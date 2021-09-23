Fall turkey season is here…are you ready?

If you are a turkey hunter, either archery or shotgun, your season has already begun. The fall season began September 15 and will run until January 31, 2022. The fall turkey season is one of the longest hunting seasons Nebraska has to offer and the shotgun season is a great time to introduce new hunters to the sport.
The fall turkey hunting season has some unique elements that you don’t often find associated with other game seasons. First of all, there is no age limit for hunting turkeys, so if you have a young hunter who is capable of hunting, they can. A young hunter must be accompanied by a licensed hunter 19 years of age or older.
Secondly, the turkey population for most parts of Nebraska is still up. If it is good enough to be considered turkey habitat, then it will probably have turkeys around. Statewide, turkey numbers are up again from the last “official” population count a decade ago. There are so many turkeys in Nebraska that they have literally stopped counting!
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a big ad campaign going that promotes Nebraska across the country as the best state to hunt turkeys because there are so many. The National Wild Turkey Federation made this declaration a couple of years ago and it has only gotten better. All this means that there has never been a better time to hunt turkeys….ever.
Third, you can hunt either sex of turkey in the fall. Springtime hunting is limited to gobblers only. Being able to hunt both sexes is a big advantage.
One other motive to consider a fall hunt is that there are more birds in the fall than in the spring. Natural predation and winter takes a great toll on turkey populations, especially the young of the year. Realistically, there are far more turkeys in the field in the fall than hunters! That makes your chances for a successful hunt pretty good.
Now is the time to get out there and do some pre-season scouting. Watch and learn the turkey’s daily movement. When you can predict where they will be at a certain time of the day, you are almost guaranteed success. When I “pattern” a flock, I want to know where it goes all through the day. I want to know where the birds are at first light, midday and the evening before they go to roost. If you know where the birds are, you can more easily sneak into the area and set up a blind before the birds are “scheduled” to show up.
Decoys in the fall? You bet…turkeys are traveling in flocks and family groups during the fall. They are social birds. Why wouldn’t they respond to decoys? I routinely put out several jake decoys when I hunt in the fall and I believe they help my chances. Many times I have watched a flock move toward my decoys. I make a few cluck calls and the turkeys in the flock respond. They approach the decoys as if they are trying to get them to join up with them.
For a shotgun; any legal shotgun and load that you can shoot well can take a turkey. Gauges and loads aren’t absolutely critical considerations. However, I’d recommend at least a 20 gauge with standard 2 ¾ inch number 4 or 6 shotshell for most beginning hunters. This is a manageable load that is very capable of taking a turkey out to 25 yards or so.
As for calling, there are many hunters who don’t think calling is effective in the fall. I disagree. True, you don’t hear a lot of gobbling in the fall, but turkeys make other sounds to keep track of where they are. Clucks and purrs are often heard and if you can mimic these sounds you can get birds to come to you.
Good Luck!
Eurasian Collared Doves
The dove outlook is changing. This week we saw overnight temperatures in the 40s. That generally means the mourning and white wing doves bunch up and start moving south. I’m seeing some signs of this now. If you are a dove hunter, do not despair! While the majority of mourning doves and white wing doves are getting ready to head south, they are plenty of Eurasian Collared Doves left in the state.
Eurasian Collared Doves tolerate the cold much better than their cousins. In fact, they generally stay right where they are year-round. There are populations of Eurasian doves that permanently inhabit regions in Norway above the Arctic Circle year-round.
The Eurasian Collared Dove is a very “urbanized” bird. They are very accustomed to living around humans and flying out into the countryside to feed when convenient. They tend to travel to their feeding spots in the morning and again in the evening. These habits have made me rethink my dove hunting strategies. I am planning a hunting trip to take advantage of this new strategy and get my regular crew together for a hunt the last few days of the season.