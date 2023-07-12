The sixth annual Midwest Midget Championships will be held at Jefferson County Speedway July 13-15 as part of the Jefferson County Fair.

Tommy Denton, track promoter at that speedway, said that he is excited for the weekend events. Thursday will kick off the event with practice night at the track followed by the shrimp boil.

“If fans want to come out and meet some of their favorite Midget drivers this will be their chance," Denton said.

Racing will take place on Friday and a $10,000 to win feature on Saturday. Three classes will compete in the event featuring the Midgets, Micro Restricted, and the Winged Micro.

Drivers from all over the nation will be on hand for the event. Denton said that he expects 35 to 40 Midgets cars and around 25 in each of the Micro classes.

“There will be cars from California, Texas, and all over.," Denton said.

As part of the event and the Fair, there will be a dance on Friday and Saturday. Friday admission is $20 for adults and $5 for youth. Saturday admission will be $30 for adults and $5 for youth.

Time trials begin at 7 p.m. each night. Denton said he expects large crowds both nights, but said: “there is always room for more.”