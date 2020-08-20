Dove season just under two weeks away

We are just under two weeks away until the Nebraska dove season opens. I can’t wait! It may not be the first hunting season to officially open for the fall of 2020, but I consider it as the kickoff of Nebraska’s hunting seasons.
To get the specifics out of the way, you will need your hunting permit, a habitat stamp, your HIP number, any shotgun 10 gauge or under with the magazine limited to a total of three shells. Depending upon your age, you may need a hunting safety card and you need to check all the regulations before you go into the field to hunt.
Nebraska’s dove season runs from September 1 to October 30. Daily bag limit is 15 birds, possession limit is 30. That includes all the species of dove you may find in the state; mourning doves, white-wing doves and the Eurasian collared dove. Nebraska is one of the few states where you can do this! You may hunt 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is asking any hunter who harvests a dove, of any sub-species, that has a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) bird banding office at 800-327-BAND (2263) or at www.reportband.gov.
When you register for your HIP number, you may receive a letter from the USFWS asking you to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail the wings (postage free) to the USFWS. Data from the wings, and data from leg bands, is used to estimate dove populations and eventually used in helping to establish hunting regulations for future seasons.
So, are you ready? Right now, you need to be scouting your dove hunting locations. Scouting may be the single most important thing you can do get ready for a successful season.
Like many migratory birds, doves can be patterned. They have a daily routine and spots where they water, feed, pick up grit and roost every day. Scouting helps you find out where these places are.
With doves, there are two “high potential” locations I look for initially; roosting and feeding areas. See if your hunting spot is close to something like a field of sunflowers, wheat or CPR acreage with a high weed content, these are dove magnets! Start looking for water or roosting areas near these spots.
As soon as I find a feeding area, I watch the birds to see where the go at dusk. They will generally lead me right to the roost. Old dead cottonwood trees within some evergreens is a prefect spot for doves. Dove prefer to roost on limbs with few leaves, that why dead cottonwoods are good places to look. The lack of leaves allows the birds to see predators before they would fly to the ground.
Set yourself up along this flight path between food and roost for some exciting shooting. If the property I’m hunting has a roost site, you can bet I’ll be sitting under the trees several times during the season. Another key point about roosts is that on windy days, doves will generally stay “home”, so that’s where I go.
If you haven’t already, get out and do some clay target shooting! Sporting clays is best because this venue replicated more realistic hunting scenarios. Practice on targets on side-to-side crossing target, over head targets coming at you and away from you and even target coming from behind you. If you have ever hunted doves before, you know all the paths are possible. Get that shooting eye tuned up so you are ready when the season opens.
One last note…SAFETY! Dove hunting can become fast and furious. Make sure you know exactly where each of your hunting partners are and never track and fire at a bird below the horizon. If you are shooting “up” you’re unlikely to hit anyone on the ground. I’ve heard it called the “blue sky rule” and I think it is a good practice to follow.
Another safety tip is to wear safety glasses. Even a pellet falling has significant energy to hit and damage your eyes. You can buy tinted shooting glasses that are safety rated and designed to shade your eyes when looking into the sun. If you wear glasses, check to see if they are safety rated. Mine are, and that’s a good insurance policy.
Good luck with all your dove hunting this season.
Lake Health Alerts
Be aware…as long as we have hot weather, we will continue to have health alerts on area lakes. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been documented at Rockford Lake in Gage County and Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.
You should avoid full-body immersion in the water or any activity where you may swallow any water from these lakes. Activities like boating, fishing or camping near the body of water are still acceptable. If you have a dog, keep it out of the water and not allow them to ingest lake water. It can be deadly to them.
