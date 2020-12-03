December is the muzzleloading season in Nebraska

Grab you favorite smokepole, powder and bullets…Nebraska’s black powder season has begun! This particular deer hunting season began on Tuesday or this week and runs to December 31. Statistics from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) tell me that about 15,000 people hunt with muzzleloaders in the state each year.

Hunting with a black powder rifle in Nebraska has changed dramatically since I began deer hunting in this fashion. My first rifle was a replica of a Kentucky long rifle that I made from a kit. It was a percussion rifle (caplock) in .45 caliber. I hunted with this rifle for several years and took deer with it. Then I wanted to go a bit more primitive and got a T/C Hawkins flintlock.

Some years back I decided I wanted to hunt black bear with a muzzleloader. Hunting bear is quite different than hunting deer. Deer generally don’t charge you when you shoot them. Bear have a nasty habit of doing that, so I wanted a big bullet with lots of energy behind it. I ended up building a .58 caliber half-stock Hawkins caplock. My desire was to have the bear drop or run the other way when I fired and not be able to charge me and chew on me until I could get my .44 Magnum drawn.