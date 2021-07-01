Crickets are more than just noisy insects

Here is the formula for Dolbear’s Law:

Count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, then add 40 to get the temperature in Fahrenheit. For example: 35 chirps + 40 = 75 degrees F.

Check it against the weather app on your phone. You’ll probably be surprised at how close it is!

Crickets chirp for a number of reasons. Males chirp to attract a female with a loud and monotonous sound. If the tone changes to a quicker and softer chirp, the female is nearby. If the chirps become louder and faster, another male cricket has enter the area and there will be a fight soon.

Now, for a couple things I’ve learned about crickets that will help in your outdoor pursuits…crickets are great bait. Fish love crickets! You can make a simple trap for crickets with a wide-mouth jar about six or more inches tall. Dig a hole deep enough to bury the jar even with the edge of the mouth of the jar. Set the jar into the hole, and arrange the soil back around it to make a level walking surface. Place some pieces of apple or lettuce in the bottom of the jar. Let the jar/trap do its thing overnight and check it in the morning. You can get a day’s worth of bait in one or two nights.