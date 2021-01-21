Don’t put your deer hunting gear away yet!

I like to use a two-hunter technique known as leapfrogging. One hunter walks ahead slowly for about 20 yards and stops. After a few minutes the second hunter moves forward and past hunter number one. Squirrels will often see and hide from the moving hunter, but as the hunter moves the squirrel keeps moving around the tree and exposes itself to the other hunter. It can be a productive technique.

Another way I like to hunt squirrels is to find a piece of timber with a good population, move is wearing full camo, bury myself in leaves and wait with one of my trusty air rifles. A friend of mine used to own an acreage in Johnson County that had lots of oak trees. Squirrels loved the oak trees and the food source they provided.

This is one of my favorite places to hunt squirrels. Air rifles are very quiet in the timber and do not alarm other squirrels. After I lay still for a few minutes, squirrels will get back to their daily business and eventually one will offer me a shot. I can keep myself entertained this way for hours…plus I could get in a nap occasionally. Nebraska’s squirrel season runs until the end of January.

S.H.O.T.