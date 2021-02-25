Can Nebraska’s wild turkey population continue to grow?

As I am sitting hear recovering from shoulder surgery I have time to ponder such weighty questions. It seems like the biologists that keep tabs on this kind of thing say our turkey population has been expanding for the last 20 years. A couple of years ago the National Wild Turkey Federation stated that Nebraska was the “Go To’ destination for turkey hunters and had more turkeys per square mile than any other state in the nation.
When will this upward population trend cease? Turkeys can be found in all parts of the state. If there is even marginal habitat, you can find turkeys. Some people argue that turkeys may be too successful. There are areas in the state that are almost overrun with these birds. Statistically, turkeys are found in more square miles of habitat than any other game bird in North American. Wild turkeys can now be found in every state, but Alaska.
The reintroduction and growth of Nebraska’s turkey population is a true game management success story. In the last 20 years the populations has exploded. Ask a biologist today how many turkeys there are in Nebraska and they will shrug their shoulders and give you an answer like, “A lot!”
And so the spring turkey hunting cycle begins again…
Flip your calendar over to the next page. Nebraska’s spring archery season begins March 25. That is just a little over a month away. The shotgun archery season begins April 17, with a youth shotgun season starting one week earlier. Our spring turkey season ends May 31, so it is one of our longest hunting seasons!
The first step in turkey hunting is finding the birds. You should begin your scouting right now for your turkey hunting trip. Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas.
Finding the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys. Scout along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks. Turkeys leave very distinctive tracks and scratch marks as they search for food. These areas are also popular with the birds for sunning themselves and for toms to strut when the breeding season begins.
In the early spring, areas with new plant growth or left over grains from previous harvests are good places to start your scouting. Other signs can include feathers, droppings or the sound of turkeys calling. With the snow we have on the ground now. Tracking turkeys is a real possibility! And if you hear the birds while you are out scouting, you’re in the right spot.
You don’t need any of the new specialty turkey guns that almost every manufacturer is offering this year. Full camo paint jobs, adjustable stocks and special optics are nice, but not absolutely necessary to kill a gobbler. The shotgun you have now will do the job! More importantly you need to know your shotgun and how it patterns to be able to hunt effectively.
For example, there can be as much as a 25-percent difference in the number of pellets you put into the vital zones of a gobbler using the same gauge and choke combination, but a simply a different make/model shotgun.
Camo – Yep, it does help, but you don’t need the 31 different patterns I’ve counted in a couple of the catalogs I get. Just remember to try and match your background. If you have dark background colors where you hunt, use a darker camo pattern. If you are hunting more open ground, hunt with lighter color camo. Use a camo style that more closely matches the area you are hunting.
Calls – For a new hunter, I recommend a box call. The box caller is probably the easiest call to use and get good sounds out of. A “stick and slate” style call is my next recommendation for a new hunter.
So, how long have turkeys been a part of the Nebraska landscape? The wild turkey is known to be native to Nebraska. As far back as 1804, Lewis and Clark reported seeing wild turkeys along the Missouri River in present day Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and South Dakota.
When pioneers moved into Nebraska they needed food, and turkeys were a source of food for the table. By 1915, turkeys had all but been wiped out in Nebraska. An attempt was made to stock turkeys along the Missouri in 1931, but the project was abandoned because birds were too difficult to trap and relocate.
The next attempt to reintroduce turkeys into Nebraska came in 1959. A total of 28 Merriam turkeys were released in the Pine Ridge. These birds had been trapped in South Dakota and Wyoming. Merriam's were not native to Nebraska, but the experiment worked.
In fact, the results were so good that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began working on another release project and released 518 live-trapped Rio Grande turkeys into river bottom habitats in central and south-central Nebraska in 1961 and 1962. And the rest is history!
Good luck to everyone who intends to hunt this spring and enjoy the spring turkey season in Nebraska. It is time to get your self ready!