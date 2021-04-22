Creating something memorable for that new hunter

I have mentored a number of new hunters and loved every minute of it! A few of seasons back I had an opportunity to take a young lady out turkey hunting. It took her several trips to finally bag a young tom, but it was worth the time and effort.

She and her mom sat in my blind while I normally moved off to another position to do my calling. They endured a lot on those hunts…mosquitoes, ticks, getting cold, getting wet and climbing over a lot of stuff to sit for a few hours and not get a shot or have to pass up a shot because cattle moved in behind the gobbler. She learned a lot on those trips too and I hope she has many successful years of hunting ahead of her.

When the hunt was over I cut off the fan and showed her how to spread it out and salt it so it could be mounted. This was done with excellent results. Now a turkey fan by itself looks good, but there are ways to show them off a little better. I wanted something a bit more special for her.

There are commercial turkey fan mounting kits made by several outfits. Prices range from about $40 to $100 depending on how fancy you want to get. However, for an 11 year old girl, even $40 sounds like a lot of money. I had a better idea.