just tastes better.

I really enjoy camp cooking and one of my favorite, quick and easy recipes for camp is shish kebabs. The concept of shish kebabs has been around a long time. I sure that as far back as when our ancestors were spearing animals with sharp sticks, someone skewered a piece of meat and held it over a fire to cook it. It only seems natural!

However, one the first documented accounts depicts Turkish soldiers using their swords to grill meat over open fires during their invasion of Anatolia in 1066. I can identify with this. I have grilled meat over a fire with my meat on the end of a bayonet. It is a quick and easy way to cook a piece of meat and whatever else you have to go with it.

This recipe has received approval from camping partners; a more critical lot of individuals has yet to be assembled on the face of the earth! Like my other recipes, this recipe subscribes to my camp cooking philosophy of “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”

Depending upon where you are, you may have to check about local fire bans. If you can have a campfire in your camp, all you will need for this recipe is the ambition to stick the ingredients on the skewers.

Camp Shish Kebabs

Ingredients

-2 Pounds of beef, venison, elk, buffalo, etc. stew meat (cut in roughly 1-inch cubes)

-4 Large onions

-4 Sweet bell peppers (I like to use multiple colors of peppers just for the fun of it)

-2 Large summer squash

-16 Cherry tomatoes

-1 Bottle of teriyaki sauce

-4 Skewers of steel wire or bamboo (about 18-inches long)

Directions

Note: If you are using wood/bamboo skewers, soak them in water for about 10 minutes prior to using.

Quarter cut the onions. Cube the meat in 1-inch cubes. Quarter cut and clean peppers. Slice the summer squash in ½ inch thick rounds. Begin alternating cubes of meat, peppers, squash, and onions on skewers. Arrange your kebabs over the fire and brush or drizzle teriyaki sauce on the kebabs. Grill a few minutes and make a quarter turn on your kebab every few minutes and apply more teriyaki sauce. Grill until they are done to your taste. This recipe serves 4 hungry anglers or hunters. You can easily expand this recipe to suit how many people you are feeding. Enjoy!

This coming weekend looks to be a lot better to be outdoors. Get outside and enjoy it!

Grilled Fruit

This is a different kind of recipe and one that is more of a dessert. Pears and peaches are my favorites.

Ingredients:

-Several large cans of halved fruit

-Bottle of Treches chili powder

Directions:

-Fire up your grill

-Place fruit halves on hot grill and sear. Don’t overcook and dry out the fruit

-Sprinkle on chili powder

-Flip fruit half, sear, and sprinkle on more chili powder

-As an option, add some shredded cheese to the pears. Delicious!