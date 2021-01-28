Collecting antique fishing gear can be fun and interesting

Name an object and someone probably collects it. Fishing gear is no different. I know a lot of people who collect fishing gear at some level. Collecting fishing gear and lures would be a great activity right now to say indoors and warm, yet still be connected to the outdoors.
Collecting anything usually causes you to learn more about the item you are collecting. It is almost automatic. Most of the serious “collectors” I know can pick up an object and give you a history lesson on it, be it a Heddon fishing lure or a Smidt-Rubin rifle. Researching and learning about something may be what I like most about collecting.
For example….a couple of days ago I did not know this bit of information. A friend of mine who collects antique fishing gear recently called me and asked, “Did you know that ZEBCO used to make a bait caster reel?” I thought for a moment and said no.
“Well, they did”, my friend said. “I just found a Model 310 ZEBCO that is in mint, new condition, and it has the original box.”
When I saw this, I had to know more about it. My quest to know a bit more about ZEBCO as a company and this particular reel began.
The “father” of ZEBCO fishing reels was R.D. Hull. By trade, Hull a watchmaker in Roten, Texas. He was also an inventor and a fisherman. In his quest to find a backlash-free reel, he took a model 1000 South Bend casting reel, altered it with two spools and reportedly made a backlash-free casting reel that he called "The Texas". Only 5 models were ever made.
In 1947, R.D. Hull was searching for an investor to help him with his reels when he came across a company in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Zero Hour Bomb Company made electric time bombs for fracturing oil wells…and you thought fracking was something ne…so you could get more oil out of the ground. ZHB was facing the expiration of its bomb patent and the company’s management was worried about its future. A new product or direction in the business was needed. For Hull, it was a perfect match.
In 1948, on the advice of Charlie Noble (a ZHB employee and fisherman), ZHB's General Manager, Harold Binford and vice-President, Marion Parry accepted the challenge of manufacturing and marketing Hull’s fishing reel. Zero Hour Bomb Company was now in the tackle business and Hull's reel made headlines wherever it went.
Fishing reel sales grew for the company. In 1953, the Model 22 was introduced and sold for $12.50. Sales increased and so did the number of fishing related products offered by the company.
About 1954, the forerunner to the Model 33 appeared. ZHB Company concentrated its efforts on the closed face spinning reel configuration as opposed to bait casting reels. This was a good business decision.
The ZEBCO 33 may be the single most defining product for the ZEBCO family of reels today. It was America's first closed-face spinning reel and probably helped introduce most of the anglers we have today to the sport of fishing. I can’t find any of my fishing buddies who didn’t have a ZEBCO reel somewhere in their fishing career.
In January of 1956, the ZEBCO name was officially adopted. The Zero Hour Bomb Company was still active in the oil field accessory industry, but became a division of the tackle firm.
From the research I’ve done, the Model 310 Streamlite that began all this research was probably made in 1961. It has historical significance within the story of ZEBCO, but the collector’s value is not that much. The reel sold new for $14.95. In today’s market it is probably worth $45 to $50, and that is primarily due to the fact that the original box, instructions and parts list is still with it.
R.D. Hull died in December of 1977. He may be gone, but his legacy lives on with every ZEBCO being used today.
Late Antlerless Season
Don’t forget, if you still need to put some venison in the freezer, the River Anlerrless Late Whitetail Deer Season was extended until January 31, 2021. Landowner concerns about deer depredation issues, and unsatisfactory doe harvest data, were reasons why the season was extended.
Only the River Antlerless areas and permit was extended. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Non-resident hunters are not eligible to participate in his season. Good Luck!