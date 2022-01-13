Does the term Market Hunter mean anything to you?

I enjoy researching the history of hunting and particularly old firearms. One such firearm that I was recently reminded of was the punt gun. A friend of mine sent me a link to a clip on You Tube in which the late Tom Knapp demonstrated a punt gun. Look this one up…it is impressive.

Market hunters were individuals who hunted game professionally in order to make a living. There were market hunters who specialized in waterfowl to supply high end restaurants. There were market hunters who specialized in venison and ever ones who hunted birds like egrets for feathers in the fashion trade.

Punt guns were simply a tool used by the market hunters who specialized in waterfowl. Basically they were small cannons filled with several pounds of shot. They were generally fired from a small boat and aimed out across the water where waterfowl were setting. Also known as merchant’s guns, these oversized muzzleloading shotguns were typically 8-feet or more long and had 2-inch to 3-inch bore diameters. They were built by local craftsmen to the specifications of the hunter that intended to use it.

Punt guns were typically loaded with up to a half a pound of black powder and a pound or more of shot. The pattern fired by guns measured 20 to 30 feet wide at 40-50 yards as it swept across the water. You could kill a lot of ducks this way and that is just what the market hunter wanted to do.

At the time, the late 1800s and early 1900s, duck was a prized item to have on the menu of up-scale restaurants and market hunters just filled a niche created by the demand. It was a way to make a good living in a time when job opportunities were limited in rural America. Market hunters sometimes earned $1 per mallard and 15 to 50 cents for smaller ducks (more if they were cleaned and dressed). A goose or swan might bring $2 to $3.

It was not an easy job. This style of hunting meant long hours of work in dangerous conditions. Cold and freezing water temperatures were a constant threat. After the shot, hunters had to retrieve the downed birds. The rest of the day was spent cleaning and packing the birds in wooden barrels full of salt for shipment by rail to restaurants in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Chicago, San Francisco and New Orleans.

Punt guns often weighed more than 100 pounds. Many hunters opted for lighter, multiple barrel arrangements fanned across the bow of the hunter’s boat and fired with a common ignition system. One picture I found of a market hunter’s boat showed a dozen 10 gauge barrels fanned across the bow of the boat.

When I was in college I worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. I worked on what was to become Indian Cave State Park. There was a ‘retired’ gentleman there that everyone called ‘Old Bill’. Old Bill grew up on the banks of the Missouri River at Rulo. His father was a market hunter and as soon as Bill big enough to help, his dad took him out on the river.

The Missouri was quite different at this time. It was not channelized as it is today. The river was several miles while and comparatively shallow as compared to today. As such, the current was very slow moving. Anywhere that grasses grew, small islands formed and this created sheltered area that the waterfowl would use. Imagine what it must have been like to hunt this way. Think about rowing or poling a small craft, something like a jon boat,

out into a large body of water just before dawn. You try to be as quiet as you can because you don’t want to alert the hundreds of waterfowl rafted up together on the water for the night.

During those days when I was working in the same area of the park as Old Bill, I would sit with him at lunch and listen to his stories. His dad had ten 12 gauge barrels fanned out across the bow of his boat. They were all muzzleloaders and were fired by a common ignition. There was a nipple threaded into a breech block where all the barrels met. A musket cap was placed on the nipple and when Old Bill’s dad was ready to shoot, he’d hit the percussion cap with a hammer! The pair would pilot their boat close to the flock of ducks and fire a single shot which may kill a hundred or more birds. If another hunter helped out, with another boat and punt gun, a pair of market hunters might kill 500 ducks per day.

Old Bill told me that it would take a couple hours to get things ready and pole the boat out to where they wanted. It only took a second to fire the shot, but it took a couple hours to collect up all the birds they’d killed and many more hours, late into the night, to clean, dress and pack the ducks in salt barrels for the train trip to Kansas City. It was long hard work for an eight to twelve year old boy, but he and his dad could make several hundred dollars a day, every day of the fall flight. It was fantastic money for the time.

I found a reference about Chesapeake Bay market hunters working together with up to ten punt guns being used during a hunt. Thousands of ducks a day could be taken in this fashion. In his novel, Chesapeake, James Michener chronicles the lives of Chesapeake Bay waterman and the historical use of punt guns to take ducks and geese. This is a very interesting book to read if you’re a waterfowler. Stories of hunters taking hundreds of ducks are common in documents written about the topic around 1900. One story I found reported that three market hunters took 3,008 ducks in eight days near Bath, Illinois in 1901.

Market hunting and punt guns didn’t last long historically for a couple of reasons. Game laws came into effect and drastically reduced the number of birds a hunter could take in a day. And punt guns became illegal. Even before the end of the market hunting era, many hunters had switched from punt guns to the venerable Browning Auto-5 12 gauge with extended magazines that held 10 shells or more.

Market hunting is a fascinating piece of our history, but it is a good thing that this era is over.

