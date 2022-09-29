Classic old rifles and past hunting memories.

Nebraska’s 2022 firearms deer season is not too far away. I was thinking about another deer season while looking through a hunting magazine and saw a letter to an editor that caught my eye. It asked why there weren’t any articles about classic rifle cartridges. He wasn’t happy about only seeing articles about the latest and greatest cartridges on the market. The writer specifically mentioned the .264 Winchester Magnum.

Then, I got into a discussion about the .264 at a gun show recently. Two reminders about a vintage cartridge must be fate, and if the topic is good enough for the readers of Outdoor Life, then it is good enough for the readers of this column.

I have a .264 Win Mag in a classic Model 70 bolt action, thanks to Ryan Timmerman, of Beatrice. He connected me with the former owner some 14 years ago. It is very accurate and shoots flat. The .264 Winchester Magnum was a great idea and a great cartridge. For whatever reason, it never caught on with American shooters.

More than six decades ago Winchester began experimenting with cartridges based on the .375 Holland & Holland. The .264 was introduced in 1959 as one of Winchesters new belted magnum line of cartridges that eventually included the .338 Winchester Magnum and the .458 Winchester Magnum. It was the first cartridge of this series to be offered to the public.

The cartridge uses the same 140-grain .264 bullet as my 6.5x55mm Mauser. It is a long bullet and very stable in flight. It has been a favorite of serious shooters for well over 60 years. However, magnum rounds can wear out barrel throats more rapidly than lower pressure and lower velocity non magnum cartridges.

This was particularly true in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when chrome moly steels were almost universally used for barrels. Modern advances in metallurgy, especially with cryogenic treatments, and better powders can now extend barrel life considerably, with the .264 and many other magnum cartridges.

Gun Writers of the time did not write favorably about the .264 Winchester Magnum citing the barrel throat erosion issue. That probably didn’t help sales. Many shooters never tried the cartridge and the sale of Model 70 rifles in this caliber stagnated. When Remington introduced its 7mm Magnum three years later, American shooters embraced it. The .264’s fate was sealed.

Several years ago, I had the opportunity to hunt one of my favorite areas...the Sandhills of Nebraska. I had permission to hunt along a section of the Dismal River near the Bessey-Davis National Forest. I took my .264 because of the open country. This is rifleman’s country!

I had seen a big buck in the area on a previous scouting trip. Over the next few weeks, I saw him several more times, but never less than a half mile away. I was homing in on his core area, but I was thinking I’d need to take a long shot to get this buck.

Opening day dawned and I was watching some timber at the north edge of a meadow along the river that provided cover for deer. The river created a “border” the deer tended to follow. There were lots of deer moving about the area, but not the buck I was looking for. Just after sundown, he appeared and walked across the meadow to an area of low cover about a quarter mile west of me. I’d have to wait another day.

The next morning found me a little closer to where I thought the buck spent his days. A slightly different position can sometime help you see more terrain. Dozens of does and six bucks moved in and out of the area. Occasionally deer would stop what they were doing and stare back at the tree line.

Deer are finely tuned to their environments and can detect when someone or something moves into their realm. Behavior like I was seeing can often mean the dominate buck was holding back in cover. The other deer knew he’s there, but I couldn’t see him. I moved to another spot mid-morning, but there was not very much activity there. I decided to move back west for the evening hunt.

By 3 p.m. in the afternoon the meadow was full of deer. The six sub-dominant bucks I had seen before were there chasing does. There were a few times when all the deer stopped, almost froze in position, and stared toward a specific spot along the tree line. I had a feeling the big buck was in the trees just out of my sight.

Several mature does grazed their way toward me. They were 250 to 260 yards away from me. I noted the time at 3:55 p.m. Activity in the area was picking up. A new buck that I had not seen before, appeared in the meadow about 800 hundred yards away and ran like he was trying to get away from something. It turned out he was running from the big buck I had hoped to see.

The battle-scarred 4x4 stood at the edge of the meadow and watched the young buck run away. He stood there surveying the other deer. Even at that distance I could see the mass in his body and antlers. I worried that he’d slip back into the trees and wait until dark before he came out again.

I was dialing in my scope and getting ready to attempt a half mile shot when a big doe trotted into the meadow from near where the buck was standing ran out into the open. To my amazement, the big buck followed her, and they were headed right to me.

At 400 yards I flipped off the safety. I was mentally painting a single spot on the chest of the buck. He was walking through the middle of the meadow watching the does near him. He was quartering toward me. I took the slack out of the trigger at roughly 250 yards and focused on the point I wanted the bullet to hit. One shot from the .264 finished the hunt. I do like that rifle! Good luck if you’re hunting deer this season!