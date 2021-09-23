Fall turkey season is here…are you ready?

One other motive to consider a fall hunt is that there are more birds in the fall than in the spring. Natural predation and winter takes a great toll on turkey populations, especially the young of the year. Realistically, there are far more turkeys in the field in the fall than hunters! That makes your chances for a successful hunt pretty good.

Now is the time to get out there and do some pre-season scouting. Watch and learn the turkey’s daily movement. When you can predict where they will be at a certain time of the day, you are almost guaranteed success. When I “pattern” a flock, I want to know where it goes all through the day. I want to know where the birds are at first light, midday and the evening before they go to roost. If you know where the birds are, you can more easily sneak into the area and set up a blind before the birds are “scheduled” to show up.

Decoys in the fall? You bet…turkeys are traveling in flocks and family groups during the fall. They are social birds. Why wouldn’t they respond to decoys? I routinely put out several jake decoys when I hunt in the fall and I believe they help my chances. Many times I have watched a flock move toward my decoys. I make a few cluck calls and the turkeys in the flock respond. They approach the decoys as if they are trying to get them to join up with them.