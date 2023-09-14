Nebraska’s dove season is about to shift gears. Cooler weather will cause mourning doves and white-wing doves to begin bunching up in local flocks and preparing to migrate south for the winter. When the birds do this, hunters will see an increase in the number of birds moving in a certain area. The birds are on a feeding binge, storing up energy for their migration.

This bunching and feeding phase only occurs for a few days. But while it lasts there will be birds flying everywhere! One day the birds are here, the next day they are gone. Don’t wait too long to get in your dive hunting!

Grouse StudyThe upland bird season began September 1 with the opening of the grouse and prairie chicken season. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking hunters to participate in its annual grouse wing collection.

Hunters in the zone east of U.S. Highway 81 already are required to send in wings from the birds they harvest. East zone hunters will be issued a hunt diary to record their hunting efforts, as well as wing envelopes to send in a wing from each harvested grouse.

Hunters in the west zone are also being asked to participate. Grouse hunters can request and will be sent postage paid envelopes for wings to be submitted. Requests can be made to Bryan O’Connor, Game and Parks’ upland game program manager, at bryan.oconnor@nebraska.gov or you can call him at 308-293-0102.

All data collected will help wildlife biologists make management decisions in the future that benefit the grouse population.

Coyote huntingCoyote hunting is often an overlooked part of hunting, possibly because it has no set season, but predator hunting, particularly coyotes, may be the most challenging type of hunting you can do. If you can regularly call in and shoot coyotes, you can consider yourself a competent hunter!

One of the reasons it is a good time to think about coyote hunting is that, like many animals, coyotes are out looking for every meal they can find. They sense that winter is coming, and they want to pack on as many pounds as they can for the upcoming lean months.

Another reason to consider coyote hunting in the early fall is that the young of the year are adult size now and out on their own. They have probably never encountered a human hunter and they are more likely to make a mistake and get within range.

I think the coyote may be the most difficult animal to hunt in North America, especially when you are trying to call it to you! It is stealthy, smart and learns quickly. It is not referred to as wily and cunning by accident. These traits are just a few of the attributes that were revered by many Native American nations. Hunters and warriors want to emulate these traits. In my experience with hunting coyotes, I believe that you get one chance to take one or you have forever trained it to avoid humans. This is when they become ghosts and almost impossible to hunt.

When you are calling predators, you actually become the “hunted”…this is a new dimension for most hunters. And when you get into calling hunting things like bobcats or mountain lions, it can get quite interesting! This part of the country has lots of coyotes, and landowners are often quite willing to have you thin out the number of coyotes they have. I hunt a number of ranches and farm operations that raise sheep, hogs or fowl. These owners are only too happy for me to eliminate a few of the predators that can put a noticeable dent in their bottom line.

One of my favorite early season tactics is to sit in a well concealed blind in the river bottoms. Coyotes hunt these places due to concealment and that theses kinds of woodlands have an abundance of small game and rodents foraging at this time of the year. I get all camouflaged up and call softly. My weapon of choice…a shotgun and buckshot. If you want an adrenaline rush, try hunting coyotes this way.

Fishing PhilosophyFor many, fishing is almost a spiritual thing. Anglers throughout history have recognized this fact and commented on it. Here are a few great quotes I found:

“Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” – Henry David Thoreau

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” – John Buchan

“Some go to church and think about fishing, others go fishing and think about God.” – Tony Blake

“There is no greater fan of fly-fishing than the worm.” – Patrick F. McManus