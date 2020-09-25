Dove tactics will need to change now

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As happens in Nebraska at this time of the year, Mother Nature tosses us some much cooler, fall-like temperatures…it just happened sooner than expected this year. While the temperatures are welcome by most of us, it does impact doves and what we have left for a season.

Mourning doves and white-wing doves from our region do not tolerate cold temperatures well and they are moving south. I believe many of the “local birds” have left the area and your hunting now will be for birds passing through the region. Your primary hunting spot may not be as productive as it was a week ago. You will need to change your tactics a bit.

I think there will still be ample opportunity to hunt some birds. There are an estimated 350-400 million doves in North America. The way Nebraska is geographically situated on the continent, that means roughly half of these birds are south of us and half are to the north. More birds will be moving through the state.

Mourning and white-wing doves, whether they are locals or migrants, basically need the same things: food, water and a place to roost. The key to success now is to find the spots that attract migrant birds. Migrant birds won’t know where the local weed/food spots are as they fly through. Your “honey hole” that you were hunting over last week may not be the place to go now.