Dove season just under two weeks away

We are just under two weeks away until the Nebraska dove season opens. I can’t wait! It may not be the first hunting season to officially open for the fall of 2020, but I consider it as the kickoff of Nebraska’s hunting seasons.

To get the specifics out of the way, you will need your hunting permit, a habitat stamp, your HIP number, any shotgun 10 gauge or under with the magazine limited to a total of three shells. Depending upon your age, you may need a hunting safety card and you need to check all the regulations before you go into the field to hunt.

Nebraska’s dove season runs from September 1 to October 30. Daily bag limit is 15 birds, possession limit is 30. That includes all the species of dove you may find in the state; mourning doves, white-wing doves and the Eurasian collared dove. Nebraska is one of the few states where you can do this! You may hunt 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is asking any hunter who harvests a dove, of any sub-species, that has a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) bird banding office at 800-327-BAND (2263) or at www.reportband.gov.