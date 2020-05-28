Camping opens up for Nebraskans this past weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope everyone had a good Memorial Day weekend! For most years, Memorial Day weekend is the “unofficial” start of the camping season. However, as with many things amidst cautions and changes due to Covid-19, this holiday weekend was a bit different.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) relaxed some of the camping restrictions for the weekend. Initially you would be allowed to camp only if you had a hard sided, fully self-contained camper or RV. Campers had to maintain a separation of 25 feet and campers needed to practice good social distancing. None of the modern shower houses or other amenities would be open either. However, just before the weekend began, the NGPC said it would also allow tent camping as well and pit toilets would be open.

From the campers I observed, most were following social distancing guidance. Whether it was an RV, travel trailer, pop-up camper or tent, most were 25 feet or more away from one another. I hope camping remains an option for Nebraskans this summer.

Camp Food

Summertime and camping also means food and many meals around a campfire. While the outdoors is always a good place fr a meal, there is a potential for food poisoning if you don’t treat the food you have in camp correctly.