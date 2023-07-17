Mother Nature was once again the winner at Beatrice Speedway as Friday night racing action was cancelled due to rain.

Classic Stock Racing Association is scheduled to return to Beatrice Speedway this Friday night. According to Race Promoter Tommy Denton, “Everyone will like it."

"These were the pro-ams we ran in the 70’s and 80’s," Denton said. "I ran into series promoter Eric Cerny at a swap meet and he voiced they wanted to race at Beatrice. I went ahead and got them lined up.”

Cerny said that there will be lots of side-by-side racing, saying he expects 12 to 15 cars for the event.

“We like to put on a good show for the fans," Cerny said.

It will also be double feature Friday at Beatrice Speedday for Modifieds, Sports Mods, Stock, Hobby Stock and Sports Compacts.