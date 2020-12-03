December is the muzzleloading season in Nebraska

Grab you favorite smokepole, powder and bullets…Nebraska’s black powder season has begun! This particular deer hunting season began on Tuesday or this week and runs to December 31. Statistics from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) tell me that about 15,000 people hunt with muzzleloaders in the state each year.
Hunting with a black powder rifle in Nebraska has changed dramatically since I began deer hunting in this fashion. My first rifle was a replica of a Kentucky long rifle that I made from a kit. It was a percussion rifle (caplock) in .45 caliber. I hunted with this rifle for several years and took deer with it. Then I wanted to go a bit more primitive and got a T/C Hawkins flintlock.
Some years back I decided I wanted to hunt black bear with a muzzleloader. Hunting bear is quite different than hunting deer. Deer generally don’t charge you when you shoot them. Bear have a nasty habit of doing that, so I wanted a big bullet with lots of energy behind it. I ended up building a .58 caliber half-stock Hawkins caplock. My desire was to have the bear drop or run the other way when I fired and not be able to charge me and chew on me until I could get my .44 Magnum drawn.
Rifles have evolved from flintlocks and caplocks to today’s modern in-lines with 209 primer ignition systems. Nebraska’s hunting rules were altered about a decade ago and deer hunters were allowed to use in-line style rifles and telescopic sights on their muzzleloading rifles. This has been a real game changer and got more hunters involved in the muzzleloading season.
Research has shown that the number of hunters has increased slightly since telescopic sights were legal to use. The majority of muzzleloading rifles sold today are the modern in-line designs, which by their very design, easily accommodate scopes.
Personally, I think this is a good thing. Statistics also tell me that the majority of muzzleloading hunters in Nebraska are in the 50 and older category and many in that group that may be having trouble seeing open sights clearly. Don’t fret; there are a lot of us in that group!
I have added telescopic sights to a couple of my in-line rifles. My CVA Optima and Kodiak are topped with 3x9 scopes and can consistently put 2-inch groups on the target at 100 yards. That is plenty good enough for the river bottom hunting I normally do. I left one in-line rifle with open sights and my caplock and flintlock rifles will stay traditional with iron sights.
Enjoy the muzzleloading season!
Recall
Smith & Wesson announced last week that the company has identified two M&P Shield EZ Pistols on which the hammers manufactured by another supplier were cracked. In those firearms, the hammer failed to fully engage the sear, causing the round in the chamber to fire, cycling the slide, and potentially resulting in multiple discharges without depressing the trigger again. In all cases, the firearm will NOT fire unless the grip safety is depressed.
While this condition has been found only in two hammers, and the investigation suggests that these two incidents are very isolated, any unintended discharge of a firearm has the potential to cause injury. Smith & Wesson has established this Safety Recall as a precautionary measure to ensure that all M&P Shield EZ Pistols in service meet design specifications
This notice applies ONLY to M&P Shield EZ pistols (including Performance Center models) manufactured between March 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020, and only to a small percentage of that population. It does NOT apply to all SHIELD pistols.
Smith & Wesson asks that you stop using your M&P Shield EZ pistol until you determine whether it is included in this safety recall, and if so, until it has been inspected and repaired by Smith & Wesson, if necessary.
Smith & Wesson is asking consumers of all M&P 9 Shield EZ, and M&P380 Shield EZ, including Performance Center models, to go to MPShieldEZrecall.com and input their serial number, or call 888-871-7114, to determine whether the hammer of their M&P Shield EZ Pistol was from a manufacturing lot that was potentially affected.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!