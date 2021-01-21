Don’t put your deer hunting gear away yet!

Late last week the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) extended the River Anterless Late Whitetail Deer Season until January 31, 2021. The season had initially been set to run from January 1 to January 15, but due to landowner concerns about deer depredation issues, the season was extended for Nebraska residents. Non-residents are not eligible to hunt the extended season.
Another reason for the extension is that the NGPC deer harvest data has shown not enough antlerless whitetails have been harvested in the River Antlerless areas. The primary reason for this season is to reduce the number of breeding does in the whitetail population, so the NGPC extended the season in order to take more whitetail does and attempt to achieve the desired antlerless harvest.
Only the River Antlerless areas and permit was extended. All bag limits will remain the same as allowed on the permit. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. If you are still needing to hunt this season, good luck!
Small Game Hunting
As mentioned above, our River Antler Deer season will be wrapping up. Some waterfowl seasons are still ongoing. Two more hunting seasons that are still going and often overlooked are the squirrel and rabbit seasons.
Squirrel hunting can be a blast! Sneaking into a stand of timber can be a challenge before the squirrels see you and begin chattering out their alarm calls.
I like to use a two-hunter technique known as leapfrogging. One hunter walks ahead slowly for about 20 yards and stops. After a few minutes the second hunter moves forward and past hunter number one. Squirrels will often see and hide from the moving hunter, but as the hunter moves the squirrel keeps moving around the tree and exposes itself to the other hunter. It can be a productive technique.
Another way I like to hunt squirrels is to find a piece of timber with a good population, move is wearing full camo, bury myself in leaves and wait with one of my trusty air rifles. A friend of mine used to own an acreage in Johnson County that had lots of oak trees. Squirrels loved the oak trees and the food source they provided.
This is one of my favorite places to hunt squirrels. Air rifles are very quiet in the timber and do not alarm other squirrels. After I lay still for a few minutes, squirrels will get back to their daily business and eventually one will offer me a shot. I can keep myself entertained this way for hours…plus I could get in a nap occasionally. Nebraska’s squirrel season runs until the end of January.
S.H.O.T.
S.H.O.T., the Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade show, opened this week in Las Vegas, January 19-22. Most of the manufacturers in the shooting, hunting and outdoor market will be displaying their new products for 2021. This year’s show will be quite different due to Covid-19 protocols. It is not open to the public, but buyers and media will have an opportunity to do a lot of virtual research. If you study the realm of firearms like I do, you probably know that very little is truly “new”, but generally an improvement on something that is already in the market.
As happens every year, the show is not yet open but tidbits of information leak out. An example is a news release I got from Browning. They will introduce a new cartridge for the wide open spaces of the west, called the 6.8 Western. Browning says the new cartridge will be ideally suited for long range hunting and be capable of match-grade accuracy. It is said to have more energy than the 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC or 7mm Remington Magnum, plus increased penetration over existing calibers in the 6mm to 7mm realm. I’ll have more on this new caliber and other items coming out of the S.H.O.T. in the next few columns.
Enjoy your time outdoors!