Can you contract Lyme disease in Nebraska?

I talked about ticks and tick borne diseases earlier this spring. We have had some nice spring rains and that makes great grass and hay for livestock, but it is also a near perfect scenario for ticks! Entomologists warned of a potential “tick explosion” this summer and we got it.

Occasionally I get a question about Lyme disease in Nebraska and specifically Gage County. If you ever wondered if it was here, the answer is YES!

A friend of mine was officially diagnosed with Lyme disease last week. He had been cutting some firewood in some local timber and found a tick on him one evening as he showed. The tick was engorged so it had been there a while.

In the days following he developed a red spot at the bite sight. The red spot grew to a ringed area around the bite site a little bigger than a quarter. When I saw it, it was the classic bull’s eye rash associated with Lyme disease.

Lyme disease may be what most people think about today when they encounter ticks. It has gotten a lot of media coverage in the last 40-odd years. Lyme disease was named in 1977 as a distinct illness that caused arthritis-like symptoms in a group of children in Lyme, Connecticut. Further study showed that it was carried by deer ticks.