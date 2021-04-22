Creating something memorable for that new hunter

I have mentored a number of new hunters and loved every minute of it! A few of seasons back I had an opportunity to take a young lady out turkey hunting. It took her several trips to finally bag a young tom, but it was worth the time and effort.
She and her mom sat in my blind while I normally moved off to another position to do my calling. They endured a lot on those hunts…mosquitoes, ticks, getting cold, getting wet and climbing over a lot of stuff to sit for a few hours and not get a shot or have to pass up a shot because cattle moved in behind the gobbler. She learned a lot on those trips too and I hope she has many successful years of hunting ahead of her.
When the hunt was over I cut off the fan and showed her how to spread it out and salt it so it could be mounted. This was done with excellent results. Now a turkey fan by itself looks good, but there are ways to show them off a little better. I wanted something a bit more special for her.
There are commercial turkey fan mounting kits made by several outfits. Prices range from about $40 to $100 depending on how fancy you want to get. However, for an 11 year old girl, even $40 sounds like a lot of money. I had a better idea.
When the fan was dried and ready for the next step, I took it and made a custom mount for my mentee. I had some scrap lumber I could use. I went to Wal-Mart and looked around the craft section. I found an oval plaque that would partially cover the front of the fan where all the feathers came together. I was in business.
I sanded and stained the boards. I wanted the finished mount to look custom made and unique. You can customize the front plaque by gluing on a picture of a turkey, a decoupage sort of thing, or fix a picture of the hunter and the turkey in the field. I wanted something a bit more unique and found a rubber stamp of a tom in full strut. I inked up the stamp and pressed it into the center of the oval plaque. A couple coats of glossy polyurethane varnish were then added to seal everything and make it shine. The mount was taking shape.
When the wood parts were dry I placed the fan on the board that would be the rear of the mount and pinned it into place. I set the oval plaque over the fan. I used four screws, drilled in from the back so no screw heads showed on the face of the mount. I screwed these down tight to hold the fan in place. Next I added a couple hangers on the back so that it could be mounted to a wall.
When my young hunter took her gobbler, I asked her to save the shell she used and I cut off the beard to save for her as well. I used these two items to dress up the front of the mount.
On the lower center of the oval plaque, I screwed in a small eye hook. Next I used a large nail to drive out the primer from the shell my young hunter fired. I then took some red suede lace and made a loop about three inches long. I tied a knot at the end of the lace so it would not pull through the primer hole.
I hung the shell from my workbench and put a dab of glue on the knot to fix the lace in place. I then inserted the base of the beard into the open end of the shell and glued that into place. When the glue was dry I hung this in the eye hook on the plaque. The mount was now finished. You can buy more expensive mounts, but for about $15 I created a very personalized mount for my young hunter, and a very special gift.
Bluegills
Springtime…that is if springtime ever stays with us…is bluegill fishing time in Nebraska.
After you have caught some nice bluegill, try this recipe!
Parmesan Bluegill
Ingredients:
¼ cup melted butter
1 cup of cornbread mix
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon pepper
10-12 bluegill filets (more is better)
Directions: Place butter in a shallow bowl. In another bowl, combine the cornbread mix, Parmesan cheese and seasonings. Dip the fish filets in butter and then coat with crumb/seasoning mixture. Place breaded filets in a medium greased baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Delicious! I hope you have a lot of bluegill filets because the first plate of these you set out will be gone in seconds.