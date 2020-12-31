Don’t leave home without them

At the risk of sounding like an old American Express commercial, don’t leave home without your new hunting, fishing and park permits after today. You will need to have your new permits with you beginning January 1.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, a resident fishing permit for 2021 will cost you $38. A small game hunting permit will cost $18. Hunters will also need a state habitat stamp that costs $25. If you hunt waterfowl, add another $10 to you tab.
Resident park entry permits will cost $30. A duplicate permit for another vehicle will cost $16. Even though they are due every three years, this is also a good time to look and see when your boat registration expires.
Combination permits (hunting and fishing) are available. You will still need to purchase your particular big game permits, like deer, turkey, elk, or specialty permits, like for snagging paddlefish, separately when they go on sale.
Check out the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website at http://www.outdoornebraska.gov . Click on the Buy A Permit link and get what you need. Its cheap entertainment anyway you look at it, but don’t forget to get what you need before January 1.
Have a Happy New Year outdoors!
Antlerless Season?
Deer hunters take note…archers and muzzleloaders have until sundown tonight, December 31, to wrap up their seasons. Don’t worry, there is a late antlerless deer season beginning tomorrow, January 1, and it will run until January 15. You have one more chance to put some venison in the freezer.
The primary purpose of this season is deer herd management, more specifically, to reduce the numbers of does within the deer population. The best way to control deer numbers is to reduce the number of breeding does within the herd.
I hunt this season because I want to do my part to help manage deer numbers, but I also want the meat. Venison is an excellent meat source. It is everything the “food experts” say you’re supposed to eat. It is lean, low fat and organically grown. What more could you ask for?
This season is also a great time to introduce new hunters to the sport, or to try a different way to hunt. For the last decade or so I’ve utilized this season to introduce my regular hunting partners to more unique ways of deer hunting. I am the defacto Hunt Coordinator and set the standards for the hunt. For example, each hunt has a “theme”. It may be shotguns with slugs, big bore revolvers, lever action rifles with iron sights only, AR style rifles or antique military service rifles, World War II or older. I can tell you…that was a very eclectic looking rifle rack in the cabin that year.
Most of all, my late season hunts are about fun and just trying something new.
Weather and Deer
Here’s a tip…Watch the weather to up your odds on harvesting a deer. Incoming storm systems, especially ones that the one we had recently that brought snow, are “felt” by deer a couple days out.
Deer instinctively know when a storm like this is on the way. They know that they may have to hunker down for a few days as a winter storm or blizzard passes, so they get out a day or two ahead of the storm and feed heavily.
By paying attention to weather forecasts, you can plan your hunt to coincide with the feeding activity of the deer. Deer may be out in their normal feeding areas at any time of the day ahead of incoming storms.
Another good time to hunt is the day or two after a big storm passes. Deer will want to come out of hiding and feed again, plus take advantage of the sun to warm up a bit. Hunters need to be ready to go as soon as a storm lets up.