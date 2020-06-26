Crappies are a great summertime angling adventure

Another favorite technique of mine is to toss a white marabou jig or single gold Aberdeen long-shanked hook tipped with a minnow. I like 1/16 and 1/8 ounce jigs that sink slowly. With live bait I like slip bobbers.

As soon as I find that school of fish on my sonar I drop my bait down and hold it just a few inches above the top of the school. I believe a presentation like this incites competition. If it looks like an easy meal, some fish will go after it before his “buddies” do.

On one particular fishing trip my sonar showed crappie hovering around what appeared to be a submerged tree. They were suspended in the upper branches of the tree in about 12 feet of water. I dropped my bait down to a depth of about 10 feet. Almost instantly I had a bite.

Each time I got my jig back to that depth I had another bite. I picked up a nice stringer of crappie that afternoon! You may want to put crappie fishing on your list of things to do in the next few weeks.

