Can Nebraska’s wild turkey population continue to grow?

The first step in turkey hunting is finding the birds. You should begin your scouting right now for your turkey hunting trip. Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas.

Finding the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys. Scout along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks. Turkeys leave very distinctive tracks and scratch marks as they search for food. These areas are also popular with the birds for sunning themselves and for toms to strut when the breeding season begins.

In the early spring, areas with new plant growth or left over grains from previous harvests are good places to start your scouting. Other signs can include feathers, droppings or the sound of turkeys calling. With the snow we have on the ground now. Tracking turkeys is a real possibility! And if you hear the birds while you are out scouting, you’re in the right spot.

You don’t need any of the new specialty turkey guns that almost every manufacturer is offering this year. Full camo paint jobs, adjustable stocks and special optics are nice, but not absolutely necessary to kill a gobbler. The shotgun you have now will do the job! More importantly you need to know your shotgun and how it patterns to be able to hunt effectively.