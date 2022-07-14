Dealing with the summer heat and sunburns

OK…have you gotten a sunburn yet this summer? With the bright sunshine and heat we have had recently, I’m guessing many people have. If you are an angler, I’d almost bet you have had some level of a sunburn already.

So, how do you treat a sunburn? To begin with, you need to know that there are two types of sunburns. Just like a burn you’d get from touching a hot pan or getting intimate with a campfire, sunburns can come in First Degree and Second Degree burns. Second Degree is the more serious type of burn and that is where we will start.

A sunburn that is swelling or blistering is probably a Second Degree burn. This can be serious. If you have any symptoms like a fever, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting and/or muscle cramps you should seek medical attention. These symptoms can be a precursor to a condition known as sun poisoning. These symptoms can be from serious dehydration and can become a big problem if not treated properly. Sunburns can pull moisture from your skin and as odd as it seems, prevent you from releasing heat properly. This can lead to dehydration. If water or electrolyte drinks can’t keep you hydrated, you may need an IV to combat dehydration!

If your skin is red and sensitive to touch, but not blistering or peeling, you most likely have a First Degree burn. This is less severe and you can do a few things that will make it feel better. First thing, don’t go back out in the sun and make it worse. Stay out of the sun or completely cover the affected area if you have to go back outside.

You can keep your skin cool by applying a cool compress, or with cool running water. Even though it may sound like a good idea, don’t apply ice directly to your skin. You can actually create other problems doing this.

This type of sunburn has dried out your skin to a certain extent. You need to replace the lost moisture and keep the skin hydrated. Apply a moisturizer or petroleum jelly immediately to affected areas. This will trap the water and aid in rehydrating your skin, helping to prevent peeling. It also creates a barrier between your skin and other potential irritants.

Make sure you are also drinking plenty of fluids…like water and commercial electrolyte drinks.

You have probably heard of using aloe vera and it is a well-known treatment option. Aloe Vera contains anti-inflammatory ingredients that help reduce inflammation and can provide some pain relief. Regular use of aloe vera provides an extra layer of hydration and helps prevent the skin from peeling.

If you are having pain with your sunburn, there are over-the-counter pain relievers that can help. Hydrocortisone cream applied to the skin is one common treatment that can reduce some of the pain and itching and may help reduce the inflammation that causes sunburn swelling. There are other home remedies that have been passed down through generations that can provide some relief to sunburn pain:

• Native Americans would soak ground yarrow plant in water and used it as a wash on the burned area

• Pioneers found that soaking purple coneflowers in water and wiping it on the burned area can soothe the burn and can act as an antibacterial agent

• Grated potatoes applied to sunburned skin can help, the starch from the potato will cool and soothe the burn

• Washing the area gently with soap and water and then applying the gel of an older aloe vera leaf…split the leaf open lengthwise get more of the gel

• Apple cider vinegar, plain or diluted, can be gently wiped on the burn to ease pain

• If the sunburn itches more than being painful, try a paste made from oatmeal to ease the itch

Be careful outside. There is a lot more summer to come!

Crickets

Did you know crickets chirp more when the weather is warm. The number of chirps can indicate the temperature? The next time there’s a warm evening, like tomorrow evening, count the cricket chirps! Back in 1897, an American scientist/physicist named Amos Dolbear, recognized a correlation between the ambient temperature and the rate at which crickets chirp. The warmer the temperature, the easier the cricket’s muscles activate, so the frequency of the chirps increase. The cooler the temerpature, the slower the reaction rate, and the less frequent the chirps.

The formula expressed in that article became known as Dolbear’s Law and it is surprisingly simple. To convert cricket chirps to degrees Fahrenheit, count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, then add 40 to get the temperature. The number you get will be a surprising close approximation of the outside temperature.

Example: 40 chirps + 40 = 80° F

So, your homework assignment for tonight is…sit out in the yard, listen for a cricket, count the number of chirps in 14 seconds, add 40 to that number and check the total number against the weather app on your phone and see how close you are to the temperature. It is a fun exercise with kids or grandkids.