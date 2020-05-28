Camping opens up for Nebraskans this past weekend

I hope everyone had a good Memorial Day weekend! For most years, Memorial Day weekend is the “unofficial” start of the camping season. However, as with many things amidst cautions and changes due to Covid-19, this holiday weekend was a bit different.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) relaxed some of the camping restrictions for the weekend. Initially you would be allowed to camp only if you had a hard sided, fully self-contained camper or RV. Campers had to maintain a separation of 25 feet and campers needed to practice good social distancing. None of the modern shower houses or other amenities would be open either. However, just before the weekend began, the NGPC said it would also allow tent camping as well and pit toilets would be open.
From the campers I observed, most were following social distancing guidance. Whether it was an RV, travel trailer, pop-up camper or tent, most were 25 feet or more away from one another. I hope camping remains an option for Nebraskans this summer.
Camp Food
Summertime and camping also means food and many meals around a campfire. While the outdoors is always a good place fr a meal, there is a potential for food poisoning if you don’t treat the food you have in camp correctly.
Planning your meals at home and serving the meal in a more “controlled environment” is quite different than preparing and serving a meal in camp where cooking equipment or cold storage may not be as good as it is at home.
When you are thinking about your camp meals, keep this basic principle in mind: Keep hot things hot and cold things cold. Keep in mind though that either task can be difficult in a camping situation.
In general, bacteria that cause spoilage or food poisoning grow rapidly at temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature range in between these two numbers is the "Danger Zone" when it comes to food.
Bacteria multiply rapidly in this temperature range and can reach dangerous levels in as little as two hours…..even one hour if the ambient temperature in your camp is 90 degrees or above.
Another important thing to remember is keep everything clean. Bacteria present on raw meat and poultry products can be easily spread to other foods by juices dripping from packages, hands, or utensils. It is a very easy to do this kind of cross-contamination.
One simple tip is to pack drinks and food items that need to stay cold in separate coolers. Food items will stay cooler and safer if the lid to the cooler isn’t being opened and closed repeatedly by getting something to drink.
Another practice I’ve adopted in my primitive camps is to plan meals that use mainly canned or dried foods that don’t need special storage considerations. I simply open and use what I need at meal times.
I also pre-cook and/or repack and freeze many meals before I leave for camp. I pack my “frozen meals” in large zip-lock bags that stack neatly in my cooler. Being frozen, the packed meals also aid in cooling anything else in the cooler. The best part may be how easy it is to get a meal ready in camp when you only have to take it out of a baggie and heat it up.
Easy Camp Recipe
Here is a recipe that is fun and easy to make. It also gives you a bit of the “Old West” in your cooking. I call it Apple Muffins in a Cup
You will also need four of the old style metal coffee cups. You can find these in most camping supply sections of your favorite sporting goods store. You can also vary the fruit used in this recipe to create a wide variety of tastes, so experiment with this recipe and have fun with it.
Ingredients:
1 Box of Krusteaz (20 oz) cake mix
1 Package of dried apples (about 6 ounces)
2 Eggs
4 Tin coffee cups
Directions:
• Mix up the Krusteaz per the directions on the box. (all you need is water and the eggs)
• Chop up and add dried apple pieces, mix well
• Grease up your tin cups
• Add a big spoon of mix to each cup
• Set cups in the bottom of a Dutch oven (four cups fit great in a 12-inch oven)
• Place on the fire with 10-12 coals under the oven. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until the crust of the muffin begins to stiffen up
• Pull the Dutch oven off the fire and set 12-15 coals on the lid to bake the muffins
• Bake for 20-25 minutes.
Serve this to your campmates with butter and/or syrup. They can spoon it right out of the cup while sitting by the campfire. It is a classic “Cowboy” treat.
Enjoy your camping season, stay safe and eat well this summer!
