Can you really make a rifle more accurate?

This was a question that came in from a reader. He wanted to get a better rifle for deer season, but the economy being what is is…money is tight. So he wanted to know what he could do to make his current rifle more accurate without actually buying a new rifle or spending a lot of money. The short answer…YES you can!

The reader didn’t mention specifically if his rifle had a scope on it, but the majority of hunting rifles do today. So, the first thing I would do is t is making sure everything is tight with the scope and mounts. This won’t cost you a dime. If you have a loose screw or the scope is not secure in the rings, it can cause the scope to move with every shot and you can never hit the same place consistently. Getting everything tight and solid can make a rifle shoot a lot better!

The second thing I’d do is experiment with several brands of ammunition. You have to buy ammo anyway, so do some accuracy testing at the same time. You would be amazed how much difference different ammo can make, even if you change nothing else. Try different manufacturers and slightly different bullet weights. Once you figure out which brand of ammo and bullet weight shoots the best out of your rifle, stay with it! It really can make a lot of difference.

If you do have a little room in your budget, you may want to upgrade your scope. Scopes can get expensive, but better optics and higher magnification can really make a difference especially in light gathering capabilities and clarity. The best advice I can give a shooter is buy the best scope your budget will allow.

Once upon a time I had a Savage Axis youth model rifle that the company had sent me so I can write some articles. Savage sent me a model chambered in .223 back in 2012. I did some articles on it. My sons and their friends used the rifle for a couple of years. With those assignments complete, the rifle spent the about a decade in the back of a vault. One day I saw it being lonely back there and thought that since I hadn’t used that rifle for quite a while that I should probably sell it. But before I sold it, I was going to take it to the range one more time.

I got it to the range and fired my first 10 shots, tweaked the scope a bit, and fired another group. The rifle was printing 1-inch groups or better at 100 yards with a stock that was a bit too short for me and an entry level scope. I realized that this rifle was a pretty good shooter and probably had more potential than I had imagined. I decided to upgrade the rifle and keep it around a while longer. Besides, I needed another varmint rifle anyway.

Direct from the factory, the rifle weighed six and a half pounds, had a 22-inch sporter weight barrel, a 5-shot detachable box magazine, parkerized finish, and a black synthetic stock fitted with a decent recoil pad. Nothing fancy…just what I refer to as a basic work rifle.

It did have some spacers that you could install between the stock and the recoil pad to increase the length of pull as a young shooter grew. I needed to upgrade the stock. That led me to Boyds of Mitchell, South Dakota. Boyds makes custom fit stocks for many rifles. I found a thumbhole target stock that had been returned for some reason and got it for a discount price. That made a world of difference!

The barrel had no iron sights so it had to have a scope. The scope that came with the factory package didn’t really impress me, so it was replaced with a better quality scope and better Weaver style bases. I ‘upped’ the power of the scope by about 100 percent so I could really see what I was shooting at! When you get older, you appreciate this more! But these improvements cost money.

Back to the reader’s initial question and how to make a rifle shoot better without spending a lot of money…the answer…practice, practice, practice! After you make sure your scope and mounts are tight and secure and find the right ammo, make sure you can put a bullet where you want it from multiple positions.

Rarely in the real world does a hunting shot mimic a shot fired from a sturdy bench under perfect shooting conditions. If you hunt from a tree stand, practice shooing from an elevated height. There are some differences. If you hunt where there are hills, practice shooting up hill, too.

I hope the reader can tune up his rifle before the deer hunting season gets here. That season is less than a month away! Hopefully you can tune up your rifle by just tightening up an few things and shooting some different ammo. Good Luck!