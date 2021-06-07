Family connections proves to be key

“I was always hanging out in the pits with my dad, so racing has always been just a lot of fun," Richards said.

Richards began racing go-karts at age 4, then moved into the sport compacts and is now starting his third year in the stock car class. Friday night's win was his second feature win in a row as he garnered the feature win at US 30 Speedway in Columbus Thursday evening.

In the sport compacts, another father/son connection also took shape as Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer are following in the footsteps of their father Dan Bohlmeyer, proving to be tough competitors. Dan Bohlmeyer voiced that watching his sons almost made him feel like he is back out on the track, saying he stopped racing 20 years ago because he got burned out.

"The one thing I know is racing takes time, money, effort and a lot of heart," said Dan Bohlmeyer”

Dan Bohlmeyer said that he has advised his sons to just keep a calm head and be smart when on the track. He said that Drake is looking forward to moving into the sport modified class next year while Zach is a bit more of a family type guy and will remain in the sport compacts. Dan Bohlmeyer credits his own father for getting his sons into racing.

“He got them going at Eagle (Raceway) racing go-karts," said Dan Bohlmeyer.