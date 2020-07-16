Do we need to worry about this yet?

Covid-19, new tick-borne diseases, Dengue fever, Zika, phragmites, cheat grass, quagga and zebra mussels…do we really need something else to worry about? Well, how about the Asian Giant Hornet?
Some media outlets have attempted to sensationalized this invasive species by calling it the Murder Hornet. Apparently Asian Giant Hornet wasn’t scary enough to grab headlines, so the name Murder Hornet was coined. Let’s take a look at some facts:
The Asian Giant Hornet was first identified in the United States in December of 2019. It was discovered north of Custer, Washington, near the Canadian border. Entomologists and agricultural scientist surmise that the insect came to the US via international shipping trade, perhaps via one of the thousands of shipping containers that come into ports in northwestern Washington and British Columbia every month.
It was initially thought that the hornet would have difficulty surviving the winter but that hope disappeared last week. A new nest was found that harbored several queen hornets.
This colony obviously survived the winter and was established only a couple miles from where the initial hornet was found back in December. There is now a heightened effort to locate and trap more hornets in hope to be able to track them back to their nests and eradicate them.
The Asian Giant Hornet is the largest hornet in the world. It is native to Asia, most commonly found in Japan and South Korea. It averages more than 2-inches in length and up to ½-inch in diameter. It is slightly bigger than the Cicada Killer wasp that is native to the U.S. It has been in Asia for thousands of years and is a natural part of their ecosystem, but does present some problems here.
The greatest danger posed by this insect is to honey bees and specifically the commercial honey and pollination industry. I have talked a lot about pollinators and their value to agriculture in this country. A single Asian Giant Hornet can destroy a bee hive in a matter of hours! It has evolved into a supreme bee killer and has been documented to kill as many as 40 bees per minute.
These hornets grab a honeybee and cut off its head with their powerful jaws. It leaves the body of the bee lying where it fell and attacks the next bee. Later, it comes back to dead bee and carries it to its own nest to feed its young.
“There is no immediate threat to Nebraska,” said Julie Peterson, UNL Associate Professor and Extension Entomologist. “They have been found in the extreme Pacific Northwest. We have a very low risk right now.”
“You’ve probably heard about what they can do to a bee hive. They are extreme predators and they hunt and attack many species of insects,” Peterson continued. “When it comes to bees, they are quite impressive. There are not a lot of creatures that will purposely attack a bee hive!”
There are honey bees in Japan and Southeast Asia too, so why isn’t this hornet as much of a threat there? The answer is that this hornet and the bees have lived together for several millennia and the bees have developed defensive strategies against its attack.
“In their native habitat, the bees have developed ways to deal with them,” said Peterson. “When a hive is attacked, the Asian bees surround the hornet in a ball and they fan their wings rapidly to generate heat. They literally cook the hornet and kill it.”
It is not generally a threat to humans. There are cases where it has killed humans, but only in very rare cases of a human being overcome by a swarm of hornets or someone who went into anaphylactic shock. Both of they scenarios can happen with the common honey bee.
“My biggest concern is that many people will think they see an Asian Giant Hornet and kill it, but they are actually killing a cicada killer wasp by mistake,” Peterson added. “However, if you do think you’ve seen an Asian Giant Hornet, call the UNL Extension Service. We will follow up on it and see what we can find.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!