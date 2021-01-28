Collecting antique fishing gear can be fun and interesting

Name an object and someone probably collects it. Fishing gear is no different. I know a lot of people who collect fishing gear at some level. Collecting fishing gear and lures would be a great activity right now to say indoors and warm, yet still be connected to the outdoors.

Collecting anything usually causes you to learn more about the item you are collecting. It is almost automatic. Most of the serious “collectors” I know can pick up an object and give you a history lesson on it, be it a Heddon fishing lure or a Smidt-Rubin rifle. Researching and learning about something may be what I like most about collecting.

For example….a couple of days ago I did not know this bit of information. A friend of mine who collects antique fishing gear recently called me and asked, “Did you know that ZEBCO used to make a bait caster reel?” I thought for a moment and said no.

“Well, they did”, my friend said. “I just found a Model 310 ZEBCO that is in mint, new condition, and it has the original box.”

When I saw this, I had to know more about it. My quest to know a bit more about ZEBCO as a company and this particular reel began.