Camping season is upon us. School is almost out and summer will begin. Camping is a regular part of summer recreation for many people. We are in a region where there are many opportunities to go camping.

I believe having a campfire is an essential part of camp. Unless there is a fire ban due to dry conditions, I will have a fire in my camp! Fire is a basic part of the outdoor experience. Man has depended on fire for hundreds of thousands of years. It has provided light, warmth, cooked meals, acted as a signal and has been used for defense and protection. Fire also has religious and mystical implications in many cultures.

Making fire is still a critical skill to have today both for a recreational campfire and for survival situations. I really don’t consider it a ‘real’ camp if I don’t have a campfire. There is something primal about having a campfire, sitting around it in the evenings and telling stories. This has happened ever since people learned to make fire. Who am I to go against many millennia of habit?

In every survival school I’ve ever been involved with, fire has been something that a lot of time was spent on. I remember one instructor from the Marine Corps particularly well. In addition to all the other uses of a fire, he told us that as soon as you find yourself in a dire situation, except active combat, stop and make a fire. The act of making a fire gives you something to think about other than your current predicament. It allows your mind to reset and lets you think more clearly and it has a calming element to it. The Gunney was right!

I have become a student of fire...some may say even a bit of a pyromaniac. I have researched and practiced various ways of making a fire for decades. I’m always looking for a way to make a fire quicker and more reliably just in case I really need it. I have had many opportunities to share some of what I know with various scout troops. I have been adopted by several troops as their ‘official’ outdoor guy.

I think everyone is aware that scouts continually work on and improve their outdoor skills. I was first invited to show a group of young scouts some simple and proven ways to make a fire. With the cub scouts I’ve worked with, I showed them a variant on an old method of recycling dryer lint to start a fire. In its simplest form, you take some dryer lint, light it with a match or lighter, set it near some combustible materials and gently blow on it to keep is burning and igniting the other materials. It works, but I thought I could improve upon the process.

My technique is to take the dryer lint and lightly pack it into a paper tube. The tube can be from a toilet paper roll, a roll of paper towels (and cut into roughly 4-inch pieces), a tube from Christmas wrapping paper or a mailing tube. I insert a small birthday candle into the center of the lint and then add a couple squirts of WD-40 to give the lint a little extra fuel.

When finished, I store the fire sticks in a Ziploc bag to keep them from drying out and to protect any other surface in case any WD-40 leaks out. The competed fire stick will burn for five to ten minutes. This is plenty of time to get a bigger fire going, even if the sticks and twigs you find are damp. After a short demonstration, the scouts were building small fires of their own.

In other training exercises I’ve demonstrated the rubbing of sticks together…maybe the hardest way to make a fire, using a bow drill, making and using a magnifying glass and many other options.

One technique that always seems to be of great interest is the use of char cloth and a ferro rod. From looking at the faces of young scouts or even adults who attend my outdoor skill workshops, this technique must seem like black magic. Dropping a spark on a little piece of burned cloth, creating a burning ember and then creating a fire does seem a bit like magic.

One more tip I have remembered from the Ol’ Gunny I listened to years ago…always carry something to start a fire. Even though I don’t smoke, to this day, I almost always carry a cigarette lighter with me. Good advice, Gunny!