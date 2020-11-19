Clay targets and where the term blue rock came from?

This was a query that came in as a question from a reader. After a bit of research I felt it warranted much more than a short answer and could actually be used as a column. Here goes:

If you are a shotgunner and have ever done any practice shooting such as trap, skeet or sporting clays, you have shot at round clay targets thrown from mechanical launchers. These targets are generally orange and black in color, although there are other colors. I often see white colored targets of smaller sizes in some of the sporting clays matches I shoot. None of the targets I see are blue, so why do they call these types of clay targets blue rock? The story I’ve heard most often is that the original type of clay used for these targets had a blue tint to it and the name just carried over.

However, a bit more research and the discovery of a book written by William Wellington (W.W.) Greener, told me a lot more. Any student of firearms should recognize this name. Greener was a legend in the realm of firearms. He may have been the English version of John Moses Browning. Greener may be best known for his shotguns. The book I found is titled The Gun and its Development; it is a Ninth Edition copy, printed in 1910. It has been quite interesting reading!