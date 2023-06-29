Summer camping is in full swing and cooking camp meals is on a lot of people’s minds. Now, as warn as daily temperatures have been lately, cooking over a campfire may not be high on your ‘to do’ list, but it is the camping season, and every camper needs to eat. Mornings and evenings are still cooler, so do your black iron cooking then and make lunch a cooler type meal.

When I have taught Dutch oven classes I have heard a lot of questions about cooking in this manner. Perhaps the only thing keeping you from doing your own Dutch oven cooking is some of the frequent, yet basic questions, that I hear as I travel around the country doing demonstrations. I’ll try to answer some of those questions and help you get started cooking and enjoying some great meals in your camp.

Do I need a Dutch oven with or without legs? - Are you doing most of your cooking in the field or in a kitchen? If you are cooking in a kitchen, either home or in an RV, a legless model would probably serve you better. This style of pot is much easier to get in and out of your oven. Models with legs tend to hang up in the racks of an oven and could create a safety issue. If you plan to do most of your cooking outdoors, I’d recommend the model with legs. The legs allow the Dutch oven to sit up a bit over the fire and provide for more even heating and more thorough cooking.

What do I need to look for in a quality Dutch oven? - Look the pot over with a close eye for detail. Are the walls, bottom, and lid uniform in their thickness? Uneven thickness in a Dutch oven, particularly on the bottom, can cause uneven cooking or ‘hot spots’ that can lead to burning your meal. Uneven thickness elsewhere in the pot is a sign of poor quality. Hold the Dutch oven up by the wire bale with a piece of string/rope and tap it with something like a pocketknife. There should be a ‘ring’ to the metal. It won’t sound clear and crisp like a bell, but it will ring. If you tap your Dutch oven and you hear a dull thud, it is a sign of either poor quality, like uneven thicknesses, or a crack in the cast iron. Make sure the lid fits snugly. Check to see that all the legs and tabs are cast or molded into the pot, not screwed, or riveted into place. These are signs of a cheaply made piece.

How big of a Dutch oven do I need? - If you are generally cooking for a group of four to five people, a 10-inch Dutch oven is probably sufficient. If you plan on cooking for larger groups, look at 12- or 14-inch Dutch ovens.

What do you use for heat? - You can use just about anything combustible for a heat source. I’ve cooked with wood, charcoal, even buffalo chips. Charcoal may be the best all-around heat source. It is easy to work with and can be packed into backcountry camps easily as well.

What does it mean to season a Dutch oven? - Seasoning a Dutch oven means that you coat the pot with oil so that it won't rust as easily. A well-seasoned Dutch oven is also rendered virtually non-stick. There are some better-quality Dutch ovens that come pre-seasoned, and it is worth the few extra dollars for most people. Seasoning required the heating of a Dutch oven, coating with a vegetable oil (I personally like using Crisco) and reheating it again to ‘cook off’ the excess oil. It takes several cycles of this before the Dutch oven begins to take on that characteristic ‘black iron’ look.

How do you clean a Dutch oven? - Avoid using soap as much as possible. Cast iron has a grain like wood. Soap can get into the grain/pores and your next few meals may have a ‘soapy’ taste to them. I put a couple inches of water in the pot, set the lid in place and put it back on a hot fire. The water boils and the pot almost steam cleans itself. Brass pads and scrapers are great for scrubbing out Dutch ovens.

I hope this short essay has answered some of your questions about Dutch ovens. The best way to learn how to cook in a Dutch oven is to get one and just do it. I guarantee you’ll have fun, and your camp mates will be impressed!

Enjoy your time outdoors this summer!