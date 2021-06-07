Family connections proves to be key

A perfect early summer evening set the stage for an exciting night of racing at Beatrice Speedway.
Temperatures in the low 80’s was a welcome change for the enthusiastic crowd on hand for the second night of racing. Promptly at the scheduled start time, Race Chairman Derek Fralin gave track announcer Brian Cook the cue to begin the evening events. Cook gave recognition to the members of the Armed Services on hand and the National Anthem ensued.
First up were the IMCA Stock Cars. Cade Richards, the young 16-year-old Lincoln driver outlasted veteran Beatrice drivers Kyle Vanover and Jordan Grabouski for the first checkered flag of the night.
The second heat saw Beatrice teammates Paul Burck and Matt Fralin start on the front row with Burck jumping out front. Benji Legg (Beatrice), driving in place of Adam Armstrong, charged to the front, but it was Burck who held on for the win.
In the main feature, Richards proved too tough for the field as he quickly jumped out front and led from the start to the checker flag. Richards was excited with his win.
"Racing is a lot of fun especially since I have started winning," Richards said. "The track was slick and smooth which really fit my driving style.”
Although just 16, Richards is no stranger to the track. His father, Matt, was a long time sprint car and modified racer,
“I was always hanging out in the pits with my dad, so racing has always been just a lot of fun," Richards said.
Richards began racing go-karts at age 4, then moved into the sport compacts and is now starting his third year in the stock car class. Friday night's win was his second feature win in a row as he garnered the feature win at US 30 Speedway in Columbus Thursday evening.
In the sport compacts, another father/son connection also took shape as Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer are following in the footsteps of their father Dan Bohlmeyer, proving to be tough competitors. Dan Bohlmeyer voiced that watching his sons almost made him feel like he is back out on the track, saying he stopped racing 20 years ago because he got burned out.
"The one thing I know is racing takes time, money, effort and a lot of heart," said Dan Bohlmeyer”
Dan Bohlmeyer said that he has advised his sons to just keep a calm head and be smart when on the track. He said that Drake is looking forward to moving into the sport modified class next year while Zach is a bit more of a family type guy and will remain in the sport compacts. Dan Bohlmeyer credits his own father for getting his sons into racing.
“He got them going at Eagle (Raceway) racing go-karts," said Dan Bohlmeyer.
For the second week in a row, the 19-year old Drake Bohlmeyer took home the feature win and Zach Bohlmeyer took the fourth spot. Drake Bohlmeyer also won his heat race while Zach Bohlmeyer struggled in his heat. In the first heat Nathan Wahlstrom(Beatrice) started on the pole but quickly got spun around causing damage to several cars. Trenton Fugett went on to take the win.
The hobby stocks featured hard racing throughout the night. In the first heat, winner Taylor Huss (Fairbury) out-dueled Beatrice driver Jesse Vanlanningham to hold on for the win. Jacob Harms (Beatrice) won the second heat which saw the return of Blue Rapids KS driver David Murk, who returned to the track after a 13 year absence. Murk said things felt a little different in his return.
“It is a lot faster out there than I remembered," Murk said.
Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong won the third heat. In the feature race, the three heat winners battled each other, but it was Huss who was able to outlast Vanlaningham and Harms for the win.
The sport modified class featured intense races in both the heats and the “A” main feature. The heat winners were Brandon Spanjer (Fairbury), Benji Legg (Beatrice) and Lance Borgman (Beatrice).
The feature saw intense battles as Swarthouth and Fairbury driver Lee Horkey battled side by side for the early part of the race. A caution with seven laps to go allowed Andrew Whitmore (Fairbury) and Spanjer to join the fray, but Swarthouth held on for an exciting victory.
A father-son connection returned in the modified class as son Jaxson Saathoff (Beatrice) took the first heat and father John Saathoff took the win in the second heat.
The feature began with a strong Kansas presence as Seneca driver Kyle Olberding and Marysville’s Jordy Nelson fought hard for the top spot. Trey Duensing(Byron NE) broke up the duo but was unable to complete the pass as Olberding scored the feature win and Nelson finished third.
At intermission, Women for Racing (WFR) announced winners of the annual car show held several weeks ago. Winners included Nick Snyder (sport modified), Taylor Huss (hobby stock), and Jordan Junker (stock car). Haylee Diekman and Shaye Howe shared the honors in the sport compact class.
Racing resumes next Friday night at the track. Gates open at 6:00, hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.