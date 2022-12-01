December is the muzzleloading season in Nebraska

Look at your calendar. December is here and that means it is the muzzleloading season for deer in Nebraska. The season runs the entire month of December so there is a lot of time to hunt and another chance to put some venison in the freezer.

I have always been intrigued with hunting with a muzzleloader. I think watching TV shows and movies about Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone when I was a kid instilled the need to hunt in this fashion.

Hunting with a black powder rifle in Nebraska has changed dramatically since I began deer hunting in this fashion. My first rifle was a replica of a Kentucky long rifle that I made from a kit. It was a percussion rifle (caplock) in .45 caliber. I hunted with this rifle for several years and took deer with it. Then I wanted to go a bit more primitive and found and acquired a T/C Hawkins flintlock.

Maybe 20 years ago I decided I wanted to hunt black bear with a muzzleloader. Hunting bear is quite different than hunting deer. Deer generally don’t charge you when you shoot them. Bear have a nasty habit of doing that, so I wanted a big bullet with lots of energy behind it. I ended up building a .58 caliber half-stock Hawkins percussion rifle. My desire was to have the bear drop or run the other way when I fired and not be able to charge me or chew on me, at least until I could get my .44 Magnum drawn.

For most modern hunting scenarios, rifles have evolved from flintlocks and caplocks to today’s modern in-lines using 209 primer ignition systems. The 209 ignition system may be an concern right now due to current supply chain issues with reloading supplies. Nebraska’s hunting rules were amended years ago and deer hunters were allowed to use muzzleloading rifles equipped with telescopic sights. This was a real game changer and got more hunters involved in the muzzleloading season. Today’s in-line rifles are designed for mounting scopes and they can be tack drivers!

When the regulations changed and allowed scopes there was a lot of dissention between traditionalists and hunters that welcomed scopes. Personally, I think this was a good thing. Statistics show that the majority of muzzleloading hunters in Nebraska are in the 50 and older category and many in that group may have trouble seeing iron sights clearly. I understand that…there are a lot of us in that group! I’d much rather see the use of telescopic sights help a hunter continue their hunting pastime than to see a physical limitation cause them to give up hunting.

Research shows that the total number of hunters has increased a bit since telescopic sights were made legal to use. The majority of muzzleloading rifles sold today are the modern in-lines, which by their very design, easily accommodate scopes. A couple of my in-line rifles came with scopes! My CVA Optima and Kodiak are topped with 3x9 scopes and can consistently put 2-inch groups on a target at 100 yards. That is plenty good enough for the river bottom hunting I normally do. I specifically ordered one of my in-line rifles to come with open sights. All my traditional percussion and flintlock rifles will stay with time-honored iron sights as well.

As of December 1st, you can grab your favorite smokepole, powder and bullets…Nebraska’s black powder season is underway! This particular deer hunting season runs to December 31. Statistics from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) tell me that about 15,000 people hunt with muzzleloaders in the state each year. I’m one of them.

On the subjects of in-line rifles, I found a relatively rare H&R Huntsman on an auction several months ago in another state. It is built like the classic single shot H&R Handi-Rifle, but it has a screw-in breach plug that is designed to use a #11 percussion cap. The rifle fires .45 caliber bullets very accurately, yet still loads from the muzzle.

Unfortunately, neither the H&R Huntsman nor any of the Handi-Rifles are made any more. That is a shame, because these rifles filled a niche that is now void of similar products. The Handi-Rifles were sold in various center-fire calibers. The frame and stock were basically the same, only the barrel/caliber changed. It created an inexpensive way to get into hunting and high powered rifles. I think only CVA and Rossi offer a similar rifle concept today.

I picked up my Huntsman and the other various Handi-Rifles I own in pawn shops and via on-line auctions. I’m still looking for one chambered in .30-30. I like the challenge of a single shot rifle with open sights. I think they make you a better hunter because you have to get closer and make a precise shot.

Enjoy the muzzleloading season!