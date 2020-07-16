Do we need to worry about this yet?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Covid-19, new tick-borne diseases, Dengue fever, Zika, phragmites, cheat grass, quagga and zebra mussels…do we really need something else to worry about? Well, how about the Asian Giant Hornet?

Some media outlets have attempted to sensationalized this invasive species by calling it the Murder Hornet. Apparently Asian Giant Hornet wasn’t scary enough to grab headlines, so the name Murder Hornet was coined. Let’s take a look at some facts:

The Asian Giant Hornet was first identified in the United States in December of 2019. It was discovered north of Custer, Washington, near the Canadian border. Entomologists and agricultural scientist surmise that the insect came to the US via international shipping trade, perhaps via one of the thousands of shipping containers that come into ports in northwestern Washington and British Columbia every month.

It was initially thought that the hornet would have difficulty surviving the winter but that hope disappeared last week. A new nest was found that harbored several queen hornets.

This colony obviously survived the winter and was established only a couple miles from where the initial hornet was found back in December. There is now a heightened effort to locate and trap more hornets in hope to be able to track them back to their nests and eradicate them.