Don’t leave home without them

Deer hunters take note…archers and muzzleloaders have until sundown tonight, December 31, to wrap up their seasons. Don’t worry, there is a late antlerless deer season beginning tomorrow, January 1, and it will run until January 15. You have one more chance to put some venison in the freezer.

The primary purpose of this season is deer herd management, more specifically, to reduce the numbers of does within the deer population. The best way to control deer numbers is to reduce the number of breeding does within the herd.

I hunt this season because I want to do my part to help manage deer numbers, but I also want the meat. Venison is an excellent meat source. It is everything the “food experts” say you’re supposed to eat. It is lean, low fat and organically grown. What more could you ask for?