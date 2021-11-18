Deer and duck recipes you will love to cook and share

I’m in deer camp this week, so let’s talk about things to serve up for meals. Since the firearms deer season is on and waterfowl hunting is on, this is the time of the year I start getting emails and calls for recipes.

Here a few suggestions that I hope you will enjoy. Each of these recipes have passed my personal camp test…my regular hunting and fishing buddies. If a recipe passes the test with this crowd, I’m sure most of your family, camp mates and hunting buddies will like it, too. These recipes are from my cookbooks and meet my basic criteria for camp cooking…Quick, Simple, Easy and Good.

Venison Kabobs

This is a very simple recipe for camp.

Ingredients:

2 Pounds of venison steaks

3 Large bell peppers (I like to use red, yellow and orange for visual appeal)

3 Large sweet onions

1 Bottle of Italian salad dressing (I like the “zesty” Italian style dressing)

Directions:

Cut up a venison roast into one inch cubes

Marinade the meat in a thick Italian dressing, minimum of two hours, overnight is better

Cut up some the veggies and alternate the meat and veggies on a skewer. (I cut my veggies in big chunks, but you can cut them any way you like)

Place the skewers on a grill or over an open fire at a medium heat

Turn the kabobs two or three times and cook a total of about 10 minutes

Brush on more of the Italian dressing as the kabobs grill

Serve this on a bed of rice and you’ll have a great meal for camp or a dinner at home

This recipe will feed 2-3 hunters.

Duck Kabobs

I developed this recipe a few years ago. Since then, it has been a favorite in my hunting camps…Duck Kabobs, served over wild rice.

Ingredients:

3-4 Ducks (teal are my favorite)

1 Cup of apple cider vinegar

1 8 oz can of frozen orange juice concentrate

1 Liter bottle of 7-Up

Directions:

De-bone your duck and cut it up into bite-sized cubes

Marinade the duck pieces in vinegar, orange juice and 7-Up for at least 8 hours

Wrap each duck piece in a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick

Place duck piece on skewers with your favorite veggie and a mandarin orange slice

Grill over a low heat until the bacon is cooked

This recipe will serve about 4-5 normal duck hunters per duck…or maybe two teenage boys.

I hope you enjoy these recipes. They are a great way to finish off a hunt and reap the benefits of what nature’s bounty can offer.

