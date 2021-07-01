Crickets are more than just noisy insects

Have you ever heard the saying that it is not summer until you hear crickets? It is an old adage and one that I heard often growing up in southern Texas. Well, have you heard any crickets yet?
It is late June; we’ve passed the summer solstice which astronomically marks the beginning of summer, so why aren’t we hearing crickets at night? I’m guessing it is because the crickets don’t think it is summer yet. Considering the temperatures we’ve seen already, that is a scary thought. However, I think everyone is familiar with crickets.
As a biologist, I tend to look at everything with a scientific eye. Crickets are no different and I’ve studied crickets over the years and learned a few interesting things. One thing I learned in survival training is that crickets are a good source of protein in a survival situation. Once you get passed the psychological hurdle of eating a cricket and that fist crunch, they are not bad. I’ve eaten a lot worse. Crickets are a regular part of people’s diets in many parts of the world, but not here!
You can find crickets in grasslands, fields, open meadows and your backyard. And who hasn’t had a cricket in the house that you can’t find and it drives you nuts! We all know the evening sound of a cricket. Chirping is a cricket’s way of communicating. Male crickets use chirping to attract females, scare off other males, or warn other crickets of danger.
One thing I learned about crickets is that contrary to popular belief, crickets do not rub their legs together to make chirping sounds! Crickets produce their very recognizable sound by rubbing the edges of their wings together. The male cricket rubs a sharp ridge on his wing against a series of wrinkles, or “files”, on the other wing. The higher or lower pitch of the chirping depends upon the distance between the wrinkles.
Here is a fun experiment you can do with kids…you can see how this works by running your finger over a comb that is covered with wax paper. Change combs and you will probably get a slightly different sound because the teeth in the comb are different spaces apart than the first comb used. Just something fun to do on a hot or rainy afternoon.
Another thing I learned is that you can tell the temperature by counting the chirps a cricket makes. You can check this “cricket thermometer theory” by counting how many times a cricket chirps in fourteen seconds. It is a fact! Back in 1897, a scientist named Amos Dolbear published an article “The Cricket as a Thermometer” that noted the correlation between the ambient temperature and the rate at which crickets chirp. His findings have become known at Dolbear’s Law.
Crickets are cold blooded so their muscles more or less efficiently based on the surrounding air temperature and chemical reactions in their body directly related to the temperature. The warmer the temperature, the easier the cricket’s muscles activate, so the numbers of chirps increase. The cooler the temperature, the slower the reaction rate, and the less frequent the chirps.
Here is the formula for Dolbear’s Law:
Count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, then add 40 to get the temperature in Fahrenheit. For example: 35 chirps + 40 = 75 degrees F.
Check it against the weather app on your phone. You’ll probably be surprised at how close it is!
Crickets chirp for a number of reasons. Males chirp to attract a female with a loud and monotonous sound. If the tone changes to a quicker and softer chirp, the female is nearby. If the chirps become louder and faster, another male cricket has enter the area and there will be a fight soon.
Now, for a couple things I’ve learned about crickets that will help in your outdoor pursuits…crickets are great bait. Fish love crickets! You can make a simple trap for crickets with a wide-mouth jar about six or more inches tall. Dig a hole deep enough to bury the jar even with the edge of the mouth of the jar. Set the jar into the hole, and arrange the soil back around it to make a level walking surface. Place some pieces of apple or lettuce in the bottom of the jar. Let the jar/trap do its thing overnight and check it in the morning. You can get a day’s worth of bait in one or two nights.
Years ago a veteran turkey hunter in Missouri taught me a fall turkey hunting trick for hunting an unfamiliar area. He told me to listen for crickets and then go to them. When the crickets stop chirping you are close. Set up you blind and wait for the turkeys to come. Turkeys love crickets and they gobble them down like candy. I have been successful using the technique on several hunts.